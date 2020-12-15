Economy & Politics
World Bank finally approves Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion budget support loan.
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion loan as budget support and to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s revenue.
This was disclosed through a statement by the World Bank on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, where it noted that the facility is a 5-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024.
The bank in its statement pointed out that the facility was prepared jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).
What the World Bank is saying
The World Bank in its own statement added that Nigeria is at a critical point, hence the approval of the loan.
The statement partly reads, “With the sharp fall in oil prices as a result of COVID-19, the economy is projected to contract by over 4% in 2020, plunging the country into its deepest recession since the 1980s. Government revenues could fall by more than 15 billion dollars this year, and the crisis will push an additional 5million Nigerians into poverty in 2020.’’
World Bank Board of Directors also approved the $1.5 billion for two projects in Nigeria. These projects include Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, Program for Results (Nigeria CARES) and the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results (SFTAS).
The 2 projects are expected to get a $750 million facility through the International Development Association (IDA).
What the World Bank and IFC Directors are saying
The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said, “This Country Partnership Framework will guide our engagement for the next 5 years in supporting the Government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach.’’
The IFC Director for Southern Africa and Nigeria, Kevin Njiraini also said. “The Country Partnership Framework leverages the World Bank Group to enable business growth that is inclusive and sustainable.’’
Areas of focus for the facility
- The facility from the Bretton wood institution will focus on four areas of engagement which include investing in human capital by increasing access to basic education, quality water and sanitation services; improving primary healthcare; and increasing the coverage and effectiveness of social assistance programs.
- Promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification by supporting measures to unlock private investment and job creation and increasing access to reliable and sustainable power for households and firms.
- The CPF will also focus on boosting digital infrastructure, and developing economic corridors and smart cities, to provide Nigerians with improved livelihoods.
What you should know
- The World Bank had delayed the approval of the $1.5 billion facility due to concerns over some critical reforms as the bank believes that Nigeria has not shown enough commitment towards realizing them.
- Some of these key reforms include the flexibility and unification of the exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidy and an increase in electricity tariffs
Electoral Reform: Introduction of technology enhances credibility of elections – INEC
INEC is to work with National Assembly on Electoral Acts to introduce more usage of technology to elections.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the introduction of technology enhances the credibility of elections in Nigeria and that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce reforms to Nigeria’s Electoral Act.
This was disclosed by Nick Dazang, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
What the INEC Director is saying
On cleaning up the INEC registry for electoral purposes, Mr. Dazang said INEC cleaned up its registry to remove people not meant to be on it, to ensure a credible election. He said:
- “The INEC register clean up entails removing persons that ought not be in the register. Because the basis for any credible election, is a credible register. If you don’t have a credible register, you cannot have a credible election. We have seen from 2011 to 2020, that we have tried in the commission to have credible registers.”
He disclosed that INEC introduced technologies recently, to ensure credible elections, especially in the areas of revalidation of its registers.
- “We have introduced technologies to enhance this credibility, going forward. There is a need to introduce further technology to enhance the credibility of the elections that we are going to conduct in 2023. That explains why INEC intends to introduce new technology in the revalidation of register, that we have been putting in place since 2010-2011. Way forward is to introduce technology and ensure the register is credible and 2023 elections reflect this credibility and that elections are better.”
He stated that INEC would work with the National Assembly on constitutional amendments to improve the usage of technology in elections, citing recent elections were technology boosted credibility.
- “Going forward, INEC wants to work with the National assembly to bring reforms, amendments to the constitution and electoral act, in such a fashion as to further deepen tech in the conduct of elections. We have seen that in the conduct of Edo and Ondo elections, and even prior to that, the introduction of technology has enhanced the credibility of these elections.”
On the INEC ACT 2020, he stated that INEC had been working on amending the act since 2007, and hoped the act got amended by first quarter 2021.
- “The commission has been engaging the National Assembly since 2007, that certain amendments are visited to the constitution and electoral act with a view to adding value to the conduct of elections. We would be delighted, if we are able to see this in the first quarter of 2021 as promised by the leadership of the national Assembly.”
What you should know impending electoral reforms
Nairametrics reported last month that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had passed second reading in the House of Representatives. The Electoral Bill, was sponsored by Rep. Aishatu Dukku (APC-Gombe). She remarked that the bill was necessary to fix Nigeria’s flawed electoral system.
- “This amendment has become necessary because of the flaws observed in our electoral system. It’s no longer news that our electoral experiences since 1999 show a strong correlation between an efficient and effective electoral legal framework and the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections,” she said.
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for another 5-years term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Finance Bill critical to the success of 2021 budget – Speaker Gbajabiamila
Speaker Gbajabiamila has stated that the Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as he promises speedy passage.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget and that the House is committed to the speedy passage of the bill.
This statement was made by the Speaker, during a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Finance.
According to his statement at the public hearing yesterday, Gbajabiamila said the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 Budget, as well as the resilience and strength of the Nigerian economy.
In her presentation, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the major reason behind the bill was to address issues that were lacking in the 2019 Finance Bill, as well as to deepen the innovations it had started.
She added that the issues of taxation and tax administration were dealt with and properly addressed in the 2020 proposal of the Finance Bill.
Why this matters
In line with the statement of the Speaker, the 2020 Finance Bill would help to determine the Nation’s ability to fund the 2021 budget, meet the debt obligations of the nation and implement policies to build infrastructure and reduce the infrastructural deficits of the Nation, through the execution of iconic projects across the nation.
In this vein, the Bill is expected to strengthen the revenue base of the nation, which is paramount to the success of the budget, given the optimistic revenue projection of N7.89 trillion in the 2021 budget – 35% higher than the revenue projection captured in the revised 2020 budget.
This, however, would help to effectively address the problem of insecurity, put the Nigerian economy back on the path of sustainable growth and development, provide jobs in a bid to ward off the problem of widespread unemployment and underemployment in the economy, and lift Nigerians out of poverty in line with President Buhari’s target.
What they are saying
Speaker Gbajabiamila, in his statement at the public reading, said:
- “It is an important piece of legislation, deserving of thorough consideration, and reasoned debate by the parliament of the people, acting in the best interests of the people. The Finance Bill which we have gathered here to consider and to contribute to, will determine amongst other things, our ability as a nation to fund the 2021 budget, meet the obligations of government and implement policies to build infrastructure address the problem of insecurity, grow the economy, and provide jobs that pay a living wage and lift families out of poverty.”
Nigeria needs structural and monetary policy reforms to unlock potential – IMF
IMF has stated that the exchange rate and monetary policy reforms will help to unlock Nigeria’s growth potential.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Jesmin Rahman, has disclosed that exchange rate and monetary policy reforms, increased revenue mobilization, and structural reforms will help to unlock Nigeria’s growth potential.
The team conducted a virtual mission from October 30 to November 17, 2020, in the context of the 2020 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria.
This is according to the End-of-Mission press release on the 2020 Article IV Mission to Nigeria by International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff, posted on the IMF website yesterday, 11th December 2020.
Considering that Real GDP is contracting, inflation is increasing, and external vulnerabilities remain large; the team, at the conclusion of the mission, concluded that major policy adjustments embracing broad market reforms are needed.
Issues highlighted by the team
- The COVID-19 global pandemic is exacting a heavy toll on the Nigerian economy.
- Low oil prices and sharp capital outflows have significantly increased balance of payments (BOP) pressures and together with the pandemic-related lockdown, have led to a large output contraction and increased unemployment.
- Supply shortages have pushed up headline inflation to a 30-month high.
- The outlook is challenging under current policies.
- Inflation is projected to remain in double-digits and above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) target range.
- Fiscal deficits are projected to remain elevated in the medium term.
Government actions highlighted by the team
Recognizing the gravity of the situation in the country,
- The Federal Government adopted a revised budget in July, which removed fuel subsidies and prioritized spending to make room for a support package including higher subsidies on CBN credit intervention facilities and regulatory forbearance measures to ease debt service in affected sectors.
- The authorities have also taken courageous steps to remove costly and untargeted subsidies in the power sector, which were largely benefiting better-off households.
What they are suggesting
- Major policy adjustments embracing broad market and exchange rate reforms are needed to address recurrent BOP pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.
- A durable solution to Nigeria’s recurrent BOP problems requires re-calibrating exchange rate policies to reduce BOP risks, instil market confidence and facilitate private sector planning.
- Significant revenue mobilization – including through tax policy and administration improvements is required to create space for higher social spending and reduce fiscal risks and debt vulnerabilities.
- The mission noted this year’s reduced dependence on central bank financing of the budget and recommended its complete removal in the medium term.
- Further steps are needed to ensure more consistent access to the Transparency Portal and publication of contract details relating to beneficiary ownership.
- There might be a need to withdraw liquidity or raise rates if BOP and inflationary pressures intensify.
- While the banking sector has been resilient, thanks to the ample pre-crisis buffers, the mission recommended vigilance and corrective actions to prevent an increase in financial stability risks arising inter alia from increasing non-performing loans.
- On the structural front, the approval of the power sector recovery program financing plan, the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the completion of key road projects are positive steps. Going forward, the mission recommended decisive actions to tackle governance weaknesses and implement regulatory and trade-enabling reforms, including the lifting of trade restrictions, to unlock Nigeria’s strong growth potential.
What you should know
- The International Monetary Fund, IMF, promotes international financial stability and monetary cooperation. It also facilitates international trade, promotes employment and sustainable economic growth, and helps to reduce global poverty.
- The IMF’s primary mission is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system – the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries and their citizens to transact with each other.
- The IMF End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF’s Executive Board for discussion and decision.