Covid-19: Arsenal, Chelsea, 4 others affected as London moves into Tier-3 on Wednesday
London and neighbouring cities will move into the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 16.
London will move into the highest level of Corona restrictions (Tier 3) which will come into force at 00.01am on Wednesday, as a new variant of the virus gets identified.
In just five days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Corona cases across the capital. The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told London MPs the capital will be moved to Tier 3 imminently.
Mr Hancock said London would move into tier 3 to “keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later,” Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.”
What you should know
- At the beginning of the month, the Government introduced a new three-tier system.
- In tier 1 (medium alert), fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums.
- In tier 2 (high alert), only 2,000 fans will be allowed in stadiums.
- In the last tier, tier 3 (very high alert) stadiums are not permitted to welcome fans at all.
This means Premier League clubs in London, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, won’t be able to welcome 2000 fans in their respective stadiums. Premier league fixtures in London will now be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal confirmed this news saying:
- “As it currently stands, we are unable to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for subsequent upcoming fixtures and therefore will not run any ballots until further notice” a club statement on their official website.
In the premier League, after London has been placed on highest level of Corona restrictions, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton in the top flight will be allowed to welcome 2,000 fans in their respective stadiums.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 73,374 confirmed cases.
On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 73,374 cases have been confirmed, 66,314 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 848,194 tests have been carried out as of December 14th, 2020 compared to 845,458 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 14th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 73,374
- Total Number Discharged – 66,314
- Total Deaths – 1,197
- Total Tests Carried out – 848,194
According to the NCDC, the 201 new cases were reported from 11 states-Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,005, followed by Abuja (8,424), Plateau (4,006), Kaduna (3,941), Oyo (3,760), Rivers (3,162), Edo (2,738), Ogun (2,330), Kano (1,904), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,237), Kwara (1,232), Gombe (1,069), Ebonyi (1,061), Abia (973), Osun (960), Bauchi (810), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 688 cases, Nasarawa (562), Benue (515), Bayelsa (469), Ekiti (395), Akwa Ibom (364), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (329), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (198), Sokoto (193), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
COVID-19: Pfizer’s vaccine shipments begin in the US
The distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has commenced across the United States.
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Sunday workers at Pfizer dressed in fluorescent yellow clothing, hard hats and gloves — wasted no time as they packed vials into boxes. They scanned the packages and then placed them into freezer cases with dry ice.
The vaccines were then taken from Pfizer’s Portage, Michigan facility to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where the first cargo plane took off amid what airport officials called a “jubilant” mood.
Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 3 million doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centres today, with another 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.
Doses of the vaccine, co-developed by German partner, BioNTech, are given out based on each state’s adult population. Then, the states decide where they go first.
Despite the breakthrough, it is understood that some individuals are not interested in the vaccine, which raises concerns. For example, a survey from The Associated Press – NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, found that about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter aren’t sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren’t interested.
Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.
- Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Chief Science Adviser to Operation Warp Speed, a U.S. effort to get vaccines developed quickly, also said he is “very concerned” about the scepticism about the vaccine in some circles.
- Initial surveys have found that even some health care workers don’t want to be first in line.
- Graham Snyder, who’s led the vaccine task force at Pennsylvania health care giant, UPMC, estimates that only about half of its employees are willing to get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered.
In an effort to convince people about the efficacy and authenticity of the vaccine:
- Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA, which approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, has repeatedly insisted that the agency’s decision was based on science not politics, despite a White House threat to fire him if the vaccine wasn’t approved before Saturday.
- Slaoui added that regarding “the confusion between how thorough and scientific and factual the work that has been done is, and the perception that people are thinking that we cut corners; I can guarantee you that no such things have happened, that we follow the science.”
What they are saying
“This is a historic day,” said Richard W. Smith, who oversees operations in the Americas for FedEx Express, which is delivering 630-some packages of vaccine to distribution sites across the country.
Helping with the transport of the vaccine has special meaning to Bruce Smith, a FedEx package handler at the Grand Rapids airport, whose older sister, Queen, died after she contracted the coronavirus in May. She was hospitalized in Georgia one day after he saw her on a video chat, and they never spoke again.
“I think she would be ecstatic to know that something that has ravaged our family — that a family member is going to be part of such a big project,” said Smith, 58, whose nephew, Queen’s son, also got sick and is still undergoing therapy for stroke-like symptoms. “It is very, very important.”
What you should know
- Health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial scepticism or worry.
- Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.
- Quick transport is key for the vaccine, especially since this one must be stored at extremely low temperatures – about 94 degrees below zero.
According to worldometer
- US’ pandemic deaths stands at a horrifying new milestone of 306,459 as of today.
- There are concerns that a second wave of Covid-19 is happening globally.
- Worldwide, there are 72.65 million confirmed cases as of today.
- Deaths amount to 1.62 million as of today.
- Daily cases have continued to rise since March.
- Daily deaths have surged since the last decline in October.
According to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker
- Confirmed cases in Nigeria stands at 73.18 thousand as of 13th December.
- Active cases stand at 5.9 thousand.
- Daily deaths stand at 1.20 thousand.
Covid-19: Prime Minister of Eswatini dies of the virus
Eswatini Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has died after contracting COVID-19 four weeks ago.
The Prime Minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini, became the latest high profile, African leader, to pass away from coronavirus after he tested positive for the disease 4 weeks ago.
This was disclosed by the Government of Eswatini, and reported by Reuters on Sunday evening. Dlamini died at the age of 52 after a brief hospitalization in South Africa.
- “Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency, the Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa,” Deputy Prime Minister, Themba Masuku, said in a statement.
- “Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements,” he added.
Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, is an absolute monarchy. Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as Prime Minister in November 2018. He was also CEO of MTN Eswatini and had an executive position at Nedbank.
What you should know
- Eswatini has recorded over 6,700 cases of the virus so far and 127 deaths.
- Nairametrics reported last week that the WHO had stated that the distribution of vaccines was the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
- The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced on Saturday that the number of overall COVID-19 cases in the continent stood at 2,343,128, while recoveries were at 2,010,127 so far.
