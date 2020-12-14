Paid Content
Africa Prudential bags ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management
PCEB confirms high quality and information security
Africa Prudential is certified according to ISO 27001. The leading registrar and technology provider thus confirms its quality and performance capability and the effectiveness of its information security management system. The certification was carried out by the independent certification body, which is accredited by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB).
ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets being held by the company.
In less than three (3) years, Africa Prudential has repositioned itself and created a new corporate organization that efficiently matches its information technology and business processes with the requirements of the ISO standards . The result is now reflected in the successful initial certification according to ISO 27001.
By obtaining this certification, Africa Prudential has proven its ability to manage the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data and other information assets of the company and stakeholders, including personal and financial information, intellectual property amongst others. This demonstrates Africa Prudential’s high-quality standard of process and client’s complete assurance of optimum delivery.
Commenting on this laudable feat, the Managing Director, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong said, “As a technology solutions provider, we set ourselves apart by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. Our ISO 27001:2013 accreditation is a confirmation of our demonstrated ongoing commitment to dependability, quality assurance, and security”.
The Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been implemented for all the business units, in accordance with the Statement of Applicability (SoA), Ver. 1.0 dated November 12th, 2020. Obong Idiong adds, “We are delighted to have been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification. This is the first International Certification for the organization and underscores our desire to continually strengthen our value offerings for our esteemed stakeholders and guaranteeing the safety, security, and integrity of our clients’ data.” This achievement recognizes our ongoing commitment to the strict information security management protocols we have in place.
This marks a novel entrance by Africa Prudential, into the league of organizations embracing excellence in standards.
Africa Prudential’s ISO 27001:2013 was issued by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB). The ISO/IEC 27001:2005 standard is the international code of practice for Information Security Management System (ISMS). It formally specifies a management system that is intended to bring information security under explicit management control. Organizations that claim to have adopted ISO/IEC 27001 are formally audited and certified compliant with the standard.
Paid Content
Anthony Joshua again demonstrates resilience of Nigerians – Glo
Globacom has praised Anthony Joshua for his focus, tenacity and boxing prowess which earned him his recent victory.
Leading telecommunications operator, Globacom, says Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has again demonstrated the resilient spirit of Nigerians through the successful defence of his world boxing titles on Saturday.
Reacting to Joshua’s defeat of Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in the 9th round of the fight held at SSE Arena in London, Globacom praised the boxer for his focus, tenacity and boxing prowess which earned him the victory.
“We are indeed very proud to have him as one of our brand ambassadors,” Globacom said in a statement.
By knocking out Pulev, Joshua, who became a Glo brand ambassador last year, retained his four world heavyweight titles, International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and International Boxing Organisation (IBO).
Globacom said that Joshua’s win underscored the message, “Champions go the distance and they go further”, in its advert, “Heart of a Champion”, which it released a few days before the fight.
“Like you stated in the television commercial, ‘I was born hungry for success, it’s the Nigerian way’, you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the ‘can-do’ spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory”, the company said.
With this victory, Anthony Joshua’s professional boxing record has now moved to 24 fights, 23 victories, with 22 knock outs and one loss.
His next fight is expected to be a heavyweight unification bout against World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, which will determine who becomes the undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the world.
Business News
Top 5 Bitcoin Desktop Wallets – 2020
With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive.
source: bitcoinexchangeguide
In the world of bitcoin and bitcoin wallets, many traders now prefer to use desktop wallets which will give them total control of their trade with no third party involvement. With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive. You can send and receive coins from anywhere as long as you remember your details.
There are several different bitcoin desktop wallet options available depending on what you prefer. If you’re a beginner, Exodus wallet is most likely your best option. If you require maximum security, there are several options to choose from.
Find out ways to safely store your BTC in bitcoin wallets.
Note that most of the desktop wallets work in similar ways and grants you equal data protection. But of course, some have the edge over others.
Let’s take a look at five of the best bitcoin desktop wallets available.
Electrum
The first BTC wallet on our list is Electrum. You probably have heard a thing or two about Electrum. However, a beginner might find it a little bit difficult to use it at first as it offers no guidance or tutorial on how to use it. Many users have talked about their first experience with Electrum and have complained more about the unfriendly interface. But when you begin to use the wallet on regular basis, you’re sure to approve because it appears to be one of the most secured desktop wallets. This wallet has many other special features that make it stand out among other bitcoin wallets. One thing about Electrum is that it relies on other computers on the Bitcoin network for transaction information.
Exodus
Exodus is the next bitcoin desktop wallet on the list. Just like electrum, this bitcoin wallet relies on other networks for transaction information. The beautiful thing about this wallet is that it allows you to keep not only bitcoin but other coins as well. Since its first appearance in 2016, it has gained significant recognition as a secure and reliable bitcoin desktop wallet.
Bitcoin core
Remember the popular saying in the crypto world that you should ‘verify and don’t trust’. Well, this wallet will give you everything you need to verify any transactions you made. When you download it, the blockchain is also downloaded alongside for verification of your every transaction. However, before you get happy and all excited, be ready to spare some gigabytes for the download. Yes! gigabytes, and that’s why a lot of people don’t choose this wallet.
Bitcoin core is very large in size, simply because of the blockchain that comes with it. On the other hand, if you’re able to spare the needed gigabytes and time, you’ll absolutely enjoy the features that comes with the wallet. If you can’t, then you should check out the other bitcoin wallets on the list.
Atomic bitcoin wallet
The atomic wallet is another unique and secure BTC wallet. If you’re looking for a very easy-to-use desktop wallet that allows you to store multiple assets other than Bitcoin, you can count on the atomic wallet. This wallet can be used to store over 300 different assets. It also allows you to swap from one crypto to another. So when you have a cryptocurrency that’s currently on a downtrend, you can easily swap it into another cryptocurrency with a very good market value. Most traders love this opportunity as it saves them from frequent loss because they can immediately make a swap once they anticipate a downtrend. This swap feature is uniquely offered by only few wallets and exchanges like Remitano.
Copay
Copay is the last bitcoin wallet on our list. This wallet was created by Bitpay. Since its introduction, it has made its way to become one of the largest and secured wallets in the crypto world with topnotch security. It’s also available to mobile users. People who can’t afford a hardware wallet can always switch to Copay. Like almost every other desktop wallet, copay is also an open-source wallet.
Conclusion
The bottom line is there are many Bitcoin desktop wallets available, but not all will surely be as secure as they claim. Having adequate understanding about the world of cryptocurrency will ensure your safety from any form of insecurity. Nonetheless, you should understand that these bitcoin wallets are all open source. So the best advice you can get is to never put all your assets in one bitcoin wallet.
Paid Content
New broker-dealer lets Nigerian investors purchase US stocks commission-free
Passfolio, an American fintech company, is democratizing access to US investments.
Passfolio, a new fintech company from San Francisco, now offers access to the US stock market. The company has a mobile app and web platform that lets people in more than 170 countries, including Nigeria, invest in US stocks with no commission fees.
Passfolio’s mobile app makes it faster and easier to invest in United States dollars, stocks, ETFs, and REITs via a United States SEC-registered broker-dealer. Passfolio also supports local funding and deposit methods, making it faster and easier for people to deposit their local currency such and get same-day USD credit in their brokerage account.
READ: Why it makes sense to invest in foreign equities from Nigeria
The idea for Passfolio came when founder David Gobaud was travelling the world in 2018 for a previous project and noticed how much demand there is for better investment opportunities. In most countries, investments are still an expensive privilege of few.
“At Passfolio, we believe investment opportunities should be borderless. If someone in Nigeria or Brazil wants to invest in the US, they should have a fast, easy, and secure way to do so. Passfolio was founded with the mission of democratizing access to United States investments and making them available to people across the world”
READ: Stocks, cryptos rank high as financial experts reveal their best investments in 2020
No commission fees for stock trades
Passfolio charges no commission fees for stock trades of assets priced $5 or more², which includes stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). Through the app, you can browse through different categories of stocks, like sectors and top movers.
By charging no commission fees, the company says it makes money from sources like crypto trades through Passfolio Financial, currency conversions from local transfer methods and interest on uninvested cash.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Fractional share trading
Passfolio also supports fractional share trading. This means you can buy or sell as little as $1 of any stock available in the app. By allowing fractional shares, the company democratizes the access to US investments.
Cryptocurrency support
Users can also deposit and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through Passfolio Financial.
Passfolio makes it possible for users to fund their accounts using cryptocurrencies by first converting them into dollars through Passfolio Financial⁴, then moving the dollar proceeds to their brokerage accounts at Passfolio Securities, where users are then able to buy stocks. This way, investors can deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Zcash and other cryptocurrencies and access the US market.
Passfolio’s app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. To create your account, you need to be at least 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID document (Passport, Driver’s License, National Identity Card, or Residence Permit Card).
Sponsored by Passfolio