Africa Prudential bags ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management

In the world of bitcoin and bitcoin wallets, many traders now prefer to use desktop wallets which will give them total control of their trade with no third party involvement. With desktop wallets, you can store your transactions and crypto in your computer hard-drive. You can send and receive coins from anywhere as long as you remember your details.

There are several different bitcoin desktop wallet options available depending on what you prefer. If you’re a beginner, Exodus wallet is most likely your best option. If you require maximum security, there are several options to choose from.

Note that most of the desktop wallets work in similar ways and grants you equal data protection. But of course, some have the edge over others.

Let’s take a look at five of the best bitcoin desktop wallets available.

Electrum

The first BTC wallet on our list is Electrum. You probably have heard a thing or two about Electrum. However, a beginner might find it a little bit difficult to use it at first as it offers no guidance or tutorial on how to use it. Many users have talked about their first experience with Electrum and have complained more about the unfriendly interface. But when you begin to use the wallet on regular basis, you’re sure to approve because it appears to be one of the most secured desktop wallets. This wallet has many other special features that make it stand out among other bitcoin wallets. One thing about Electrum is that it relies on other computers on the Bitcoin network for transaction information.

Exodus

Exodus is the next bitcoin desktop wallet on the list. Just like electrum, this bitcoin wallet relies on other networks for transaction information. The beautiful thing about this wallet is that it allows you to keep not only bitcoin but other coins as well. Since its first appearance in 2016, it has gained significant recognition as a secure and reliable bitcoin desktop wallet.

Bitcoin core

Remember the popular saying in the crypto world that you should ‘verify and don’t trust’. Well, this wallet will give you everything you need to verify any transactions you made. When you download it, the blockchain is also downloaded alongside for verification of your every transaction. However, before you get happy and all excited, be ready to spare some gigabytes for the download. Yes! gigabytes, and that’s why a lot of people don’t choose this wallet.

Bitcoin core is very large in size, simply because of the blockchain that comes with it. On the other hand, if you’re able to spare the needed gigabytes and time, you’ll absolutely enjoy the features that comes with the wallet. If you can’t, then you should check out the other bitcoin wallets on the list.

Atomic bitcoin wallet

The atomic wallet is another unique and secure BTC wallet. If you’re looking for a very easy-to-use desktop wallet that allows you to store multiple assets other than Bitcoin, you can count on the atomic wallet. This wallet can be used to store over 300 different assets. It also allows you to swap from one crypto to another. So when you have a cryptocurrency that’s currently on a downtrend, you can easily swap it into another cryptocurrency with a very good market value. Most traders love this opportunity as it saves them from frequent loss because they can immediately make a swap once they anticipate a downtrend. This swap feature is uniquely offered by only few wallets and exchanges like Remitano.

Copay

Copay is the last bitcoin wallet on our list. This wallet was created by Bitpay. Since its introduction, it has made its way to become one of the largest and secured wallets in the crypto world with topnotch security. It’s also available to mobile users. People who can’t afford a hardware wallet can always switch to Copay. Like almost every other desktop wallet, copay is also an open-source wallet.

Conclusion

The bottom line is there are many Bitcoin desktop wallets available, but not all will surely be as secure as they claim. Having adequate understanding about the world of cryptocurrency will ensure your safety from any form of insecurity. Nonetheless, you should understand that these bitcoin wallets are all open source. So the best advice you can get is to never put all your assets in one bitcoin wallet.