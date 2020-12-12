Business
Yam remains a priority of over 28 crops being promoted in the ministry – Minister
The Minister of Agriculture has said that food security is the most important form of guaranteeing the sovereignty of any state.
Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has disclosed that out of over 28 crops being promoted in the ministry, yam production remains a priority in the 2020 fiscal year.
The Minister made this disclosure yesterday while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on “Yam Value Chain Development in Nigeria.”
According to a news report by NAN, the Minister who was represented by Mrs Karima Babangida, Director of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, said that food security was the most important form of guaranteeing the sovereignty of any state.
In this regard, he stated that the ministry would continue to promote yam production, as out of over 28 crops being promoted in the ministry, yam production remained a priority in the 2020 fiscal year, given the unlocked potentials of the yam value chain.
The Minister explained that his ministry was mobilising and engaging the active participation of state governments, youths, women and other stakeholders to boost capacity and production in the sector. In this regard, he added that the construction of a modern yam storage facility in Nasarawa State had been completed.
He disclosed that 10,000 one node vine cuttings and 80,000 clean foundation seed yams were distributed to elite farmers in Imo, while 75,000 seed yams were distributed to farmers in Ibadan.
Nanono said that the ministry was collaborating with relevant Research Institutes for the production and distribution of disease-free foundation seed yams and value addition. He said the efforts were aimed at cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they are saying
The Minister, represented by Mrs Karima Babangida, said:
“Repositioning Yam as a Source of Food and Wealth in the Face of COVID-19″ was very apt. This year (2020) the ministry has established an aeroponics system at Oyo State for the production of clean seed yam; established cold storage facilities in Ekiti, Benue and Oyo States.”
“In addition, the ministry has introduced dry season yam farming using Benue and Nasarawa as pilot states, while plans are underway to distribute seed yams to farmers in Kogi, Niger and Taraba for dry season farming.”
“However, supporting the growth of the Nigerian seed yam industry would lead to the production of quality tubers that would meet the emerging industry needs, which is important for food security, job creation and ultimately the growth of the economy.”
Why this matters
- The promotion of yam as a priority crop will spiral interventions for farmers and other participants in the yam value chain. These interventions will not only build on the gains of the previous interventions but also stimulate the adoption of new innovations and technologies that will unlock the optimal production of yam and economic efficiency in this value chain.
- This will increase the level of economic efficiency of farmers in the sector, boost production and supply of yam in the Nigerian markets, and stimulate knowledge transfers to the production of other crops which in turn will unlock sector-wide positive economies.
- However, by leveraging on the rural participants, and creating opportunities for smallholder farmers through yam production and marketing, the increase in yam supply and its quality is expected to stimulate a sustainable increase in the incomes of smallholder yam producers, and strengthen food security in the nation, as well as economic development and resilience.
- This would pave way for the government to generate value from the unexploited potential of the yam markets, and its prospect of being a reliable foreign exchange earner for the country.
US approves emergency use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has gotten its emergency authorization.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has gotten its emergency authorization, thereby completing an unprecedented scientific race that could stop a pandemic that has killed almost 300,000 Americans.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the FDA’s decision to grant authorization for use of Pfizer/BioNTech SE’s vaccine will lead to a complicated immunization drive that will be launched across the country in the coming days. It said the first set of people to benefit from the vaccine are health-care workers and elderly ones in long-term care facilities.
The Head of the FDA’s office that oversees vaccines, Peter Marks, in a statement, said:
- “With science guiding our decision-making, the available safety and effectiveness data supports the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, because the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks.’’
US President, Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter said:
- “This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all.”
While pointing out that the US is the first country in the world to produce a verifiably effective vaccine, Trump also said that achievement is a reminder of America’s unlimited potential.
The US health authorities, shipping services and hospitals are reported to be ready to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension.
Millions of Americans could start getting vaccinated this month, especially with the expected emergency authorization of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine next week by the FDA.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is reputed to be the only one among other frontrunners, that did not take funding from the White House-led Operation Warp Speed program to accelerate development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 shots.
However, the two companies have secured a $2 billion deal to supply 100 million doses to the U.S., with an option for 500 million more.
It was reported that a Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, in an interview earlier in the week, said the company had offered to sell to US more doses but was turned down.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which was certified 95% effective in protecting people of all ages against the disease was first approved in the UK earlier this month and commenced mass vaccination a few days ago. Canada, who has also authorized the use of the vaccine, expects to start inoculation next week.
- However, the UK health regulator, said that there had been 2 reported cases of anaphylaxis and a reported case of possible allergic reaction since the rollout began.
U.S Government hands over equipment to Nigerian Navy to combats threats in Gulf of Guinea
The US government has handed over maritime equipment to the Nigerian Navy to secure maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea.
The United States of America has handed over maritime equipment to the Nigerian Navy to secure maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea and also promote bilateral relations between both nations.
This was disclosed by Claire Pierangelo, Consular General, U. S. Embassy, and Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC) represented by Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the Chief Staff Officer, during the handover ceremony on Friday.
What they are saying
Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the Chief Staff Officer, said:
- “Today, we are witnessing the ceremonial hand over of Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC) equipment and spares to the NN, as part of measures to re-activate and sustain the operations of the RMAC facilities donated to the NN some years ago. This will greatly mitigate the operational deficiencies occasioned by lack of spares in the recent past.
- “It is pertinent to state that the introduction of the RMAC facilities in the NN has greatly assisted in enhancing our maritime policing efforts through intelligent based patrols. It reduces the cost of logistics, which hitherto was the case when we go on blind patrols looking for targets of opportunity.”
He also said that the U. S. had supported in enhanced human capacity development of personnel of Armed Forces with various courses and training in U.S. institutions amongst others, stating that the U.S Military had worked with the Nigerian Armed Forces in various courses and training in U.S. institutions.
- “In the areas of support to the NN, the U.S. has assisted as follows: Transfer of 4 x US CG Buoy Tenders under the transfer of excess defence article from 2003 – 2004. Transfer of 2 x USCG Cutters between 2011 – 2014 and establishment of RMAC centres across the 3 operations commands of the NN amongst others.”
Claire Pierangelo, Consular General, U. S. Embassy, said the US Government is supporting the Nigerian Navy with equipment to secure the threats in the Gulf of Guinea, especially with rising piracy.
- “This event signifies the strong and enduring relationship that our nations have. The equipment that we have here today is just part of it. It’s part of the regional maritime capability or the Ramack that began in 2006. It is aimed at enhancing the navy to monitor and respond to diverse maritime threats in Nigerian waters and in the Gulf of Guinea.
- The U. S. is committed to supporting the navy and its effort to secure its territorial waters but also the larger Gulf of Guinea. You are uniquely placed here and your responsibilities are greater than many of your neighbouring countries.
What you should know
- The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported a rise in piracy and armed robbery on the world’s seas in the first nine months of 2020, with a 40% increase in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf of Guinea.
- IMB’s latest global piracy report details 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year.
- Of the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea – in 14 attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
- The Nigerian Air force has also been on an acquisition mission lately with the recent announcements of Air Force joining China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
- The Nigerian Air Force also said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and a were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who are in the USA.
Norway to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria – Norwegian Ambassador
The Norwegian Ambassador has disclosed that his country hopes to maintain and strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries.
The Norwegian ambassador to Nigeria has disclosed that Norway wants to maintain and strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria in the areas of business, culture, energy, security, agriculture, health and gender issues, amongst others.
This was revealed by the Norwegian Ambassador, Knut Lein, in an interview with newsmen on Friday.
“We want to work with Nigeria as a close partner, as well as maintain and strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries,” he said.
“Tell us what your priorities are, so we can work together. We depend on good partners like Nigeria.
“For Norway, we are taking a pursuit in the Security Council for the first time in 20 years,” he added.
He said that the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria was working on 3 projects with the FG including promoting businesses in the oil and gas sector, energy, fishery, and many others.
He added that Norway is working with Nigeria on the promotion of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria, which deals with issues of health, education, food security, and gender equality. It is also working with Nigeria’s security forces to ensure marine security, peace, and regional stability in Africa.
What you should know
- Nigeria has established a series of bilateral deals in the past few weeks. Nairametrics reported this week that the Federal Government announced arrangements for the transfer of technology from the Czech Republic to Nigeria, through the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on Memorandum of Understanding between the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Technology and Joint Research.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria recently opened the portal for the registration of the 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) scholarship for deserving Nigerians. The BEA scholarship is awarded to both undergraduate and postgraduate students and tenable in some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.
- Nairametrics also reported last week that the Federal Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which provided a platform for the nations to engage each other legally and commercially.
- In November, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.