Nigeria records highest daily cases of Covid-19 in 5 months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, announced that 675 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 71,344 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.

This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded in over 5 months. The last time Nigeria recorded this much was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded.

READ:

Second wave of the pandemic

The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 141.5% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 379 cases.

Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it grew by over 193% in December.

Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.

In the past 10 days, Nigeria has recorded 3,787 new cases of the disease, which is 80.5% of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.

READ:

What you should know

A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.

According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.

Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.

A surge in the daily cases could prompt the reopening of these isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 4,680 on Thursday, representing over 50% increase in 10 days.

The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.

Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.

READ:

READ:

What the data says

Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 836,764 cases year to date.

One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.

According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 829,743 as at 10th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (945.7 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).

Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 3,982 tests nationwide.

This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.

READ:

What this means

A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.

Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession

An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.

Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.

READ:

Upshot

The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.

Get stock trading guidance via our SSN Newsletter