Business News
Gov Abiodun says investment in infrastructure is yielding positive results
Governor Abiodun has stated that his administration’s intervention across all sectors has begun to yield positive results.
Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State said that his administration’s intervention in the state’s infrastructure across all sectors has begun to yield positive results.
He made this known while delivering his address at the official commissioning ceremony of the Nigerian Breweries PET Packaging line in Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode.
While speaking at the ceremony, he revealed that it is not just a commissioning of yet another manufacturing facility, but an attestation to the status of Ogun State as the Industrial Hub of the nation.
According to his statement at the ceremony, he disclosed that Ogun State has the largest concentration of industries in diverse sectors of the economy, and this is an attestation to the good work of the present administration of the State, which was made possible through the implementation of economic and business policies.
He explained that these policies improved the state’s ease of doing business and the silent efforts of his government have not gone unnoticed, as these have earned the current administration several laurels and praises from Nigerians both home and abroad.
What they are saying
Prince Dapo Abiodun at the ceremony held yesterday said:
- “We are the State with the largest concentration of industries in diverse sectors of the economy. Indeed, today’s event is another testimonial to the successes of our Administration’s business policies and programmes to improve on our Ease of Doing Business ranking, to ensure that new investments are attracted into our dear State, just as existing businesses are thriving.”
In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said:
- “This commissioning is an indication that investment opportunities exist in Nigeria’s economy as well as growth and expansion. I hope that the new plant would bring about the emergence of economic activities in the State and contribute to the growth of the non-oil sector of the economy.”
What you should know
- In an effort aimed at addressing the housing deficit in the State, Ogun State Government disclosed days ago that a partnership arrangement has been made between the State Government and the Federal Government, to provide 10,000 houses to the residents under the Social Housing Scheme.
- The State Government stressed that it would also deliver a 2,500 affordable housing scheme to alleviate the crises of accommodation in the state.
- On December 10 2020, Ogun State Government stated that it has put an arrangement in place to complete the reconstruction of the 1.2-kilometer Ilishan market road project, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state in six months.
Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics presents 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar
The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook will gather stakeholders to discuss salient economic policies and likely impacts in the coming year.
Nairametrics is pleased to announce and cordially invite you to its 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar.
The event will hold this Saturday, December 12th, by 10 am prompt. The theme of the webinar is “Analysing the Finance 2020 Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and African Continental Free Trade Area, from SME perspective.”
What you need to know
- The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook is a 3-hour webinar that will gather stakeholders to discuss the salient economic policies, events, opportunities, and likely impacts on the different sectors of the economy in the new year.
- The event is free, although available entries are reserved on a first register first serve basis. We, however, recommend that stakeholders in the manufacturing, financial, Fintech, real estate, start-ups/entrepreneurs as well as retail investors should endeavour to attend.
- Interested persons are advised to indicate interest by clicking the link https://bit.ly/regulatory-economic-outlook
What to expect: The analysts, which were selected across fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable regulatory insights to SMEs, Industry leaders, and associated stakeholders, as they fine-tune their plans for 2021 business activities.
About Nairametrics: Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.
Appointments
UAC Board appoints Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as new Chief Financial Officer
Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo has been appointed by the Board of UAC as the new Chief Financial Officer.
The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Ibikunle Oriola as Group Finance Director of the Company with effect from 31st December 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Godwin A. Samuel, today, the 11th of December, 2020.
On the incoming CFO
According to the press release by the company,
- Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladapo joined UAC in 2020 as a member of the Executive Committee and recently served as Head of Investor Relations responsible for strategic stakeholder management.
- She is focused on connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa, and in this garb, she has advised local and international companies on raising equity capital, mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, and divestments in Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
- Her experience also includes working with the Standard Bank Group, where she completed over 25 transactions in 10 years.
- In Nigeria (Stanbic IBTC Capital), she led the equity capital markets division, executed mergers & acquisitions as a Senior Vice President, and originated cross-border transactions as a Corporate Finance Manager in South Africa.
Corporate Press Releases
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union Partner to transform economic empowerment of African women
EU and TEF partner in driving entrepreneurship development and to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries.
- European Union joins growing list of international TEF partners driving entrepreneurship development
- Joint partnership to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021. The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technical support for women-owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition to providing increased access to market linkages, supply chains and venture capital investments.
The joint initiative will significantly strengthen and deepen the EU-Africa partnership, builds on the platform and experience of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and forms part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).
Commenting on the landmark partnership, Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said “We are delighted to partner with the European Union, sharing our unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa. This joint effort will prioritise and provide economic opportunities for African women, whom for too long have endured systemic obstacles to starting, growing and sustaining their businesses. Our partnership will alleviate the funding, knowledge and market constraints threatening the livelihoods of women entrepreneurs on the continent, to create more income, jobs, growth and scale for women-owned businesses.”
The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said “This partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation will help women participants in economic development, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion. Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key driver for sustainable jobs and growth, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the objectives of our African Strategy. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they deserve equal opportunities.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marks ten years of impact this year, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. The Foundation has trained, mentored and funded nearly 10,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, and continues to provide capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
TEF’s female success stories include Joyce Awojoodu, from Nigeria, who launched a luxury botanically based product line and spa clinic in Lagos, in 2015. The brand ORÍKÌ, caters to both men and women, and strictly uses raw materials and natural ingredients from Africa. Awojoodu’s favourite element of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme was the mentorship, which she described as “phenomenal”’ and “invaluable” for ORÍKÌ. In her own words, “each Tef Entrepreneur was assigned a mentor and I could not have asked for a better one. TEF connected us. Now the mentorship continues, and I know I will always have an ear to share my thoughts about the business with a person who can also offer advice”.
Mavis Mduchwa, an agribusiness entrepreneur from Botswana, founded Chabana Farms, a poultry farm providing training and work for unemployed young people. Even though agriculture accounts for 32% of Africa’s gross domestic product, landownership and access to land remains a significant challenge for many farmers, especially women. According to Mduchwa, “in Botswana, about 80% of people survive on agriculture, and many of them are women. But, if as a women you want to turn it into a business, you have a challenge of finding land.” Mduchwa has used the seed capital and training from TEF to significantly expand her operations.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and the European Commission are proud to partner to unlock the dynamic potential of African women entrepreneurs, directly catalysing African’s economic growth and contributing to Africa’s prosperity and social development. The programme co-funded by the European Union, the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific State (OACPS), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will further scale the Foundation’s efforts in directly addressing some of the most endemic challenges to African start-ups – skills and capacity gaps, financial constraints and lack of access to mentoring, networks and market linkages.
Following completion of the programme, the entrepreneurs will stay connected to partners and to each other through their lifetime membership on TEFConnect. TEF has set up Country Chapters in 54 African countries to support the entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their businesses.