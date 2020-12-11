Commodities
Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report
At about 6.30 am, WAT (West African Time) Gold Futures traded at $1,841/ounce showing a gain of 0.20%.
Gold prices ticked up at the last trading session of the week.
The gains prevailing at the precious metal market are coming on reports pointing jobs data prevailing in the world’s largest economy hinting a lot still needed to be done coupled with high uncertainty over the latest U.S. stimulus measures long-awaited by traders.
The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the precious metal, was down at the early hours of trading in London.
What this means: The recent American jobs data revealed 853,000 jobless claims were filed last week more than the 725,000 in forecast as such data suggests that the number of Jobless claims increased as more companies shut down due to ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases prevailing at the world’s largest economy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing circumstances affecting the precious metal market;
“As we move into 2021, I would expect gold will simply become an inverse reaction function of the US dollar, which prevailed from 2010-2018. If you think the EURUSD goes to 1.25, you unequivocally need to own gold.
“In the meantime, the lack of progress on the US fiscal deal the next and possibly more powerful knockdown to gold and silver could come from growing optimism over the vaccine.
“There is enough positive vaccine feel good to keep gold and silver pressured, near-term. The FDA approval could come as soon as Friday or Saturday, with the first US injections happening on Sunday or Monday, according to the chief adviser to the Trump administration on vaccine development,” Innes said.
What to expect; Investors, however, anticipate news from COVID-19 vaccines might continue to undermine gold and silver’s “safe-haven” demand in the mid-term as it is rolled out.
Oil prices hit $50/barrel for the first time since March
Brent Crude traded ay $50.16/Barrel showing a gain of over 2%, while the WTI futures traded at $46.87/Barrel.
Crude oil prices showed remarkable resilience at the close of Thursday’s trading session in London.
Brent crude prices were trading at $50/barrel touching the highest price area since March amid positive macros coming from COVID-19 vaccines.
At the time of writing this report, Brent Crude traded ay $50.34/Barrel showing a gain of over 3%, and the U.S oil-based contract, West Texas Intermediate futures traded at $46.96/Barrel.
Fears over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent boosted oil prices north.
Crude oil prices interestingly gain came a day after the U.S. government reported a massive surge in domestic crude oil inventories for last week. U.S. crude stockpiles gained by 15.2 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 4, the Energy Information Administration said, versus oil experts expectations for a 1.42 million-barrel drawdown instead.
Oil prices up, triggered by COVID-19 Vaccines
Crude oil prices gained significantly following reports of the U.K.’s rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Oil prices rallied higher at the fourth trading session of the week.
The gain was significantly attributed to reports showing the U.K.’s rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine and the imminent arrival of such a COVID-19 vaccine to the United States’ economy, triggering hopes of a recovery in fuel demand and eclipsing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks during the previous week.
- At the time of writing, Brent crude oil traded around 0.53% to $49.12, while the West Texas Intermediate gained 0.62% to $45.80.
- Both oil benchmarks are still trading above the $45 price mark.
- Oil prices surprisingly are still rallying higher despite reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing a surge of 15.189-million-barrel for the week to December 4, much larger than the 1.424-million-barrel plunge some had earlier anticipated.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing circumstances pushing oil prices up. He said:
- “Oil traded higher as soon as London came in after reports of an explosion at two oil wells in Iraq. While the field does not produce a critical amount, but any oil facility attach typically makes the market nervous in a knee jerk fashion. Meanwhile, the EIA stock report was a shockingly colossal miss.
- “The market had been expecting a small draw in oil inventories. The 15+ million barrels build pushed Oil down in a straight line. Gasoline and distillates were also very weak with both posting builds throughout. In short, higher imports, record declines in exports, and deficient gasoline demand are what caused this surprise.”
Bottom line: Crude oil prices are now priced at the recent trading range, following the supportive outcome of last week’s OPEC+ meeting, positive vaccine news, and an optimistic view of the pace of the global economic recovery.
Gold rebounds strongly amid COVID-19 crisis
The strong rebound in the precious metal market is largely attributed to the new COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions taking its stronghold globally.
The yellow metal rebounded strongly in the last two trading sessions of the week.
The strong rebound in the precious metal market is largely attributed to the new COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions taking its stronghold globally and stock markets in the United States coming under immense pressure from such prevailing macro.
- At the time of writing this publication, Gold futures were rallying around $1,871/ounce.
Against all odds, there seem to be high hopes on the yellow metal heading towards the $1,900 mark again, partly because there are credible reports pointing towards a new wave of quantitative easing coming from the world’s biggest economy, in order to support the fragile economy.
- Such prospects for more monetary bailout pushed gold gain 3.3% last week, rebounding from a 5% drop the week before.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave a well-detailed report to Nairametrics on the prevailing macros weighing on investors’ minds, as regards COVID-19.
Innes said, “Investors are adopting an all too familiar stance trying to weigh near-term COVID-19-related headwinds vs a better long-term vaccine and stimulus-related outlook.
“But something to think about when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines is the take-up from the general public, which is something The Wall Street Journal looks at today. It cites two recent surveys that suggest a fair amount of scepticism in Europe towards the vaccine. A poll in November from the University of Hamburg showed those hesitant or unwilling to take the vaccine were at around 40% across seven European countries.
“An Ipsos poll taken in early October found that almost one-third of Japanese and nearly 50% of French respondents also said they wouldn’t get vaccinated.
“The Ipsos poll put the primary reason down to concerns over how the vaccine was developed. Keeping in mind vaccines doesn’t help the economy recover, but vaccinations do.”
Bottom-line
Gold traders are pinning their hopes that the precious metal would stay above the $1,850 price level at least for the near term, as week’s softer than expected US Job report might have injected some urgency into US fiscal negotiations.