Smallholder farmers are crucial to food security – NEPAD boss
Ms Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), has stated that to end hunger and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030, smallholder farmers’ capacity must be enhanced and strengthened.
She made this statement in Abuja at a stakeholders forum, tagged: “Strengthening Smallholder Farmers Capacities Towards Productive Land Restoration Amid COVID-19 in Nigeria.”
According to a news report by NAN, the National Coordinator of NEPAD said the forum is concerned with accelerating food security in Nigeria and cushioning the effect of COVID-19 towards building long-term resilience for sustainable economic growth and development.
According to her, government needs to take more proactive steps to improve nutrition and food supply. She, therefore, called on the Federal Government to effectively address the issue of hunger and food insecurity by actively involving smallholder farmers across the country.
She explained that this would not only help in winning the war against hunger and the widespread food insecurity in the country, but would go a long way to boost food production and strengthen economic resilience, in a bid to stimulate and enhance sustainable economic growth and development.
In this vein, Akobundu added that if the various intervention programmes were implemented, new jobs would be created, poverty reduced, while more youths would be engaged more positively.
What they are saying
The National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Ms Gloria Akobundu, said:
- “This forum is to support the ruggedness of President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and stamping out hunger in Nigeria through various intervention programmes. I believe that the high level of commitment shown by the governors of the participating states is due to the realisation that agriculture plays an important role in the economic development of any nation. However, a fundamental requirement for achieving food security is the availability of land, We also figure that a massive investment into the agriculture sector will promote industrialization.”
The Lead Consultant of the various intervention programmes, Mr. Henry Semenitari, said:
- “We shall remain ready for your demands and needs. Everyone has a role in the value chain and no one will be at a loss. The programme will start at the bottom of the pyramid. NEPAD is ready. African Union Development Agency is ready. The governors and states are also ready. We are going to use modules and techniques, including local languages, to achieve maximum results.”
Shell Nigeria officials accused of masterminding oil spills for their benefit
Officials of SPDC have been accused of allegedly masterminding the damage to oil pipelines.
Officials of Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary have been accused of allegedly masterminding the damage to oil pipelines so as to benefit from the money spent on repairs and clean-up operations.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure is contained in a report from a Dutch investigative TV programme, Zembla, on Thursday, December 9, 2020.
The report, while citing research by Dutch environmental group Milleudefensie, specifically revealed that employees of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) recruited local youth to destroy the pipelines and then went to hire them back as workers to clean up the oil spillage.
However, Shell in its reaction, said it investigates all credible reports of misconduct and takes action where needed.
Shell’s Dutch head office stated, “As of now, we are not aware of any staff or contractor having been involved in acts causing oil spills in the Niger Delta.’’
The Dutch TV investigative programme also alleged that this was brought to the notice of officials of Shell and the Dutch ambassador to Nigeria by local leaders in 2018, they refused to act on those warnings.
Milieudefensie, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that the focus of its research was on the village of Ikarama, where it said had experienced about 30 oil spills in the last 13 years.
It said, “The majority of the leaks in Ikarama were the result of instructions given by Shell Nigeria employees.’’
While citing statements made to the police and Nigeria’s Ikarama Youth Council by witnesses and other participants, Zembia pointed out that the profit made on the cleaning operations was shared between SPDC employees and the youths.
What you should know
- Shell Petroleum Development Company has been subject of various accusations of negligence that has caused oil spillages from their facilities by host communities in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
- This has led to various lawsuits instituted against Shell for various degrees of pollution and devastation of the environment with loss of means of livelihood for the community.
FG reaffirms commitment to complete all road infrastructure across the country
The FG has reaffirmed its commitment to complete all on-going iconic road infrastructure across the country.
Mr. Ernest Umakhihe, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to complete all on-going iconic road infrastructure across the country.
He made this statement while delivering a speech at the on-going 26th National Council on Works in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which started on Monday, December 7, 2020.
On-going projects across the nation
The Permanent Secretary in his speech disclosed that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works has over 700 on-going road projects across the country including road intervention projects in higher institutions of learning.
According to him, despite the myriads of on-going construction and rehabilitation projects in the nation, the government is committed to completing iconic projects such as the 2nd Niger Bridge, Bodo-Bonny Road, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Express Way, and Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State.
He explained that the commitment of the government was premised on the determination to reduce poverty by creating wealth through road infrastructure development in both rural and urban areas of the country.
This, however, led to the objective of this year’s Council, which sort to examine viable actions to impact positively on national economic development in the country.
Also, at the National Council was the Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Elloka Tasie-Amadi Esq., who stated that the state government was aware that every positive step taken in the area of road infrastructure development impacts on the entire nation and its citizens.
This, however, seems plausible as the indices upon which the development of a nation is judged are based on the happenings in the states that make up the nation added that Rivers State Government was adding value to the development of the nation.
“For every infrastructure project we embark upon, we are fully aware that it contributes to the National Economic Growth, be it a state or federal project,” he said.
What they are saying
The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Umakhihe, speaking at the 26th National Conference said:
- “The Federal Government is committed to completing some iconic projects such as the 2nd Niger Bridge, Bodo-Bonny Road, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Express Way and Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State. In the same vein, Government is also committed to completing the Sukuk Bond financed roads projects across the six geo-political zones of the country and maintain schedule maintenance of 5,000 kilometres of roads annually.”
Former Pension boss, Maina collapses in court
Maina collapsed when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.
The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina collapsed during his prosecution at a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday.
The incident occurred when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.
Before Maina’s collapse, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court so as to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.
Considering the incident, the court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.
The matter was had been postponed from Wednesday to today for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to the same orally.
What you should know: The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr. Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering.
Maina’s ill-health has been a major reason for his prolonged trial. In November 2019, his trial was stalled after a medical expert testified to his inability to appear before the court due to health reasons.
Maina was recently extradited from the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and escaped the country.