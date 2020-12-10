Akufo-Addo: Ghana’s opposition party to contest Presidential election result

Ghana’s main opposition party in the just concluded elections, National Democratic Congress has announced that it will contest the results of the elections announced by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on Wednesday.

The was disclosed in a Bloomberg report on Thursday afternoon.

NDC Party Spokesman, Haruna Iddrisu, said the results of the elections were flawed and the Party rejects it.

“We have done extensive consultation of the outcome of the election and come to the conclusion that it is flawed and discredited and therefore reject it,” he said.

He added that Ghana’s Electoral Commission acted in bad faith due to the fact that she ignored petitions by their candidate, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, who secured 47.4% of the votes in the polls

“The conduct of the EC chairperson and other available information makes it impossible for us to accept the results of the election,” Iddrisu added.

John Mahama is yet to concede defeat of the election to his rival, President Akufo-Addo.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier that Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo was newly re-elected on Wednesday. Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.