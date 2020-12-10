Economy & Politics
Akufo-Addo: Ghana’s opposition party to contest Presidential election result
The re-election of President Akufo-Addo will be contested by Ghana’s main opposition party in the coming days.
Ghana’s main opposition party in the just concluded elections, National Democratic Congress has announced that it will contest the results of the elections announced by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on Wednesday.
The was disclosed in a Bloomberg report on Thursday afternoon.
NDC Party Spokesman, Haruna Iddrisu, said the results of the elections were flawed and the Party rejects it.
“We have done extensive consultation of the outcome of the election and come to the conclusion that it is flawed and discredited and therefore reject it,” he said.
He added that Ghana’s Electoral Commission acted in bad faith due to the fact that she ignored petitions by their candidate, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, who secured 47.4% of the votes in the polls
“The conduct of the EC chairperson and other available information makes it impossible for us to accept the results of the election,” Iddrisu added.
John Mahama is yet to concede defeat of the election to his rival, President Akufo-Addo.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier that Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo was newly re-elected on Wednesday. Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.
Economy & Politics
President Akufo-Addo to tackle COVID-19, reverse effect on nation’s econom
Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged the winner of the Ghanaian Presidential election.
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has assured the citizens that his immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on the nation’s economy and lives.
This was disclosed by the newly re-elected President Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his victory speech on Wednesday
The result of the election was revealed by Ghana’s Electoral Commission head, Jean Mensa on wednesday, and reported by foreign media.
Akufo-Addo secured 6.73 million votes, which was 51.6% of the total votes, while his rival in the election, former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, secured 47.4% of the votes in a tightly contested election.
“My immediate task will be to begin the process of reversing the effect Covid-19 has had on our economy and on our lives,” Akufo-Addo said in a victory speech.
“Before the pandemic struck, Ghana in recent years was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and, I give you my word, we will bring back that reputation.
“The Ghanaian people have made it loud and clear that the two parties, NPP and NDC, must work together especially in parliament for the good of the country,” he added.
This is the third time both men have faced each other in a contest for the Ghanaian presidency.
The recent election was Ghana’s eighth Presidential election since the country’s constitution was redrawn in 1992.
Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party campaigned on the need to consolidate the achievements of his first term, including free senior-secondary school education, an industrialization drive and the bolstering of farmers’ incomes in world’s second-largest cocoa producer. The ease with which he will push through policies will depend on parliamentary election results, which were still being counted Wednesday.
Economy & Politics
Prof. Yakubu sworn-in as INEC Chairman for another 5-year term
President Buhari has sworn-in Prof. Yakubu as the INEC chairman for the second and final term.
President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another 5-year term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.
Prof. Yakubu who was visibly elated at the swearing-in ceremony described his appointment as the Chairman of the electoral body as a “privilege.”
Shortly after his swearing-in, Prof. Yakubu said, “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and better and elections will continue to get better and better.”
He also stated, “It is a big responsibility. It is history. No Nigerian has been so privileged to serve as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission twice.
“And it is a responsibility I am going to discharge consistent with the oath of office I took.”
What you should know: The reappointment of Prof. Yakubu as the Chairman of INEC for another five-year term makes him the first person to be handed a second tenure as head of the commission.
Economy & Politics
Sokoto House of Assembly approves Governor. Tambuwal’s virement request of N538 million
Sokoto House of Assembly approves a virement request submitted by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.
Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved a virement request made by the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, worth N538 million.
This is according to the News Agency of Nigeria sources.
The approval is sequel to a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Alhaji Bello Ambarura during its plenary session. According to Alhaji Ambarura, the application for the virement warrant was submitted through the Political Affairs Department and was necessary to cater to some projects in the 2020 Appropriation Bill.
What you should know: According to Dr. Hamid K.T (2009); a virement warrant is issued when as a result of the foreseen circumstances during the time the annual estimates were being approved, an additional provision is required under a particular subhead and an equivalent amount can be saved under another sub-head of the same head.
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, Alhaji Ambarura said: “This is for the consideration and subsequent approval by the House. The request is necessitated by the present administration’s desire to address a number of development projects. However, the request is on projects that were not adequately provided for in the 2020 Appropriation Law.”
The request was granted after unanimous approval by the lawmakers through a voice-vote, anchored by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji.