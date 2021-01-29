Business
NEPAD assesses its achievements and challenges after two decades of existence
NEPAD was highly celebrated at a symposium where it x-rayed its achievements and challenges in its two decades of existence in the continent.
New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), a flagship program of the African Union was recently celebrated at a symposium to assess its achievements and challenges after two decades of existence in the African region.
Participants including Head of states, representatives from the development community, civil society, and private sector, commended NEPAD for its collaborative efforts with the African Development Bank (AfDB) in financing infrastructures and agricultural programs in the continent.
What they are saying
According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of the African Union, “The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on African economies, on public health and indeed the African Union itself. It has served as a stark reminder of our global interconnectedness because, in the end, what affects one, affects us all.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Chairperson of AUDA-NEPAD’s Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee said;
- “NEPAD’s track record makes it the ideal institution to implement Agenda 2063 on behalf of the African Union.
- “I call on member states to continue supporting the multiple partnerships that AUDA-NEPAD has developed.
- “Honouring our statutory commitments as member states is not only our duty. It is good value for money.”
African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said;
- “The Bank’s support has spanned many areas, such as regional integration, agriculture, trade, infrastructure, education, knowledge and the environment.
- “The African Development Bank stands fully ready to continue to provide strong support and to help to mobilize a lot more support for AUDA-NEPAD as you continue your new strategy, and of course the African Union Commission. Together we will achieve the Africa we want, better and much faster”
According to Outgoing AUDA-NEPAD chief executive Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki, “Our challenge will evidently be resource mobilization, but we have built, thanks to the support of all our partners, a certain level of credibility which can allow us to implement that element of our mandate, which is called full resource mobilization”
What you should know
- The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) is an economic development program of the African Union.
- NEPAD was adopted at the 37th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in July 2001 in Lusaka, Zambia.
- NEPAD aims to provide an overarching vision and policy framework for accelerating economic co-operation and integration among African countries.
- NEPAD has endured multiple global crises since its inception, the most recent being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- The organization was relaunched as the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) in 2018, which participants noted was a turning point in its evolution.
- The two founding fathers of NEPAD are former South African president, Thabo Mbeki and former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
FG to partner private sector to boost sugar production and employment
The Minister of Trade has reiterated FG’s commitment to partner private investors in sugar production and economic growth.
The Federal Government said that its partnership with the private sector, in the area of Sugar production would promote competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the industry.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at the inauguration of the Nigeria Sugar Institute Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of Kwara.
“The government, therefore, recognises the need to deepen its partnership with the private sector to drive access to skills’ development, research and development.
”This should be done in a manner that promotes competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the sugar industry,” he said.
Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI), Dr. Latif Busari, said that the objectives of the institute would be to boost the development of Human resources required for the Nigerian Sugar industry.
“Objective of the NSI is also to conduct cutting edge research and development programmes that will underpin and serve as a catalyst in the development of the sugar industry.
”We also seek to tap into new technologies and innovative approaches as they emerge for the benefit of the industry; and to do all such other things as may be considered incidental or conducive to the overall development of the sugar industry,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported this month that Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during an MSME stakeholders’ meeting, disclosed that the Federal Government in partnership with the private sector would continue to provide interventions to boost the growth of small businesses across the country.
- The FG also announced in November 2020 that it will launch a National Investment Policy, which will entrench an investment-friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.
Tollgates to return to Enugu-Port Harcourt, Onitsha-Owerri, 10 other highways
The FG is expected to receive the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
Some of the federal highways may likely be tolled, as the Federal Government is expected to receive on Friday, the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
The concession of the roads may also signify the return of toll gates, as concessionaires will have to recoup their investments.
According to a report from Punch, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja said that the 12 roads were under the ministry’s Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).
It was stated that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission would hand over the certificate to the ministry on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing headquarters in Abuja.
The combined area covered by these 12 highways is about 1,963km, which is less than 5.6% of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highway network.
The 12 routes which are involved in this pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
Others include Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.
What the implementation of the HDMI means
- According to a document on the objectives of the Highway Development Management Initiative, this is expected to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure.
- It also states that the HDMI would maximize the use of assets along the right-of-way and develop other highway furniture.
- The ministry, in its presentation, stated that the HDMI targets to develop an ecosystem along the federal highway network by bringing multi-dimensional resources of skills, finance, technology and efficiency into national highway governance.
- It stated that the home-grown initiative would become the lasting solution to the development, management and maintenance of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highways.
What you should know
- The Highway Development and Management Initiative was created by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to manage and develop the federal road networks, with the objective to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure and to maximize the use of assets along the right of way.
- This will involve private sector engagement in the development and management of roads due to paucity of funds on the part of the government which has hindered road development in the past.
CBN set to restructure the Nigerian Commodities Exchange in 90 days
The CBN has announced its intention of restructuring the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX).
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced its plans of obtaining all statutory approvals and support necessary to restructure and reposition the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX) within the next 90 days.
This disclosure was made today by the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele at the Inaugural Meeting of the Steering Committee, set up to reposition the exchange.
Mr. Emefiele emphasized that the apex bank had gotten a prior approval from the President, Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the NCX, in a bid to stabilize food prices in the country.
Commenting on the plans, Mr. Emefiele said: “In the next 90 days we should be able to really begin the first launch and this will involve approvals on repositioning, restructuring, setting up bureaus, board structures, board committees, governance committees.’’
The need to restructure the NCX became imperative after a worsening spate of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in Nigeria’s food inflation rate which rose by almost 20% Year-on-Year as at December 2020. Recall that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to a three-year high of 15.8% as at December 2020.
Mr. Emefiele also noted that the president had earlier given an order to halt the on-going privatization process of the NCX, as the process was a major impediment to the restructuring of the organization. Plans are also underway to engage the Nigerian Postal Service to convert some of its assets to warehouses for the exchange.
What you should know:
- The Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) was originally incorporated as a Stock Exchange on June 17, 1998. It commenced electronic trading in securities in May 2001 and was converted to a commodity Exchange on August 8, 2001, subsequently brought under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Commerce.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria currently owns majority shares in the exchange, and aims to partner with state-owned Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa Finance Corp, in a bid to reposition the commodity platform to be more responsive to challenges encountered in the production and marketing of food and agriculture produce in the country.
- Mr. Emefiele noted that the central bank and its partners are looking to invest at least N50 billion to build the infrastructure required to reposition and restructure the exchange.