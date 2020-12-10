FG reaffirms commitment to complete all road infrastructure across the country

Mr. Ernest Umakhihe, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to complete all on-going iconic road infrastructure across the country.

He made this statement while delivering a speech at the on-going 26th National Council on Works in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which started on Monday, December 7, 2020.

On-going projects across the nation

The Permanent Secretary in his speech disclosed that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works has over 700 on-going road projects across the country including road intervention projects in higher institutions of learning.

According to him, despite the myriads of on-going construction and rehabilitation projects in the nation, the government is committed to completing iconic projects such as the 2nd Niger Bridge, Bodo-Bonny Road, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Express Way, and Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State.

He explained that the commitment of the government was premised on the determination to reduce poverty by creating wealth through road infrastructure development in both rural and urban areas of the country.

This, however, led to the objective of this year’s Council, which sort to examine viable actions to impact positively on national economic development in the country.

Also, at the National Council was the Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Elloka Tasie-Amadi Esq., who stated that the state government was aware that every positive step taken in the area of road infrastructure development impacts on the entire nation and its citizens.

This, however, seems plausible as the indices upon which the development of a nation is judged are based on the happenings in the states that make up the nation added that Rivers State Government was adding value to the development of the nation.

“For every infrastructure project we embark upon, we are fully aware that it contributes to the National Economic Growth, be it a state or federal project,” he said.

What they are saying

