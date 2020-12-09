Business
Nigeria to spearhead Africa refinery capacity additions by 2024 – GlobalData
Nigeria is expected to drive the refinery capacity growth in Africa by 2024, contributing around 71% of the region’s total growth.
This is according to GlobalData, taking into account planned and announced (new build) projects in Africa by 2024. Nigeria is likely to add 1.5 million barrels per day (mmbd) of refinery capacity by 2024.
Basis for the assertion by GlobalData
The company’s report, “Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries,” revealed that Nigeria would add 1.8 million barrels per day (mmbd) of planned and announced crude oil refining capacity by 2024.
- Of this, 1.1mmbd comes from the planned refineries, while the early stage announced projects will contribute the remaining 0.7mmbd by 2024.
- It also revealed that refining capacity in Africa is expected to increase by around 55% from 3.7 mmbd in 2020 to 5.8 mmbd by 2024. Of the total capacity additions in the region, 2 mmbd is expected to come from planned projects, while the remaining 0.1 mmbd is likely to come from the expansions of active/operational projects.
What GlobalData analysts are saying
Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, Amareswari Kanaparthi, noted that:
- “Nigeria will drive the refinery capacity growth in Africa mostly through new-build projects. The capacity additions are mainly from the planned Lagos I project – one of the biggest upcoming oil refineries in the world with a capacity of 0.7 mmbd. Along with Lagos I, Akwa Ibom III and Mashi are the major refineries, accounting for most of the capacity additions in the country, with a combined total of 1 mmbd by 2024.”
Adithya Rekha, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, submitted that:
- “Out of 64 upcoming refineries in Africa, a total of 43 planned and announced refineries are expected to start operations in Nigeria during the period 2020–2024. However, given the delays faced by new refineries in the country, including the Dangote refinery, it remains to be seen how many of these refineries start operations by 2024.”
What you should know
- GlobalData expects South Africa to be the second largest country in Africa in terms of planned and announced refining capacity additions.
- It is likely to add 445mbd of refining capacity by 2024. The Coega refinery accounts for most of the capacity additions in the country with 400 mbd and expected to start operations in 2022.
- Egypt occupies third place in Africa with planned and announced refining capacity of 209mbd by 2024.
- The Soukhna refinery is the largest upcoming refinery in the country, with an expected refining capacity of 155mbd. This planned refinery is likely to start operations in 2021.
Application and payment for C of O, building plans to be done online from Q1 2021
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that from next year, all land-related transactions in Lagos State will be undertaken online,
Starting from the first quarter of next year, application and payment for Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) in Lagos State will be undertaken online.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the maiden Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions organised by Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
The Governor at the event explained that the State’s Department of Lands had built the required capacity for a smooth transition to the online platform, stressing that the plan was already in its final stage and when the web-based platform is finally launched, there would be no need for applicants seeking for C of O, survey and building plan approvals to physically submit paper documents for authorisation.
Sanwo-Olu charged residents and property developers applying for approvals to stop cutting corners and circumventing the process, stressing that sharp practices would only make it difficult for impatient applicants to get their documents approved.
What they are saying
While speaking at the conference, the Governor of Lagos State said:
“From the first quarter of next year, we will be launching an online platform on which all land transactions will be done. When the project kick-starts next year, there will be one-stop shop for all transactions relating to land, including Governor’s approval on CofO, and building approval by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”
“We have given our commitment to this, because of the need to improve the turn-around-time from when people submit their requests for approval and the time the authorisation is completed. We cannot afford to disappoint private investors and applicants seeking real-time approval. We are raising our capacity so that we can respond to the requests and discharge them.”
Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a Government that is determined to bridge the housing deficit in the State, we are aware of our role in not just the provision of houses, but also create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand to the desired end.”
What this means
- It is important to know that by the time the web-server is done, all documentation and payments will be done by applicants from the comfort of their homes online.
- This move will further accelerate the process of getting approvals on land matters and create an enduring business-driven property development market in the State.
- The new development would bring about quick turnaround time in land transactions and boost private investors’ confidence in the provision of homeownership model that will address deficits in housing.
- This move is expected to consolidate on the gains from the mass housing scheme, and this would help to address inadequacy in housing, re-build integrity in the housing market and gain the confidence of individuals and private developers in land matters in Lagos State.
Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law
Lagos State House of Assembly has signed into law a bill on public complaints and anti-corruption.
A bill that aims to establish the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been passed into law.
This is according to a notification by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Jude Idimogu.
Sequel to a third reading of the bill and a subsequent unanimous voice vote, the bill was finally passed into law on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
About the bill
Nairametrics gathered that the Bill seeks to address issues relating to public complaints bothering on accountability of public officers in the state by the proposed commission, mediating in disputes between person(s) to person(s), and government to person(s), especially on administrative procedures that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.
Nairametrics also gathered that the bill went through a public hearing on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Assembly pavilion.
To expedite the process, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
What you should know
The law consists of 73 sections with some of the following provisions. Section 14 (2) states that the Commission shall be responsible for the:
- (a) enforcement and due administration of the provision of this law.
- (b) investigation of all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases in the state.
- (c) coordination and enforcement of all anti-corruption and financial crime law and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority with regards to the finances and assets of the state Government.
- (d) adoption and enforcement of measures to ensure transparency in the management of resources of the State Government.
- (e) adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate, or seize proceeds derived from acts of corruption and financial crimes related offences or properties, the value of which correspond to such proceeds
ASUU strike: NANS threaten to shut down all private universities
NANS has threatened to shut down all private universities across the country should ASUU’s 9-month strike continue.
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to shut down all private universities across the country should the 9-month strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the new President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, while speaking on a Punch Online interview programme, The Roundtable.
Asefon, who lamented that the ongoing strike, which is the longest industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers, said that NANS would get into a discussion with the Federal Government representatives and ASUU leaders to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the 2 sides.
However, the NANS President pointed out that if the strike action is not called off as soon as possible after consultations with both parties, the association will be left with no option but to move in and shut down all tertiary institutions in the country.
What you should know
- The members of ASUU have been on strike since March 2020 due to conflict with the Federal Government over some unpaid allowances and the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which the union opposes.
- However, following the offer by the government to increase the funds for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion, the union leaders accepted the offer and agreed to convey the message to their various organ before reporting back to the government.
- The union insisted that all withheld salaries and outstanding allowances must be paid and not through the IPPIS platform before they can call off the strike.
- A meeting between Federal Government representatives and leaders of ASUU which was scheduled to hold today, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely by the union as they claimed the time frame given to them to consult with their members is too short.
