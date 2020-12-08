Coronavirus
WHO advises against making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory
The WHO has warned against making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, as persuasion will be a more effective way to go.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it does not foresee mandatory vaccinations being introduced around the world to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as persuading people on the merits of the vaccine is much better.
The UN health agency said it would be the prerogative of individual countries as to how they want to conduct their vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure was made by WHO’s Director of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O’Brien, during a news conference on Monday, December 7, 2020, according to Reuters
While insisting that making it mandatory to get vaccinated against the disease would be a wrong move, the WHO said information campaigns and making vaccines available to priority groups such as hospital workers and the elderly would be more effective.
What they are saying
WHO’s Kate O’Brien at anew conference said, “I don’t think we envisage any countries creating a mandate for vaccinations. There may be some countries or some situations in countries where professional circumstances require it or highly recommend to be vaccinated,” she added, saying hospitals might be one such instance.’’
She said that there may be certain professions in which vaccination is highly recommended or required, such as respiratory technicians and intensive care medics in hospitals for the safety of both the staff and the patients.
The WHO’s top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, also said, “We are much better served to present people with the data, present people with the benefits and let people make up their own minds, within reason.”
What you should know
- The UK is expected to commence its mass vaccination programme this week with other countries like the US and EU members likely to loin soon, following the successes recorded by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and even AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccines.
- The authorities are seeking to reassure people of vaccines’ safety and efficacy in order to get a critical mass to take them in the face of what experts say are conspiracy theories entering the mainstream.
- The WHO was still waiting to start discussions with the incoming Joe Biden administration in the United States, after President Donald Trump stopped the United States’ funding of the UN Health agency.
- The WHO is also planning and hoping as soon as possible to visit China to study the origins of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
90 year old woman becomes first to receive Covid-19 Vaccine in the UK
The UK becomes the first Western Nation to vaccinate its citizens.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials in the United Kingdom since it was approved by UK authorities. She received the first two doses at the University Hospital in Coventry.
This also means the United Kingdom is the first country in the West to administer the vaccine to its citizens. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by UK authorities last week and is set to be given to over 40 million Britons in a programmed roll-out.
According to reports monitored by Nairametrics, the vaccine will be administered firstly to medical workers and home caregivers, frontline health workers, those aged 80 and above before being made available to the general public.
The vaccine is given in two shots (doses) and Margaret Keenan will have to go for a second dose in three to four weeks as required by the drug makers and UK authorities.
The UK government has placed an order for 40 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which has been found to be 95% effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 trials in preventing the spread of a virus that has killed over 1.4 million people across the world with its devastating impact on the global economy.
The UK government had on November 20, formally asked its medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to conduct a study of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a view to determining its suitability, the first step in making it available outside the United States.
The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with over 61,000 deaths from about 1.6 million cases of the coronavirus pandemic.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who spent days in intensive care due to Covid-19 earlier in this year, described this as a huge step forward in UK’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.
The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who offered to have the vaccine on live television to allay public fears and Stephen Powis, Medical Director for NHS England, both said they found it very emotional watching the vaccine programme rollout.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. With each person requiring 2 doses, that should be enough to vaccinate 20 million people in a country with about 67 million population.
About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with residents of care homes and those that take care of them, those above 80 years and some categories of health service workers, expected to be top priority to get this vaccine.
What you should know:
- The US drugmaker, Pfizer Inc, on November 18, 2020, announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, which it is developing in collaboration with BioTNech, showed it was 95% effective, thereby paving the way for the company to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot.
- Pfizer said they had no serious safety concerns in a trial that involved almost 44,000 participants as their vaccine protected people of all ages and ethnicities.
Why this matters
The availability of COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that the dreaded pandemic would soon be dispensed with. Undoubtedly, COVID-19 vaccination will help stop the infections from spreading further.
As good as wearing masks and social distancing are in helping to reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, they are still not adequate as vaccines seem to work with the immune system to enable it readily fight the virus if exposed.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of December 2020, 390 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 69,645 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of December 2020, 390 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,101 samples across the country.
To date, 69,645 cases have been confirmed, 64,947 cases have been discharged and 1,181 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 803,621 tests have been carried out as of December 7th, 2020 compared to 791,539 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 69,645
- Total Number Discharged – 64,947
- Total Deaths – 1,181
- Total Tests Carried out – 803,621
According to the NCDC, the 390 new cases were reported from 20 states- FCT (89), Gombe (89), Kaduna (62), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Borno (13), Nasarawa (10), Rivers (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (8), Osun (7), Bayelsa (7), Kano (7), Edo (6), Taraba (6), Ekiti (5), Katsina (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (3) and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 23,885, followed by Abuja (7,368), Plateau (3,914), Oyo (3,742), Kaduna (3,449), Rivers (3,045), Edo (2,723), Ogun (2,266), Delta (1,827), Kano (1,826), Ondo (1,728), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,125), Katsina (1,069), Ebonyi (1,055), Gombe (1,027), Osun (954), Abia (926), Bauchi (790), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (531), Benue (501), Bayelsa (465), Ekiti (386), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (336), Niger (298), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Taraba (181), Sokoto (172), Yobe (100), Kebbi (93), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
Ecobank to use agency network and digital platforms as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is set to boost investment in its Digital platforms and agency network to continue to be the preferred choice for banking services to customers.
This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in an interview with Nairametrics.
According to Ayeyemi, the bank is determined to use agency network and digital platforms as means of being able to distribute banking services to people. To him, these are now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as the brand go forward into the future.
He said, “Those are the things that informed our decision, and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that are existing in agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
COVID-19 palliatives
On the amount the financial institution has spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Ayeyemi disclosed that it gave over $3 million in form of donations in the countries where it does business.
“We also understood that one thing is to have palliatives, the other is to make sure that the people are aware of what they need to do to be able to avoid catching COVID-19 in terms of radio, television and other awareness programme.
“Again, we participated in ensuring that, that is done, to be able to engage people to make sure they don’t contract COVID-19. The third thing was stepping back and working with our client because in the developed world the government was able to provide money to the corporations, the government was able to follow up, where people get paid for sitting at home.”
In some parts of the continent where the government couldn’t pay people for staying at home, je explained that Ecobank had to work with its clients to restructure their facilities so that they don’t have to pay and then they can support their staff.
“We also ensure that we work with the African Union around the concept of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), where we usually put a lot of money aside to be able to support MSMEs across the continent. And we actually did training in these countries grooming a lot of people that will be able to have access to, not just finances but access to organisational structure and training.
“So all of those things were things we felt we needed to do as a player in the continent. And of course some of our governments wanted to put money in the hand of the poor and they didn’t want to give cash to them because cash became vehicle of transmission and we were able to quickly create accounts for those people and be able to transmit money into those systems,” he added.
AfCFA
On the opportunities available for the bank in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, which is to take off in January 2021, he explained that the bank has positioned itself as one of the key supporters of the idea.
He said, “So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before.
“So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, if you now start thinking about, how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries not just looking at Nigeria as market alone.
“And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.”