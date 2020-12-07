U.S. Consulate partners NCAA to teach 30 entrepreneurs how to use drone for business

The United States Consulate Lagos announces call for applications to teach 30 entrepreneurs how to use a drone for business.

This is according to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of US Mission Nigeria by the Consulate General on Monday, 7th December 2020.

The United States Consulate General will collaborate with Global Air Drone Academy (GADA) to creatively impact young Nigerians.

U.S. Consulate Lagos in collaboration with Global Air Drone Academy (GADA) announces call for applications to teach 30 entrepreneurs how to use a drone for business. The top 3 will receive professional grade drones to help launch their businesses. Apply at https://t.co/17mNNaT1Ku pic.twitter.com/1R98RYUTXS — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) December 7, 2020

The program is scheduled to hold from January 18-22, 2021, and seeks to nurture creativity and hone entrepreneurial skills amongst Nigeria-based early-stage youth technology entrepreneurs.

The boot camp will teach the budding entrepreneurs how to relate this emerging drone technology to real-world practical solutions, as well as the expertise for safely operating and flying a drone. Participants will also learn the practical skills required to create, run and successfully market their start-ups in 2021 and beyond.

At the end of the five-day virtual boot camp, participants will have an opportunity to pitch their business plans to a panel of judges. The top three winners will receive professional grade drones and business coaching to support the launch of their new business.

What they are saying

Speaking on the development, the United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, noted, “The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to supporting programs that provide youth with access to quality technological learning opportunities. The United States Consulate General is pleased to support the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. This program advances the U.S. Mission’s goal of promoting STEM education in Nigeria as a driver of sustainable economic growth.”

