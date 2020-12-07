Economy & Politics
Buhari to address a joint session of National Assembly on Thursday
President Buhari will on Thursday, December 10, address a joint session of the National Assembly on the security challenges in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives and will on Thursday, December 10, 2020, address a joint session of the National Assembly on the security challenges in the country.
This was disclosed by an aide to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, through a tweet post on her official Twitter handle on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Onochie in her tweet post said, “FLASH, FLASH. President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly at the national assembly complex on Thursday 10th December 2020.’’
This is coming a few days after the House of Representatives passed a resolution asking the president to appear before the House and brief them on efforts towards combating the current serious security crisis being experienced in the country.
The spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu had disclosed this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly.
Abia State proposes N131.8 billion for 2021 fiscal year
Governor Ikpeazu has presented a N131.8 billion 2021 budget proposal to the State’s House of Assembly.
The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has presented a budget proposal of N131.8 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.
This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
Commenting on the benchmark for the 2021 budget, the Governor told Abia State House of Assembly that the proposed budget tagged ‘’Budget of local contents and sustainable development’’ is based on the crude oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and exchange rate of N379 per dollar.
The total proposed budget outlay for 2021 estimated at 131,815,753,720 indicates a 22.12% increase when compared with the 2020 revised budget figures.
The Governor emphasized that the budget was prepared amidst a challenging domestic and global economy. He further appealed to lawmakers to hasten or facilitate quick approval of the budget to return the state back to the normal budget cycle of January- December
What you should know
- 52.49% of the 2021 proposed budget, amounting to N69, 1919,240,974 will be spent on capital expenditure, while the remaining 47.51% equivalent to N62, 624,512,746 will be spent on recurrent expenditure.
- N31.1 billion was budgeted for personnel cost and N15.1 billion for consolidated revenue fund charges.
- The sum of N9.5 billion would be expended on the Administrative sector, N40.7 billion for the Economic sector, N407.1 million for Law and Justice sector and N18.4 billion for Social sector.
Restructuring: It’s time to reduce the number of items on our exclusive list – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has called for a reduction of items on the exclusive list to only include Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring.
He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
The Governor stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday evening.
Fayemi said, “Barely a month ago, I gave a lecture at the 50th anniversary of Arewa house in Kaduna, and I spoke specifically on this.
“My definition of it is, nation-building is a continuous process. At this point in time, based on the experience we have all had in Nigeria, it’s time to reduce the number of items we have on our exclusive list to a few, and those few, I mentioned, are defence, nation security, economy and customs.”
Fayemi added that restructuring should also include the devolution of resources to the states, which would enable a framework for regional revenue and allocation.
“Every other thing on the list should be devolved to the state. In order for the state to not suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, you don’t just devolve responsibilities, you devolve resources.
“So you need to change the framework for revenue allocation and distribution in Nigeria… We will continue to review and refine the structure of the country. That’s why constitutional reform process is on.”
The Governor added that the National Assembly was the only body required by the constitution to review the Nigerian constitution.
“The National assembly is the body saddled with the responsibility to review the constitution of Nigeria, and the process for doing that is clearly stated in the 1999 constitution and I believe that process has started.”
On insecurity, Fayemi urged for state and local level policing to complement the federal policing efforts in the fight against insecurity.
“The issue at hand has to deal with the territorial integrity of Nigeria. This is a war that has crossed over our territory and it is the central government that has responsibility.
“Even if you structure Nigeria, defense will still be on the exclusive list. Even if you devolve security operations, the ones devolved would be internal security.
“I am strong a believer in devolution of resources to where government is closest to the people… Governors have argued security operations would be more accountable if they are devolved to the lower end of government responsibilities.
“It’s not a diminution to the role of federal policing; it’s complementary addition of other levels of policing. We talk about about multi level policing rather; an exchange of federal with state policing.
“At the state level, there are crimes that are exclusively local state based. We are not just suggesting state policing, but also local government policing, and even campus level policing for smaller institutions.
“That will always be our (Governors) position. It’s not an exchange for federal for state; federal will still be critical to maintaining internal security operations in our country.”
What you should know about the restructuring agenda
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Governor of Sokoto State and former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, had said that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
- The Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, stated last week that the National Assembly did not have the power to replace the constitution, however, what could be achieved was an amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly.
2023 Elections: I am not an advocate of zoning – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has reiterated his opposition to zoning, stating that excellent Nigerians come from all parts of the country.
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he does not support zoning, as Nigeria is a country where qualified purpose-driven leaders come from all regions in the nation.
The Governor stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday evening.
Though Fayemi said he was not in support of it, however, he understands the position of those who do.
He said, “I am not an advocate of zoning, [but] I understand why those who feel marginalized will want that to happen. I also understand that in a country that is multicultural, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic; one of the equilibrating mechanisms is to ensure that those in leadership represent the mosaic that the country is.
“That, for me, is not something to be confused about. I am strongly of the view that excellent Nigerians come from all part of Nigeria. There is no place where you are looking for qualified purpose-driven leaders that you will not find.
“If that’s the reason Gov. David Umahi has come to the party, he is very well within his rights to aspire to be President. I have heard from him directly, and he made it clear that he is not seeking a Presidential ticket. There is no reason you won’t find candidates from all over Nigeria when you get to that stage in 2023.”
What they are saying about Zoning
As Nigeria draws closer to the end of President Buhari’s second term, the talk of zoning has returned to the political discuss table. Last month, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna stated that zoning won’t solve Nigeria’s political issues, as everyone deserved an equal opportunity at governance.
“Zoning in political parties cannot solve the economic problems we are facing. Selecting the best person to get the job done will benefit everyone,” El-Rufai said.
Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said last week stated that he supported zoning as “agreements need to be honoured.”
He added, “It is a difficult question for me to respond to. I just believe that the zoning which was done in the North and South should be respected.”
