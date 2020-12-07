Abike Dabiri-Erewa to launch women empowerment network

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has disclosed that she will present to the public the Aspire Women Network Project (AWN) during the 2020 Happy Conference, on Saturday.

According to her statement during a news conference in Abuja today, the AWN is a women empowerment network, which seeks to deepen the involvement of women in the society.

She said that the program is highly imperative, as the women folks are clamouring for equitable opportunity to complement their male counterparts in all helms of affairs, as well as activities across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She explained that the program would also help women harness their strengths, as feminism isn’t about making women stronger, as women are already strong. Hence, it is important for the world to change the way their strengths are perceived.

She said the Happy Conference, which will hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja, where the AWN launch will take place, will facilitate the assembly of women of all ages to share experiences with one another, to find happiness while fulfilling their purpose in life as women.

What they are saying

According to Abike Dabiri–Erewa, “Women were inherently built to multi-task, starting with the mandate of building, uniting the home, the society and by extension, the nation as a whole.”

The President of the NGO, Barr. Zainab Buba Marwa, while speaking about the importance of the empowerment network said:

“The AWF’s Happy Conference 2020 is designed for women to support one another, and find both happiness and purpose-fulfilment in their chosen endeavours. Research had shown that there is a deep surge of suicide, murder, despondency, hopelessness and drug abuse among women. One in four drug abusers in Nigeria is a woman, coupled with the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown exposed the alarming numbers of domestic and gender-based violence, especially against women.”

What you should know about Happy Conference