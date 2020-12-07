Business
Abike Dabiri-Erewa to launch women empowerment network
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa will on Saturday present to the public the Aspire Women Network (AWN)
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has disclosed that she will present to the public the Aspire Women Network Project (AWN) during the 2020 Happy Conference, on Saturday.
According to her statement during a news conference in Abuja today, the AWN is a women empowerment network, which seeks to deepen the involvement of women in the society.
She said that the program is highly imperative, as the women folks are clamouring for equitable opportunity to complement their male counterparts in all helms of affairs, as well as activities across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
She explained that the program would also help women harness their strengths, as feminism isn’t about making women stronger, as women are already strong. Hence, it is important for the world to change the way their strengths are perceived.
She said the Happy Conference, which will hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja, where the AWN launch will take place, will facilitate the assembly of women of all ages to share experiences with one another, to find happiness while fulfilling their purpose in life as women.
What they are saying
According to Abike Dabiri–Erewa, “Women were inherently built to multi-task, starting with the mandate of building, uniting the home, the society and by extension, the nation as a whole.”
The President of the NGO, Barr. Zainab Buba Marwa, while speaking about the importance of the empowerment network said:
“The AWF’s Happy Conference 2020 is designed for women to support one another, and find both happiness and purpose-fulfilment in their chosen endeavours. Research had shown that there is a deep surge of suicide, murder, despondency, hopelessness and drug abuse among women. One in four drug abusers in Nigeria is a woman, coupled with the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown exposed the alarming numbers of domestic and gender-based violence, especially against women.”
What you should know about Happy Conference
- The Happy Conference 2020 is created to foster dialogue among women of all ages as encouraged by the Beijing Platform for Action.
- In line with this platform for action, the older generation will share their financial, emotional and spiritual (FES) regimen and their experiences in discovering their purpose, with the younger participants.
- While the younger participants on the other hand, who have excelled in various fields will share stories, that will inspire other participants.
- The upcoming event is expected to draw a large number of participants and will have notable women from media, healthcare, governance, leadership and others as part of the panel.
- At the Conference on Saturday, the Aspire Women Network would be launched by the Chairman of NiDCOM. During the launch, the mandate to which the women empowerment programme would seek to operate will be made public by Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
World Economic Forum shifts 2021 Special Annual Meeting to Singapore
World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting which was scheduled to hold in Switzerland has now been moved to Singapore.
The World Economic Forum has announced a shift of venue for the 2021 Special Annual General Meeting, from Switzerland to Singapore. This is according to a notification, seen by Nairametrics.
In the recent notification, the World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting is set to hold between 13th- 16th of May, 2021 in Singapore and returned back to its traditional venue of Davos-Klosters in Switzerland for the next Annual General meeting of 2022.
According to the press release made available to Nairametrics, the shift of the venue became imperative after a careful review of the current COVID-19 situation, with Singapore being better placed for the event. In light of this, the World Economic Forum strongly believes that the shift in venue reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host institution.
What you should know
- The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world and is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.
- The Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic. This in-person meeting will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Further details will be announced in due course.
- In anticipation of the Special Annual Meeting 2021, the World Economic Forum will initially host the Global Technology Governance Summit in Tokyo from 6-7 April 2021.
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release said: ‘’ The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.’’
In addition, commenting on the rationale behind this year special Annual Meeting, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab said: “A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together,”
Survival Fund: FG pays 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria
The FG has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states of the Federation under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
This information was disclosed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement issued via its official Twitter handle.
On FG's @SurvivalFund_ng,
– 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries have been paid across 24 states, & they include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi.
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) December 7, 2020
According to the statement the 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries from 24 states, which include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, have been paid.
However, the Federal Government disclosed that the verification exercise for the next stream of artisans started on November 30, 2020. In this phase, artisans in Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Zamfara, Yobe, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Jigawa, Gombe, and Benue states would be verified during the course of the exercise.
What you should know
- Nigerian survival fund artisan and transport application commenced on the 1st of October 2020. The artisan/transport support scheme is part of the new MSME Survival Fund launched by the FGN.
- Under this scheme, 333,000 artisans and transport business operators are targeted through the scheme, and they will be provided with N30,000 operations grant to help reduce the effects of income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.
- Nairametrics on the 6th of December, 2020 reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria gave N30,000 grants to taxi; bus drivers; operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly called okada and Keke Napep; Uber & Bolt drivers; and cart pushers across the country.
AFEX and ANAN sign MoU to Promote Commodities Market Education
AFEX has signed an MoU with ANAN to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading
In a bid to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).
This is according to a verified post by AFEX, and seen by Nairametrics.
The mutual agreement indicates a bold corporate statement by both firms to advance knowledge sharing and awareness of the commodities market in addition to strengthening their relationship to ensure a viable commodities trading ecosystem in Nigeria.
In a chat with the Communications Team Lead at AFEX Commodities Exchange, Obianuju Okafor, Nairametrics was able to gather that the strategic partnership will address the gap in financial literacy of the commodities exchange market, which will further advance the trust and credibility in the sector.
Nairametrics gathered that the partnership will afford AFEX the opportunity to draw from their wealth of experience to enrich investors and members of ANAN with qualitative information on agricultural asset risks, commodities trading, and the capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun said: “We are excited to collaborate with ANAN to put financial literacy and inclusion of ANAN members and the general public into action. This will nurture a sustainable commodities exchange ecosystem where investors can take advantage of the opportunities in the commodities market.
“Knowledge is an essential commodity for a thriving commodities exchange ecosystem, and we are proud to be growing our exchange network by signing the MoU with ANAN.”
What you should know
On how the partnership will promote financial inclusion, series of workshops and training sessions have been lined up for members of ANAN and the public alongside certification and membership access and capacity building to advocate for commodities market awareness.
- AFEX was founded in 2014, metamorphosing to a commodities exchange model for the West-African Market. It currently operates 45 warehouses, accounting for over 100,000MT of total national storage capacity.
- The Exchange has reached over 113,000 farmers and traded over 156,000 MT of commodities, with a total turnover of $47.6 million
Why this matters
The partnership which aims to further propagate awareness in the commodities exchange sector will help raise better informed and enlightened investors that will be able to leverage on the knowledge gained, to make sound financial decisions, all culminating in the overall development of the sector and country.
