Germany agrees to deepen sustainable economic development with Nigeria

The Nigerian and German governments have agreed to deepen ties on sustainable economic development, climate change, and agriculture.

This was disclosed at the just concluded Nigeria-German Bilateral government consultations and sectoral dialogue held in Abuja, reported in a statement by the Ministry of Information.

READ:

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, commended the German government for its commitment and undying interest in the affairs of Nigeria since independence.

He stated that the cooperation between both nations was based on mutual trust, respect, and understanding. He added that since the last consultative meeting between both sides was held in 2017, progress had been made on programmes and projects as contained in the resolutions.

The meeting was also to discuss the new German Reform Strategy, which is a plan to improve Germany’s development policy with its partner countries.

READ:

(READ MORE:

The Minister disclosed that the reforms would focus on areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Germany, including, climate, health, and family policy, sustainable supply chains, harnessing digital technology, technology transfer, and strengthening private investment, with a view to overcoming hunger and poverty.

He pointed out that the reform strategies were in line with the economic sustainability and inclusive growth espoused by the Government of Nigeria in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020).