N117 billion approved by FG for road rehabilitation
The Federal Government has approved the sum of over N117 billion for the rehabilitation of roads across the country in 2021.
This was disclosed by Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, in a press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was held in Abuja on Wednesday.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that Mr Fashola had stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget was to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
- Fashola also said that the Federal Government needed at least N500 billion annually for the next 3 years to develop and fix its 35,000 kilometres road network, as work continued on 13,000 kilometres of the network.
- Fashola stated last month that the Federal Government was committed to finishing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, adding that the drop in crude oil prices could not be a barrier to its completion.
Fashola disclosed on Wednesday that the sum of N18.9 billion, was approved for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges including the 26 km of Kano-Dambatta-Kazaure-Daura road, Anambra- Enugu Roads, Bridge construction Cross River, Nkumi bridge and others.
“The other memorandum relating to roads also is for the total sum of N98.7 billion,” he added. This includes roads and bridges in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Anambra and Kano
$1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was perfect – Dan Etete
Dan Etete, former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum has said that the $1.3 billion sales of Malabu oil field to Shell and Eni in 2021 was legally perfect, with zero traces of corruption in the deal.
He disclosed this on Wednesday through his lawyer, Antonio Secci, in a Milan Court, investigating the cases of bribery and corruption related to the deal, as reported by Reuters.
In Wednesday’s hearing, Dan Etete’s lawyers called for the former Nigerian Minister to be acquitted of corruption charges related to the deal.
Reuters disclosed that 13 other people are involved in the corruption case including CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi.
The accused pleaded non-guilty and said that the proceeds of the deal were paid into accounts owned by the Nigerian Government.
The ex-Shell executives also accused in the case will have a hearing on the 9th of December.
What you should know
Multinational oil companies, Eni and Shell, paid $1.3 billion in 2011 to acquire OPL 245 offshore field.
The payment was to a company called Malabu, which was owned by Nigeria’s former Oil Minister, Dan Etete.
However, Italian prosecutors claim that most of the payments were kickbacks to Nigerian government officials. Italian prosecutors also claim that nearly $1.1 billion was stolen by Nigerian politicians and middlemen, with Dan Etete keeping half.
Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami, reported in July that the Dutch and Swiss governments were expected to send the sum of $200 million from the OPL 245 Malabu Oil deal to Nigeria.
Multinational Petroleum oil and gas giant, Royal Dutch Shell, announced that it would write down its investment in the controversial Malabu OPL 245 offshore field in Nigeria.
in June, the Federal Government tracked down and grounded a luxury private jet, owned by the country’s former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, over his alleged involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil scam. The luxury private jet was alleged to have been purchased with proceeds from that oil deal.
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal.
Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomatoes in the world, second in Africa – NIHORT
The Executive Director of the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Dr. Abayomi Olaniyan has said that Nigeria is the world’s 14th largest producer of tomatoes, finishing second in the continent.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Olaniyan disclosed this during the inauguration of a one-week empowerment and training programme for 150 youths and women farmers on Telfairia (Ugwu vegetable) production and tomato value chain in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.
Despite producing 2.3 million metric tonnes of tomato annually, current national demand is estimated to be slightly higher at 3 million metric tonnes annually
What they are saying
Commenting on the subject matter, Dr. Olaniyan who was represented by the Director of research at the institute, Dr. Ephraim Nwanguma stated that: “Tomato is a profitable horticultural crop that provides income to farmers and agents involved in its production and marketing.
“Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomato in the world, second in Africa, but it is the 13th largest importer of tomato paste in the world and third in Africa.
“Nigeria currently produces 2.3 million metric tonnes against 1.8 million metric tonnes produced two years ago while the national demand is three million metric tonnes.
“Also, there is a high prospect in production of telfairia and marketing within and outside Nigeria.”
What you should know
- The recent production capacity of 2.3 million metric tonnes indicates an increase of 27.8%, from the corresponding figure recorded in 2018.
- Despite being one of the largest producers of tomatoes in the world, Nigeria is also one of the world’s net importers of tomato paste, placing 13th globally and 3rd in Africa.
- This fact was corroborated in a research by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition titled ‘’Landscape analysis of dried tomato production and market in Nigeria’’, which stated that over 45% of fresh tomato produced in Nigeria is lost due to poor handling practices and other logistics issues
Effective agricultural extension service will boost food production – Agriculture Minister
Alhaji Nanono disclosed that the ministry renewed its commitment to increase the contribution of agriculture to the country’s GDP.
In an effort to shore up food production to optimal levels, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards improving agricultural extension services.
According to the information contained in the press statement issued by the Ministry’s Chief Information Officer, Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, today December 2, 2020, Alhaji Nanono made this disclosure while delivering his address at the Sensitisation Workshop on Revitalisation of Agricultural Extension in Nigeria, tagged: “Catalysing Effective Agricultural Extension Service Delivery at the Grassroots”.
According to a news report by NAN, Alhaji Nanono disclosed that the ministry had taken full responsibility and also renewed its commitment to increase the contribution of agriculture to the GDP through the revitalization of agricultural extension service.
He explained that the revitalization of the National Extension System comes as a veritable means to boost the nation’s efforts in food production. This, however, is expected to increase agricultural sector contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The minister, who was represented by Mr. Frank Kudla, the Director, Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, tasked stakeholders on key areas for robust discussions at the workshop. He urged the stakeholders to bring up innovations that would foster and encourage aggressive training of necessary manpower, as this would shore up professionalism in agricultural extension services.
Nanono stressed the need for incentives that would foster and encourage the mobilisation and development of farmer groups around clusters to enhance agricultural extension services delivery to them through the Agric Extension Service Providers (AESP).
What they are saying
The Director of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, Mr. Frank Kudla speaking on behalf of the Minister said:
“There is a need to recommend a favourable policy environment for active private sector investment in the management, operation and funding of extension service delivery as the government alone can not shoulder the responsibility of supporting effective extension service delivery.
“These include redefining the roles and responsibilities of the three tiers of government in the agricultural extension services and establishment of evaluation strategy with possible reprisal for actors that fail in their responsibilities in order to ensure accountability and commitment.
“This I believe will make the extension system knowledge-based and a desirable service to be patronised by farmers.”