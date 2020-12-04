3 wealthy crypto investors move over $400 million worth of Bitcoin

The third most valuable crypto by market value, XRP has become the favourite of institutional investors lately, hinting that there may be more than meets the eyes.

Data, however, retrieved from Whale Alert revealed a large entity moved 119,999,980 XRP (75,551,782 USD) from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, a few hours ago.

Wealthy crypto investors seem to be upping their game last quarter of, 2020, as regards moving XRP – the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.

Many crypto experts anticipate the movements of such crypto are coming from major stakeholders of Ripple, on the bias some of these wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.628191 with a daily volume of $11 billion. XRP is up 1.16% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $28.5 billion. It has a circulating supply of 45,334,295,892 XRP coins and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.

What you should know: Ripple is a privately-held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet).

XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil

Why are whales buying?

Economic historian, Barry Eichengreen, gave a detailed analysis of why cryptos should not just be considered for speculative reasons, as leading crypto assets have shown characteristics of being tangible assets.

“I don’t think that thinking about crypto as speculative investments, is really a long-term viable business model. Speculative investments have come and gone throughout history. Tulips came as a speculative investment and they went. Digital assets that provide actual tangible services like cross-border payments are the ones that are likely to have legs,” Eichengreen said.

Barry went on to explain why crypto has become the new digital gold.

He said, “Gold doesn’t really have any intrinsic value. People [believe] it will hold its value because other people value it. There is, from that point-of-view, a parallel with cryptocurrencies. People pay actual U.S. dollars for it because they think other people will value it and pay actual U.S. dollars for it.”

