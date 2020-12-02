OFFICIAL: UK Approves Covid-19 Vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech

The United Kingdom has approved Covid-19 Vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and will start distributing from next week. The approval by UK Regulatory authorities makes the country the first to approve the vaccine in the world.

The Vaccine is given in two shots (doses).

According to reports monitored by Nairametrics, the vaccine will be administered firstly to medical workers and home caregivers, frontline health workers, those aged 80 and above before being made available to the general public.

The vaccine was made by German company BioNTech in conjunction with US Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and is said to be 95% effective in preventing the disease. This is after it was tested on over 43, 000 people in the mandatory phase 3 trials.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the vaccine and could also approve its usage later in the month.

What they are saying

A UK government spokesperson said:

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.”

“I’m confident now, with the news today, that from spring — from Easter onwards — things are going to be better. We’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy.” Matt Hancock, UK health secretary.

The United Kingdom is said to have ordered over 357 million doses from seven manufacturers.

More to follow…