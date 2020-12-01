Nigerian retail industry can’t grow without proper franchise system – CIG boss

The Choice International Group (CIG) has emphasized the need for operators in the Nigerian retail industry to embrace retail franchise in order to grow the industry.

The CIG Chairperson, Diana Chen, admitted that Nigeria has a growing market for franchising and franchise development services, but insisted there is more ground to cover for the sector to compete favourably with its counterparts.

She said, “The Nigerian retail industry is a leading sector with the best franchising opportunities after the food segment, and that is the reason it is important for all operators to embrace the initiative and create wealth for Nigerians and curb unemployment.”

On the franchise initiatives introduced by her company, Chen explained that the company offers Nigerian community the opportunities to own Gree & Lontor retail stores.

According to her, Gree manufactures residential air-conditioner, while Lontor provides high-quality, energy-saving and convenient rechargeable home appliances and lighting products for global consumers.

She said, “Both brands have been built by the CIG into a world-class electronic retail chain in Nigeria, opening no less than 20 brand shops in Lagos and Oyo over the last 18 months.

“The sales performance of its existing stores in the country makes Gree & Lontor one of the most profitable businesses in Nigeria, with an average return on investment of 50% and above per annum.

“CIG is offering investors the opportunity to own any of its six regional logistics centres, or any number of Gree & Lontor brand shops in viable locations across Nigeria.”