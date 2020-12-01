Business
Ministry of Youth and Sports, ITF sign MOU to facilitate training of 23,000 youths
Ministry of Sports and ITF have signed an MOU to train 23,000 youth from each State and FCT in 21 different vocational skills.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have signed an MoU for skills training and empowerment of Nigerian youths in the 36 States and the FCT.
According to the tweet by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the youths will be trained in 21 different vocational skill areas.
Yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, the DG, ITF and myself signed an MOU to train 23,000 youth-600 youth from each State and FCT. Training will be in 21 different vocational skills areas under the Youth Skills and Enterprenuership Program, Y-SEP. Thanks ITF for this partnership pic.twitter.com/ybaoRCpndR
This agreement, however, is a follow up to a request for collaboration from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the ITF to organize a Youth Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme (YOSDEP).
According to the press release, the 23,310 trainees in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT will receive core training across key trade areas like Agro-Allied, Catering (Hospitality), Autonomics, Welding, Masonry, Carpentry, Plumbing, Tiling/POP, Painting, Electrical Installation, Information and Communication Technology, Facilities Management Technology, and Electrical/Electronics Technology PLC among others.
Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the ITF headquarter in Jos, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to youth development in the country.
He pointed out that Nigeria has the pool of resources to upskill the youths in the country and this is expected to provide them with all that is needed to be productive in order to strengthen the resilience of the economy.
What they are saying
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said: “This MOU will facilitate the training of 23,000 youths, 600 youth from each state and the FCT. The training will be in 21 different vocational skills areas under the Youth Skills and Entrepreneurship Program, Y-SEP. Thanks to ITF for this partnership.”
The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari said:
“The implementation of this programme will be for the duration of three months, 30 trainees per trade and 23,310 trainees in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. We will be adopting both Digital, Green and Brown field approach in the implementation to ensure that the trainees are exposed to new trends in technology, and that they have practical hands-on approach which is necessary for impactful Skills Acquisition.”
Create enabling environment to boost investment in critical sectors – Ultimus Holding
Investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve economic prosperity.
Ultimus Holding, a Pan-African investment firm, has urged the Federal, State Governments to create an enabling environment to attract more investments across the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Chief Executive Officer, Ultimus Holding, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, explained to Nairametrics that investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve the economic prosperity of Nigeria and the continent as a whole.
He called on the government in different economies within the continent to continue to support the expansion plans of private sector by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
He said, “We are quite confident that Africa holds great potential for economic growth and as such would continue to play a leading role in harnessing the opportunities that could make the continent an economic superpower.
“We are quite optimistic about Nigerian economy given the abundance of available opportunities. As a business, we would continue to explore different areas in the rapidly evolving growing economies, not only to make a statement as a brand, but to contribute to further expansion. Moving forward, we would be making massive investments in sub-Saharan Africa that are targeted at addressing the peculiar needs of the African market.”
He further noted that the company is strategically seeking opportunities for new businesses in strategic sectors, which would guarantee huge returns on investment while also acquiring businesses that visibly deliver solid value for its esteemed customers.
“Currently, Africa remains a strategic market for our business. We cannot afford to relax because we are aware of the impact significant investments would have on business growth and socio-economic development in Africa as a whole. We believe investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve the economic prosperity of the continent as a whole,” he added.
On its investments in the healthcare sector (Viarmor Healthcare), Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, Mr. David Ewemie explained that its fully integrated medical support company has signed a strategic partnership with renowned global brands to give it an innovative edge “in our quest to making lives better by providing innovative medical equipment and efficient healthcare services for everyone. Some of our devices – include: Air purifiers & Emergency mobile ventilators.”
FG launches health promotion strategy policies
With an eye on boosting Nigeria’s National Health Policy commitment, FG has urged Nigerians to adopt prescribed health practices.
The FG has urged households in Nigeria to adopt the health practices prescribed in a series of healthcare-related documents in order to reduce poor health habits in Nigerians.
This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on Monday at the presentation of the health documents, which are:
- Revised National Health Promotion Policy (2019).
- The National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024.
- The Counselling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices.
- The Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion 2020-2024.
- The Counselling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing.
The Minister said that poor health habits are still common with most Nigerians and could be changed by adopting safe practices.
“The policy documents concur that health promotion is Nigeria’s means to reduce the burden of disease through behaviour and lifestyle changes, but the reality around the institutionalization of health promotion does not yet support the contention.
“Going forward, we shall make diligent efforts to uncover challenges around health promotion and programming. We have developed policy and strategic documents that should see health promotion become a contributor to the achievement of the health-related Sustainable Development Goal 3, and attainment of Universal Health Coverage.
“We must also realise that addressing the question of the social determinants of health and achieving health equity requires actions and partnerships, which stretches beyond the health sector.’’
What you should know
- The National Health Promotion Policy 2019 augments Nigeria’s Nigeria Health Policy by ensuring commitments to proper service delivery in healthcare for Nigerians.
- The National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024 boosts Nigeria‘s commitment to bridging the gap between policy and implementation, while Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion 2020-2024 is a tool to guide the fundamental requirement to institutionalise knowledge management practices for health promotion.
- The Counselling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing would educate Nigerian households with the right information on safe family planning.
- While the Counselling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices seeks to empower Nigerians on the necessary skills and knowledge on simple practices that improve child survival and the health, growth and development of adolescent and the elderly.
What to expect
This will help to deliver preventive, curative, and palliative healthcare to Nigerians, bridge gaps between healthcare policies and implementation, while creating healthcare awareness in Nigerian citizens.
FG launches Commodity and Export Department Young Professionals Programme
The FG has launched the CED-YP programme to enable youth career development needed to boost the nation’s economy.
The Federal Government has launched the Commodity and Export Department Young Professionals Programme (CED-YP) to enable young Nigerian professionals to build and network skills needed for public administration expertise.
This was launched on Monday by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo. The scheme would be organized by the ministry’s Commodity and Export Department.
The Minister said that the programme would enable career development needed to boost the nation’s economy and it would serve as a continuous career development strategy to trigger speedy economic growth. He added that the beneficiaries would be exposed to other career development schemes organized by multilateral organizations.
He said, “The initiative will also provide an avenue to link up with other international sponsored professional development programmes such as World Trade Organisation (WTO), UNICEF, New and Emerging Talent Initiative (NETI), and World Bank young professionals programmes.”
The Minister also said that the scheme would help young professionals with decision-making abilities and policy implementation in the globalized world.
What they are saying
Dr. Sanni Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, commented that the scheme was important, as it will help to elevate skilled capital needed for economic development.
“Globally, young professional programmes are used for human capital development, which is an essential component in nation-building. Skilled human capital has been pivotal and considered to be one of the fundamental solutions to the challenges of economic growth and development. We are looking forward to seeing the work plan going forward, as well as witnessing the exploits of this great plan,” Gwarzo said.