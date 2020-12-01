Ministry of Youth and Sports, ITF sign MOU to facilitate training of 23,000 youths

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have signed an MoU for skills training and empowerment of Nigerian youths in the 36 States and the FCT.

According to the tweet by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the youths will be trained in 21 different vocational skill areas.

Yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, the DG, ITF and myself signed an MOU to train 23,000 youth-600 youth from each State and FCT. Training will be in 21 different vocational skills areas under the Youth Skills and Enterprenuership Program, Y-SEP. Thanks ITF for this partnership pic.twitter.com/ybaoRCpndR — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) December 1, 2020

This agreement, however, is a follow up to a request for collaboration from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the ITF to organize a Youth Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme (YOSDEP).

According to the press release, the 23,310 trainees in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT will receive core training across key trade areas like Agro-Allied, Catering (Hospitality), Autonomics, Welding, Masonry, Carpentry, Plumbing, Tiling/POP, Painting, Electrical Installation, Information and Communication Technology, Facilities Management Technology, and Electrical/Electronics Technology PLC among others.

(READ MORE: FG launches application for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund at 5% interest, how to apply)

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the ITF headquarter in Jos, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to youth development in the country.

He pointed out that Nigeria has the pool of resources to upskill the youths in the country and this is expected to provide them with all that is needed to be productive in order to strengthen the resilience of the economy.

What they are saying

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said: “This MOU will facilitate the training of 23,000 youths, 600 youth from each state and the FCT. The training will be in 21 different vocational skills areas under the Youth Skills and Entrepreneurship Program, Y-SEP. Thanks to ITF for this partnership.”

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari said:

“The implementation of this programme will be for the duration of three months, 30 trainees per trade and 23,310 trainees in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. We will be adopting both Digital, Green and Brown field approach in the implementation to ensure that the trainees are exposed to new trends in technology, and that they have practical hands-on approach which is necessary for impactful Skills Acquisition.”