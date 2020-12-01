Just-in: President Buhari sends Finance Bill 2020 to Reps

Ultimus Holding, a Pan-African investment firm, has urged the Federal, State Governments to create an enabling environment to attract more investments across the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Chief Executive Officer, Ultimus Holding, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, explained to Nairametrics that investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve the economic prosperity of Nigeria and the continent as a whole.

He called on the government in different economies within the continent to continue to support the expansion plans of private sector by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said, “We are quite confident that Africa holds great potential for economic growth and as such would continue to play a leading role in harnessing the opportunities that could make the continent an economic superpower.

“We are quite optimistic about Nigerian economy given the abundance of available opportunities. As a business, we would continue to explore different areas in the rapidly evolving growing economies, not only to make a statement as a brand, but to contribute to further expansion. Moving forward, we would be making massive investments in sub-Saharan Africa that are targeted at addressing the peculiar needs of the African market.”

He further noted that the company is strategically seeking opportunities for new businesses in strategic sectors, which would guarantee huge returns on investment while also acquiring businesses that visibly deliver solid value for its esteemed customers.

“Currently, Africa remains a strategic market for our business. We cannot afford to relax because we are aware of the impact significant investments would have on business growth and socio-economic development in Africa as a whole. We believe investment in critical sectors of the economy would not only create jobs for the youths but also help to improve the economic prosperity of the continent as a whole,” he added.

On its investments in the healthcare sector (Viarmor Healthcare), Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, Mr. David Ewemie explained that its fully integrated medical support company has signed a strategic partnership with renowned global brands to give it an innovative edge “in our quest to making lives better by providing innovative medical equipment and efficient healthcare services for everyone. Some of our devices – include: Air purifiers & Emergency mobile ventilators.”