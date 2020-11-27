Canadian investment company buys more Bitcoin

Cypherpunk Holdings a publicly listed Canadian investment company, amid record sell-offs prevailing in the flagship crypto market, has recently purchased more Bitcoin (BTC).

The Canadian investment company recently disclosed it added about 73.9 BTC to its reserves since the middle of 2020. Cypherpunk holdings raised cash by selling other crypto-assets like Monero (XMR) and Ethereum (ETH).

With the purchase, Cypherpunk now has 276.5 Bitcoins making it the 9th public Bitcoin holder. At current values, such crypto is worth about $5 million.

The report further added that “During October 2020, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. was added to the unofficial list of public companies with a treasury position in Bitcoin alongside other companies such as MicroStrategy [MSTR], Square [SQ], and Galaxy Digital Holdings [GLXY].”

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price traded at $17,151.39 with a daily trading volume of $44 billion. BTC price is down -3.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.

Recall a publicly-traded company based in America, MicroStrategy, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is seen in many quarters as a big deal and it’s good to see BTC’s being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.

Bottom-line: The many global economic uncertainties that include inflation and the depreciation in value for most global fiat currencies have made cash an unreliable store of value, pushing well-known companies like Square, MicroStrategy, Grayscale to store their value in a deflationary currency like Bitcoin.