Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 25th of November 2020, 198 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 66,805 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of November 2020, 198 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,838 samples across the country.
To date, 66,805 cases have been confirmed, 62,493 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 749,136 tests have been carried out as of November 25th, 2020 compared to 743,298 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 25th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 66,805
- Total Number Discharged – 62,493
- Total Deaths – 1,169
- Total Tests Carried out – 749,136
According to the NCDC, the 198 new cases were reported from 13 states- FCT (53), Lagos (48), Ogun (40), Akwa Ibom (20), Bauchi (9), Plateau (8), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Benue (3), Jigawa (3), Nasarawa(3), Edo (1), Kwara (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 23,066, followed by Abuja (6,629), Plateau (3,813), Oyo (3,715), Rivers (2,963), Kaduna (2,945), Edo (2,696), Ogun (2,196), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,781), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,096), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (1,012), Osun (945), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (762), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (496), Nasarawa (488), Bayelsa (445), Ekiti (354), Akwa Ibom (339), Jigawa (331), Niger (296), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (157), Yobe (94), Kebbi (93), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: African Union in talks with China and Russia over vaccine
The AU and Africa CDC have revealed that they have reached out to both China and Russia over the possibility of vaccine partnerships.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union announced they have been in talks with China and Russia over the possibility of vaccine partnerships to ensure that Africa is not left behind when vaccines become available.
This was disclosed by John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Chief, at the Bloomberg Invest Africa online conference.
“We are not limiting ourselves to any particular partner. As a continent of 1.2 billion people, we are willing to work with any partner who adheres to our strategic plan for vaccine development and access in Africa.
He said that the WHO Covax programme only covers 20% of the population, but Africa will need 60% of its population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
“There are multiple avenues being explored now to make sure Africa has the appropriate doses of vaccines and also that we have that in a timely fashion, not in a delayed manner,” Nkengasong said.
He revealed that the AFREXIM Bank agreed to finance vaccine procurement with $5 billion and is waiting to see how much it will receive from World Bank’s $12 billion vaccine procurement fund for developing nations.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Pfizer Inc. disclosed that its experimental vaccine, which is jointly developed with BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
(READ MORE: COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine could be 90% effective against the virus)
Last week, a pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc., stated that its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.
The G-20 nations also announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that could not afford it. The leaders also unveiled a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
The Federal Government of Nigeria also announced through the Ministry of Health, that it would inaugurate an 18-man Covid-19 Vaccine Task Team, in a bid to ensure vaccine security In Nigeria.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: EU considers skipping vaccine patents to boost vaccine access
The EU has disclosed plans to increase its access to Covid-19 vaccines by offering financial incentives to vaccine production companies.
The European Union says its planning emergency measures to increase its access to Covid-19 vaccines including sidestepping patent rights and offering financial incentives to vaccine production companies to move production to Europe.
This was revealed in an EU document on Wednesday and reported by Reuters. The Document says the EU may create an emergency coordination mechanism to be issued at short notice when the EU needs a vaccine license, which is different from fully patent waivers, discussed in the WTO last week.
The EU says the new move will ensure faster procedures during a pandemic, which will enable generic production in the EU without the consent of patent holders.
“The Commission sees the need to ensure that effective systems for issuing compulsory licenses are in place, to be used as a means of last resort and a safety net, when all other efforts to make IP (intellectual property) available have failed,” the EU’s document said.
The EU’s actions may be triggered by its inability to access the antiviral drug, remdesivir, during the pandemic, as the United States ordered most of the stock.
The EU also disclosed that it will begin a consultation process with pharmaceutical companies next year to address issues in its pharmaceutical value chains. They added that measures could be imposed to encourage manufacturers to move pharmaceutical production to Europe from China and India.
“The Commission calls on member states to ensure that the tools they have are as effective as possible; for instance, by putting in place fast-track procedures for issuing compulsory licenses in emergency situations,” the EU said.
They added that it is urgent “to assess whether manufacturing capacity for certain critical medicines may be required in the EU.”
“We need to be able to rely on ourselves, not on others,” the Commission’s Vice President, Margaritis Schinas said. He disclosed that the EU is working on more compliance with drug supply need and increased stock levels by 2022.
What you should know
This comes as surprise considering the EU rejected a World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal last week to waive the intellectual property rights needed for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The waiver would have made the vaccine access cheaper for developing nations.
Business
COVID-19: CACOVID spent N43.27 billion to support 3 key priorities – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far incurred an expenditure of N43.27billion on the acquisition of, not only medical equipment and supplies but also food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.
The recent press release noted that the funds raised by CACOVID was used to support 3 key priorities – Medical facilities and equipment, food relief programs and communications plans.
The breakdown of the expenditure in the aforementioned areas are:
- Medical Facilities and equipment: In collaboration with other stakeholders, CACOVID developed 39 fully equipped isolation centers across the 36 States of the Country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The sum of N4.19billion was spent in Building Isolation Centers. In addition, medical equipment such as PCR test kits for suspected cases of COVID-19 were procured along with other required medical items at a cost of N9.02billion.
- Food relief programs: As a way of cushioning the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens, CACOVID provided palliatives in the form of essential food items to 1.7million households, which is equivalent to supporting 8 million Nigerians. A total of N28.76billion was spent procuring these food supplies.
- Communication plans: CACOVID also worked to improve awareness in rural communities on the COVID-19 virus, and the measures community health workers and other members of society should take when someone in the community is suspected of having symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. In lieu of this, expenses were incurred on Print, TV, radio, and social media as part of CACOVID communication plans.
Why this matters
The recent disclosure is in line with the principle of accountability and transparency, as the organization seeks to lay bare facts regarding expenditure incurred so far; thereby, nipping in the bud, suspicions and unfounded rumor.
What you should know
Due to the sudden global health challenge (COVID-19), which wreaked havoc on most economies of the world, coupled with declining oil prices and declined government revenue; the Bankers Committee, comprising the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Deposit Money Banks, as well as key stakeholders in the private sector came together to set up an alliance in March 2020, known as the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
The ultimate objective is working with the government to provide support in areas that would result in improved health and welfare for vulnerable Nigerians.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus