CBN applauds stakeholders on closing financial inclusion gender gap
The CBN has commended stakeholders over concerted efforts in closing the financial inclusion gender gap in Nigeria.
The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, and Chairperson of the National Financial Inclusion Technical Committee, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, has applauded stakeholders for their concerted efforts in closing the financial inclusion gender gap in Nigeria. The disclosure was made through a recent Financial Inclusion newsletter released by the CBN.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the launching of the framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria, aimed at complementing existing initiatives of the CBN to expand access to finance for women in Nigeria.
In lieu of this, Mrs. Ahmad thanked all the partners; particularly, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) and Women’s World Banking (WWB), for collaborating with the CBN on this very important initiative. She also appreciated the efforts of the FISIWG and those of other members of the National Financial Inclusion Technical Committee, comprised of public-private sector stakeholders.
While commending their hard work and dedication towards the successful development of the Framework, she also charged them to thoroughly review and drive the implementation of the Strategic Imperatives presented within the Framework.
Why it matters
The framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria is in line with the commitment made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI)’s Denarau Action Plan (DAP), which aims to halve the global financial inclusion of gender gap by 2021.
What you should know
The Framework is meant to compliment some of the existing initiatives of the CBN to advance access to finance for women, some of these initiatives are;
The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), which earmarked 60% of the fund to women and women-owned enterprises.
The establishment of the Financial Inclusion Special Interventions Working Group (FISIWG) as part of the National Financial Inclusion Governance structure, to address issues relating to the financial inclusion of Women, Youth and Persons with disabilities.
The Deputy Governor highlighted that about 134,000 women have accessed 62% of the MSMEDF, while over N9.5billion has been disbursed to over 3,600 women through the Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Equity Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). Women have also significantly benefitted from other interventions such as; Textile Sector Intervention Facility, Real Sector Support Facility, and Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme.
JUST IN: FG says the country’s land borders to be reopened soon
The FG has disclosed that the nation’s land borders could be reopened soon, after being closed for over a year.
The Federal Government has announced that the country’s land borders which have been closed since August 2019 may be reopened soon.
The country’s various borders were shut down to curtail the smuggling and illegal importation of drugs, small arms, food and agricultural products into the country and even the smuggling of petrol from Nigeria to neighbouring West African countries.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, during a media chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Abuja.
According to a report by Punch, Ahmed revealed that the presidential committee set up to look into the matter has completed its assignment and has recommended the reopening of the borders.
Although the minister did not disclose when the report will be submitted, She, however, said the committee would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.
Agriculture: AfDB to invest $25 billion in Nigeria, Senegal, 3 others
The AfDB is set to invest $25 billion to develop agriculture in Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Gabon and Sudan.
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to invest $25 billion to develop agriculture in Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Gabon and Sudan.
This was disclosed by Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB’s president in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Wednesday.
According to him, the fund would be shared among Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Sudan and Nigeria.
Adesina explained that the fund would help Nigeria transform from a net fertilizer importing country to a fertilizer exporting nation.
He said, “In Nigeria, the Bank is supporting Indorama Eleme Fertilizers and Chemicals with $210 million for the construction and operation of two urea fertilizer plants, with capacity of 2.8 million tons per annum.
“The Bank provided $300 million corporate loan to Dangote Industries, for the establishment of a crude oil refinery and a urea fertilizer plant with 2.8 million tons per year capacity.”
The AfDB boss added that the millionaires and billionaires of Africa will come from agriculture, with the size of the food and agriculture market estimated at over $1 trillion by 2030.
He emphasized the importance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), adding that countries in Africa must use the market effectively by producing more food through agro-industrialization that supports smallholder farmers and the private sector.
“With the large number of youth are moving into Agriculture, AfDB has provided $406 million to support 23,000 young agripreneurs in 14 countries, as well as $120,000 cash prize awards for agricultural start-ups,” he added.
He added that AfDB is collaborating with other partners to establish a Fund for Agricultural Finance in Africa (FAFINA), to support small and medium-sized agribusinesses.
Lagos State begins recruitment for Agripreneurship programme
The Lagos State Government commences the recruitment of eligible and interested candidates for its Lagos Agripreneurship Programme.
The Lagos State Government has commenced the recruitment of eligible and interested candidates for the Batches 4, 5, and 6 of its Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP), under its Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES).
This was disclosed by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to the press release issued by the State Government.
Ms. Abisola Olusanya noted that the programme was in furtherance of the State Government’s objective of training no fewer than 15,000 youths and women in the various agricultural value chains by the year 2023.
She pointed out that the one-month training exercise is aimed at improving capacity, creating wealth, and employment in the agricultural value chains – poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetables.
According to her, the strategic inclusion of the LAP Programme would efficiently reduce unemployment, create jobs and alleviate poverty in the State, as well as attract and pay more attention to the creation of jobs for women in agribusiness.
Why this matters
According to the information contained in the press release, the training is expected to play a key role in the creation of 2000 Agro-Entrepreneurs who would, in turn, become job creators, promote food security, improve nutrition and general well-being of Lagosians, as well as create at least 4000 indirect jobs per beneficiary annually.
The programme would also enhance economic activities of surrounding communities, curb the issues of unemployment, and reduce the crime rate within the State.
The initiative is an avid step towards achieving the State’s target of producing at least 25% of the food consumed by residents before the end of the year 2025.
What you should know
- The Lagos Agripreneurship Programme is specifically tailored for men between the ages of 18 and 35 years and women between the ages of 18 and 55 years.
- Interested and eligible candidates must have a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate and must have a passion for agriculture.
- Candidates are to obtain application forms free of charge at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe; Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Coconut House, Mowo, Badagry and Ministry of Agriculture Area Office, Ajah, Eti Osa between Tuesday, 24th November and Tuesday, 8th December.
- Candidates are expected to collect and submit application forms between November 24 and December 8, 2020.
- Interested participants are expected to sit for a written examination on Monday and Tuesday, 14th and 15th of December, 2020, while oral interviews would take place on Friday and Saturday, 18th and 19th December, 2020.
- Shortlisted successful candidates would start the formal training at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, on Tuesday, 5th of January, 2021.
What they are saying
Speaking about the programme, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya said:
“Following the training of a total of 400 participants under three batches of the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme, L.A.P, Lagos State will begin the recruitment and shortlisting of interested candidates for the Batches 4, 5 and 6 of the Programme.
“The current reality and exigencies of job creation for the teeming youth population and attainment of food security requires that a more aggressive, strategic and efficient approach be employed in the training and empowerment of women and youths if Lagos State is to achieve a significant reduction of unemployment, create more jobs and wealth and also significantly enhance food security in the State by the year 2023.”