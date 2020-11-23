Economy & Politics
Recession: Economy should be redirected from wasteful consumption to productivity – Peter Obi
Peter Obi has warned that that the current recession could be worse than that of 2016, because debt raised by the administration was not properly invested.
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria needs to trim the unnecessary expenditure on its budget and redirect the economy towards a production-based one. He also warned that that the current recession would be worse than that of 2016, because debt raised by the administration was not properly invested.
Peter Obi disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday and in an interview with Channels TV.
For Nigeria to pull itself out of this economic recession, the 2nd in the last 5 years, there's a compelling need to cut the pork out of the budget and expenditure at all levels of govt and redirect the economy from a wasteful consumption-based one to a productive economy. -PO
— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 22, 2020
“For Nigeria to pull itself out of this economic recession, the 2nd in the last 5 years, there’s a compelling need to cut the pork out of the budget and expenditure at all levels of government and redirect the economy from a wasteful consumption-based one to a productive economy,” he said.
He mentioned in his TV interview that Nigeria should emulate other countries trying to pull out of the economic mess by concentrating on improving monetary and fiscal policies.
He said that the October protests were signs that politicians needed to sit up in order to arrest the situation before it gets worse.
“Every other country is discussing the recession and how to pull their people out of poverty. So, what we should do now is concentrate on the monetary and fiscal policies to start pulling people out of poverty.
“If you see what happened with the recent protests, you could see that we are heading into a problem. And I want our energy to be concentrated on that problem. The politicians, the class where I belong, should do more seriously, across party lines, to be able to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand,” he said
He also stated that priority should be on putting food on the table now instead of discussing the 2023 elections.
“For me, it is in discussing how do we put food on people’s table. Elections will come and we can see how to select the best. But let’s deal with the recession we have just entered before 2023.
“This recession is going to be worst than in 2016 because the monies we borrowed then were not properly invested.
“What we need now is to go into a vigorous regime of formulating implementable and measurable monetary and fiscal policies to drive ourselves out of the present situation,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, had warned that Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs. He added that very non-essential line items in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged in a bid to kick-start the economy from a recession.
Recession: Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs – Atiku
Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to expunge non-essential line items from the proposed 2021 budget.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has warned that Nigeria Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs, he also added that very non-essential line items in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged and others in a bid to kick start the economy from a recession.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday, titled: “We Must Exit This Recession With Precision”.
Atiku said he received confirmation of Nigeria’s slide into recession for the second time in five years with a heavy heart. He urged that the poor economic environment could have been avoided if his ideas of cutting costs of governance were incorporated.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well-meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing.
“Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already bad situation, however, we could have avoided this fate by a disciplined and prudent management of our economy.
” It serves no one’s purposes to quarrel after the fact. We must focus on solutions. Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability,” he said.
Atiku warned that Nigeria’s proposed 2021 budget is no longer feasible as the Federal Government does not have the budget to afford heavy luxuries. He, therefore, urged the government to expunge every non-essential line items from the budget.
“We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps painful actions. For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources, or the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation, to being a broken nation.
“As a matter of importance and urgency, every non-essential line item in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this ought to include estacodes, non-emergency travel, feeding, welfare packages, overseas training, new vehicle purchases, office upgrades, non-salary allowances, etc,” Atiku said.
The former Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate added that the budget must focus on essential items including human development investments and policies that increase the purchasing power of Nigerians.
” Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments)”
” Additionally, we have to stimulate the economy, by investing in human development, and increasing the purchasing power of the most vulnerable of our population. Only a well-developed populace can generate enough economic activity for the nation to exit this recession.”
Atiku called on a monthly stimulus package to poor Nigerians which he adds should be funded not by debt but by adding a 15% tax to luxury purchases.
He said, ” For example, a stimulus package, in the form of monthly cash transfers of ₦5000 to be made to every bank account holder, verified by a Bank Verification Number, whose combined total deposit in the year 2019 was lower than the annual minimum wage.
” How will this be funded? By more profligate borrowing? No. I propose a luxury tax on goods and services that are exclusively accessible only to the super-wealthy. A tax on the ultra wealthy to protect the extremely poor.
“A practical approach to this is to place a 15% tax on all Business and First Class tickets sold to and from Nigeria, on all luxury car imports and sales, on all private jets imports and service charges, on all jewellery imports and sales.”
“And above all, Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs. Again, for the avoidance of doubt, borrowing to pay salaries, or to engage in White Elephant projects, is not an essential need.
“If we keep borrowing, we stand the risk of defaulting, and that will make recession a child’s play because we will lose some of our sovereignty.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
Nigeria’s economy dips into second recession in 5 years
NBS data for Q3 2020 shows a dip of 3.62% in real GDP, confirming the Nigerian economy has officially fallen into a second recession in 5 years.
The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for Q3 2020 shows a dip of 3.62% in real GDP for Nigeria, which strongly confirms that the Nigerian economy has officially fallen into a second recession in 5 (five) years, since 2016, when the economy contracted by 1.62%.
READ: Boosting IGR; A necessity for states to avoid total dependence on FAAC allocations
The decline in the GDP for Q3 2020 is not unconnected with low activities both at the domestic and international levels which hugely affected the economic growth during the quarter as a result of several lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.
READ: Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
The non-oil sector contributed a huge chunk of the real GDP in Q3 2020 with 91.27%, higher than its share of 90.23% in Q3 2019 and 91.07% in Q2 2020, while the oil sector contributed 8.73%, though a decrease in its contribution of 9.97% in Q3 2019 and 8.93% in Q2 2020.
NBS hits back at Prof Hanke, says Nigeria’s inflation is not 33%
The National Bureau of Statistics highlighted seven reasons why Prof. Hanke’s claim is faulty and holds no ground in the Nigeria ecosystem.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has hit back at the claim of Prof. Steve Hanke that Nigeria’s inflation is actually 33.5% rather than the reported 14.23% as at October 2020. This was disclosed in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the agency.
In the disclosure, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlighted seven reasons why Prof. Hanke’s claim is faulty and holds no ground in the Nigerian ecosystem.
Highlights of the disclosure
- Firstly, it must be noted that inflation numbers are tirelessly collated, rigorously analyzed, and transparently published by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which has yield offices in the entire 744 local governments of the country.
- Secondly, what are the so-called “high-frequency data” he uses to reach his unfounded conclusions? Whatever these datasets might be, it is critical to remind the Professor that inflation is not about price changes for a “selected number” of goods/services, but price changes to “all/general” goods/services. If the price of wristwatches doubles over a given period that does not mean the price of maize or beans has also doubled.
- Prof Hanke’s use of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is surprising, as he should know that it comes with a ton of well-known issues. For example, PPP numbers assume that all purchases are done in US Dollars. PPP exchange conversions are problematic, because of the difficulty of finding an exact comparable basket of goods between two countries, especially those that are starkly different like Nigeria and the US. Also, Americans may eat more beef while Nigerians may eat more rice. It then begs the question, “How did the Prof control for these differences in his PPP calculations?”
- Many aspects of PPP comparison are theoretically implausible, especially when countries differ fundamentally like US and Nigeria. For example, there is no basis for comparison between the Nigerian Commercial motorcyclist who lives on those earnings and the American Cheese farmer, because Nigerian commercial bike riders are not in America and there are no Nigerian Cheese farmers. So, in general, PPP makes sense when the two countries have much more similar price structure.
- While it is certainly true that inflation is rising in Nigeria, Prof Hanke’s figures wildly exaggerated price movements. This is exemplified by the fact that his calculations also suggest that Nigeria experienced deflation between May 2017 and May 2018, which does not line up at all with the reality experienced by any Nigerian during that period of time.
- Also, Professor Hanke did not note that values under 25% must be considered unreliable. However, if this is the case, it is unclear how the same methodology can therefore be reliable for values above 25%. Any measure of inflation must provide credible estimates, otherwise, it cannot be helpful to any policy maker.
- Whilst Prof Hanke’s methodology is not transparently stated, it appears that it is primarily based on exchange rate data. However, this is not a complete picture of the economy as imports only represent about 18% of GDP. Therefore, his numbers would not accurately measure price movements in non-tradable goods like Garri, and non-tradable services like a haircut. Yet, inflation must capture price movement for ALL goods and services rather than a few.
- Knowing Prof. Hanke’s inglorious and controversial history with promoting Currency Boards (a history that was publicized by very many Economists including Nobel Laureate, Paul Krugman; one can see that his bias would be to imply a far more depreciated Naira and problems with Nigeria’s exchange rate system. Of course, both assumptions introduce an upward inflationary bias to Nigeria’s numbers, without the reality on ground to support this outcome.
- Finally, aside from the substance of the tweet though, it also reflects something much deeper: self-aggrandizing and largely-unfounded intellectual superiority. It is interesting that a Professor sitting thousands of miles away from Nigeria, claims to know more than the entire bureaucracy of the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which has buzzing offices and grand staff in each of the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.
The statement, therefore asked, “Is it possible and/plausible that the Prof knows more than this entire operations?”
What you should know
Professor Steve Hanke in a series of tweets called out the recently released inflation report at 14.23% by the National Bureau of Statistics. The tweet reads, “@nigerianstat measured inflation in Nigeria at 14.23%/yr for Oct. 2020. They must have pulled that number from Sleepy @MBuhari’s hat. I accurately measure inflation every day in Nigeria. Today, it’s 33.5%/yr. This is over 2x the farcical official rate.”
#BREAKING: @nigerianstat measured #Inflation in #Nigeria at 14.23%/yr for Oct. 2020. They must have pulled that number from Sleepy @MBuhari's hat. I accurately measure inflation every day in Nigeria. Today, it’s 33.50%/yr. This is over 2x the farcical official rate. pic.twitter.com/Pqc8kyrOeU
— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 17, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics had reported earlier in the week that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 14.23% (year-on-year) in October 2020, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reality that was majorly affected by the significant hike in the price of food items and services such as medical services, air transport, hair saloon, amongst others.