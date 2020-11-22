Business
Recession: Government should give more tax cuts to promote business capital investment – NECA
NECA has called on Government to give more tax cuts as a means to promote business capital investment.
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on Government to give more tax cuts to promote business capital investment as a means to improve economic growth after Nigeria recently slipped into a recession.
This was disclosed by NECA’s Director-General, Dr. Timothy Olawale, in a statement on Saturday.
“The report of NBS showed the country’s GDP growth declined by 3.62 per cent in Q3, 2020 after an earlier contraction of 6.1 per cent in Q2.
“In summary, the GDP for Q1 to Q3 of 2020 stood at -2.48 per cent; the oil GDP fell by -13.89 per cent from -6.63 per cent in Q2 2020 and Non-Oil fell by -2.51 per cent from -6.05 per cent in Q2 2020.
“With negative GDP growth in two consecutive quarters, the economy has invariably entered into recession,” Olawale said.
He proposed that the FG announces tax cuts to boost investment into the nation’s economy and fast track the implementation of policies to diversify export opportunities.
“Government should give more tax cuts to promote business capital investment while encouraging local and foreign investment.
“Government should fast track the implementation of policies to diversify further its export potentials, mostly the huge stock of natural and agro resources, in order to reduce pressure on the foreign reserves.
“We call for more robust and comprehensive expansionary fiscal and monetary policy packages to expeditiously reflate the economy out of the current crisis,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
Recession: Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs – Atiku
Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to expunge non-essential line items from the proposed 2021 budget.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has warned that Nigeria Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs, he also added that very non-essential line items in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged and others in a bid to kick start the economy from a recession.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday, titled: “We Must Exit This Recession With Precision”.
Atiku said he received confirmation of Nigeria’s slide into recession for the second time in five years with a heavy heart. He urged that the poor economic environment could have been avoided if his ideas of cutting costs of governance were incorporated.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well-meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing.
“Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already bad situation, however, we could have avoided this fate by a disciplined and prudent management of our economy.
” It serves no one’s purposes to quarrel after the fact. We must focus on solutions. Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability,” he said.
Atiku warned that Nigeria’s proposed 2021 budget is no longer feasible as the Federal Government does not have the budget to afford heavy luxuries. He, therefore, urged the government to expunge every non-essential line items from the budget.
“We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps painful actions. For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources, or the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation, to being a broken nation.
“As a matter of importance and urgency, every non-essential line item in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this ought to include estacodes, non-emergency travel, feeding, welfare packages, overseas training, new vehicle purchases, office upgrades, non-salary allowances, etc,” Atiku said.
The former Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate added that the budget must focus on essential items including human development investments and policies that increase the purchasing power of Nigerians.
” Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments)”
” Additionally, we have to stimulate the economy, by investing in human development, and increasing the purchasing power of the most vulnerable of our population. Only a well-developed populace can generate enough economic activity for the nation to exit this recession.”
Atiku called on a monthly stimulus package to poor Nigerians which he adds should be funded not by debt but by adding a 15% tax to luxury purchases.
He said, ” For example, a stimulus package, in the form of monthly cash transfers of ₦5000 to be made to every bank account holder, verified by a Bank Verification Number, whose combined total deposit in the year 2019 was lower than the annual minimum wage.
” How will this be funded? By more profligate borrowing? No. I propose a luxury tax on goods and services that are exclusively accessible only to the super-wealthy. A tax on the ultra wealthy to protect the extremely poor.
“A practical approach to this is to place a 15% tax on all Business and First Class tickets sold to and from Nigeria, on all luxury car imports and sales, on all private jets imports and service charges, on all jewellery imports and sales.”
“And above all, Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs. Again, for the avoidance of doubt, borrowing to pay salaries, or to engage in White Elephant projects, is not an essential need.
“If we keep borrowing, we stand the risk of defaulting, and that will make recession a child’s play because we will lose some of our sovereignty.
Hon. Helen Grant, UK Member of Parliament and Trade Envoy to Nigeria, stated that the UK government could partner with Nigeria in generating real and long-term benefits for both countries.
She disclosed this at the two-day Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) organized by the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Saturday with the theme: “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment.”
Hon. Grant added that the UK government is willing to educate and learn from Africa’s largest economy in a bid to boost bilateral trade between both nations.
Hon. Grant, born to a Nigerian father and the first Black woman elected as Conservative MP, said the UK and Nigeria had much to cultural unity especially in the area of language and urged the need to leverage on the relations to boost economic growth between both countries.
“We look forward to coming to Nigeria to identify with viable businesses that the UK government could partner with in generating real and long term benefits for both countries,” she said.
What you should know
In 2019, the UK Department for International Trade disclosed that the total trade in goods and services between the UK and Nigeria was worth £5.1 billion, an increase of 14.4% from 2018. They added that total exports from the UK to Nigeria amounted to £2.7 billion in the year to June 2019, up 15.9% on the previous year (ONS, 2019). Sectors offering particular opportunities to UK companies include energy, infrastructure, and agric-technology.