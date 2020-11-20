Business
Partnership with research institutions will lead to industrial development – Dangote Group
Dangote Group says it will continue to partner with research institutions for the advancement of national development.
Group Executive Director of Dangote Group, Mr. Mansur Ahmed has stated that collaboration between the government, academia and industry practitioner was needed to set Nigeria on the path of industrial development.
According to a news report by NAN, this statement was made by Mr. Ahmed, during a study tour of the Research and Development Steering Committee of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser projects in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.
At the tour led by the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Mr Ahmed disclosed that the Dangote Group believes that there needs to be a synergy between the researchers in the universities and the industries, like what is found in advanced economies.
According to him, Dangote Group will continue to partner with research institutions for the advancement of indigenous technology and national development, as a collaboration between the government, academia and industry was needed to set Nigeria on the path of industrial development.
Dangote Group Executive Director disclosed that the collaboration is to ensure that Nigerian graduates are equipped with the set skills to immediately fit into the industry upon employment, instead of wasting more years in training them.
What they are saying
Group Executive Director of Dangote Group, Mr. Mansur Ahmed at the study tour said:
”The Dangote Group believes that there needs to be a synergy between the researchers in the universities and the industries, like what is found in advanced economies.
“The industry and the academia need to work together to identify issues and problems that are looking for solutions and the researchers will now come back with their findings and proposed solutions.
” If the solution meets the expectations of the industry, you will get the two working together to find homegrown solutions to our problems.
“I think the idea initiated now by TETFUND is a welcome development and we should make sure that whatever research that is going on in our universities is research that is useful and can be practicalised in our industries. This will expand the scope of indigenous technology.”
Speaking on how the study tour is key in bridging the gap between the industry and the academia, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said:
“This committee has 13 sub-committees and today four of them are here on this visit, we have the Engineering, Bio-resource and Environment, Energy as well as Petroleum, Mining and Extraction sub-committees.”
“We couldn’t have started this tour better than visiting Dangote Group which is the most innovative indigenous company. We believe that through researches and collaboration with the industry, we will be able to apply science and technology to improve our country.”
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
LASG GIVES TANK FARMS MARCHING ORDER ON CSR, PLANNING PERMIT
… Says Enforcement Will Commence Next Week@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/BsiVQ9HTE5 pic.twitter.com/p1BQUlpRNy
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 20, 2020
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…