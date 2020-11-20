live feed
Access Bank Plc posts N102.3 billion profit in 9M 2020, up by 15.7% YoY
The latest PAT figures indicate a gain of +15.7% from the figures recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has posted an improved sum of N102.3 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2020, according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Key highlights of its 2020 9M results
- Profit After Tax increased to N102.3 billion in 9M 2020, up by +15.7% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit also increased to N116.6 billion in 9M 2020, indicating a gain of +15.7% Y-o-Y.
- Interest income calculated using effective interest rate marginally decreased to N317.7 billion, down by -9.02% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to N179.01 billion, down by -8.1% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income decreased to N196.3 billion, indicating a slip of -6.6% Y-o-Y.
- Net fee and commission income increased to N71.8 billion, up by +28.3% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N57.1 billion, up by + 4.4% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating expenses increased to N163.8 billion, up by +34.0% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share (Basic) increased to N290, indicating a gain of +7% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers moved up to N3.09 trillion, indicating a gain of +6.04% between December 2019 and September 2020.
- Total assets also increased to N7.9 trillion between December 2019 and September 2020, indicating an increase of +10.9%.
Bottom Line
When compared with corresponding figures last year, the much-improved performance in income-earning components such as net fee and commission income, net gains on financial instruments and net foreign exchange gain accounted for the increase in profit on a Year-on-Year basis.
The increase in total assets Year-on-Year is attributable to the current and non-current assets components such as the gains in derivative financial assets, loans and advances to customers, and investment securities, amongst others.
UBA posts N77.1 billion Profit in 9M 2020; slips by 5.51% Y-o-Y
Gains recorded by UBA in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has posted the sum of N77.13 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended September 30, 2020 — a decline of 5.51% YoY.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the 2020 9M results are:
- Profit After Tax declined to N77.1 billion, down by -5.51% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit declined to N90.4 billion, indicating a loss of -8.7% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income increased to N186.02 billion, up by +17.05% Y-o-Y
- Net fee and commission income fell to N56.3 billion, down by -11.1% Y-o-Y.
- Total non-interest income marginally increased to N107.8 billion, up by +0.64% Y-o-Y
- Operating income increased to N293.8 billion, up by +10.45% Y-o-Y
- Employee benefit expenses increased to N66.6 billion, indicating an upward trend of +20.7% Y-o-Y
- Total operating expenses increased to N192.7 billion, up by +19.2% Y-o-y
- Earnings Per Share declined to N2.16, down by -6.9% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N2.38 trillion between December 2019 and September 2020, up by +15.6% Y-o-Y
- Total assets grew to N7.06 trillion in September 2020, from N5.6 trillion as at December 2019, up by approximately +26%
- Between December 2019 and September 2020, deposits from customers increased to N5.2 trillion, indicating an increase of +35.7%
Bottom Line:
The gains recorded in the net interest income and other income component were eroded by an increase in total operating expenses which negatively impacted pre-tax profit. Gains recorded in current and non-current assets components lifted the total assets value within the period under view.
GTBank Plc records 1.80% increase in 2020 9M interest income
GT Bank Plc recorded increased interest income in the period under consideration, although, fees and commission income declined.
GT Bank Plc reported interest income of N228.23 billion in 2020 9M compared to N224.19 billion same period in 2019 – an increase of 1.80%.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Interest income increased to N228.23 billion +1.80% YoY
- Interest income on effective rate increased to N219.54 billion, +0.09% YoY
- Interest income on financial assets increased to N8.68 billion, +79.60% YoY
- Income from fees and commission income decreased to N37.40 billion, -22.69% YoY.
- Income from net gains on financial instruments increased to N18.99 billion, +96.89% YoY.
- Revenue from other income increased to N45.34 billion, +3.46% YoY.
- Net impairment charge increased to N3.11 billion, +2709.95% YoY.
- Loan impairment charges increased to N10.14 billion, + 267.35% YoY.
- Fees and commission expense increased to N4.67 billion, +148.45% YoY.
- Other operating expenses increased to N60.07 billion, +9.92% YoY.
- Depreciation and amortization increased to N21.57 billion, +39% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N167.35 billion, -1.93% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to N5.02, -3.28% YoY.
What they are saying
He further stated that, “As an organization, we will continue to build on our commitment to enriching lives by leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to improve customer experience and maintain a high standard in service delivery, and going beyond banking to create and drive innovative financial solutions that add value to our customers in all aspects of their lives.”
Bottom Line
GT Bank Plc recorded increased interest income in the period under consideration; although, fees and commission income declined. Even though the company recorded increased interest income, pre-tax profits and EPS declined in the period under consideration.
Sterling Bank Plc records 3.28% decline in 2020 9M gross earnings
Sterling Bank Plc recorded increased revenues from two of its earnings-generating units – trading income and other operating income.
Sterling Bank Plc reported gross earnings of N160.07 billion in 2020 9M compared to N109.66 billion same period in 2019 – a decline of 3.28%.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Gross earnings declined to N160.07 billion, -3.28% YoY
- Interest income declined to N88.69 billion, -6.72% YoY
- Net fees and commission income from interest income declined to N7.87 billion, -26.21% YoY
- Net trading income increased to N7.05 billion, +264.72% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N2.46 billion, +23.89% YoY
- Total expenses declined to N48.87 billion, -3.33% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N8.02 billion, +4.88% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share remained 26 kobo, +0% YoY.
Bottom Line
Sterling Bank Plc recorded increased revenues from two of its earnings-generating units – trading income and other operating income. Gross earnings, however, declined in the period under consideration.
Notwithstanding the decline in gross earnings, pre-tax profits increased, thanks to reduced total expenses. The 3.33% decline in total expenses amounting to N1.69 billion in conjunction with the massive increase from trading and operating income catered for the decline and ensured the company reported increased pre-tax profits.
Blessing Lawrence
November 20, 2020 at 9:13 am
Meaning Investors should expect some dividends.