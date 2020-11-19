Blockchain, AI, Robotics will positively transform the maritime sector – DG NITDA

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah has disclosed that the usage of Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will positively transform the activities of the maritime sector.

This was disclosed by Mallam Abdullah during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council led by its Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, to NITDA’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

BLOCKCHAIN: A GAME CHANGER FOR THE MARITIME SECTOR — DG NITDA pic.twitter.com/akY6A9FvCv — NITDA Nigeria (@NITDANigeria) November 19, 2020

The DG explained that due to the unwavering determination to holistically implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, his agency will assist in the digital technical transformation of the maritime sector.

According to him, the deployment of Information Technology (IT) in the maritime sector, would bring about efficiency and more revenue generation, adding that Blockchain technology can be used in tracking and tracing trade, supply chain, training and many more.

He stressed that for the NSC to get the best possible outcome, the council needs to look at its business architecture to identify the gaps in order to know where they are currently and where they want to be.

What they are saying

In his speech, The NITDA boss said:

“We are set to assist Nigeria Shippers’ Council in the digital technical transformation of the maritime sector. We are optimistic that the usage of Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will positively transform the activities of the sector.

“The infusion of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the ports will bring about little or no human efforts with great result. As the transformation in the maritime sector is beyond technology alone, it has to cut across the people, the process and then the technology.

“The process flow and headhunt is required in order to look for people with the prerequisite skills to help get to where they want to be.”

Speaking at the visit, the Executive Security of Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello said: “The purpose of the visit was to seek technical assistance to ensure that the maritime sector, especially the ports in Nigeria, are fully digitalised for efficiency so as to key into the pursuit of a Digital Nigeria.”