Blockchain, AI, Robotics will positively transform the maritime sector – DG NITDA
NITDA DG says the usage of Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will positively transform the maritime sector.
The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullah has disclosed that the usage of Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will positively transform the activities of the maritime sector.
This was disclosed by Mallam Abdullah during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council led by its Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, to NITDA’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.
The DG explained that due to the unwavering determination to holistically implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, his agency will assist in the digital technical transformation of the maritime sector.
According to him, the deployment of Information Technology (IT) in the maritime sector, would bring about efficiency and more revenue generation, adding that Blockchain technology can be used in tracking and tracing trade, supply chain, training and many more.
He stressed that for the NSC to get the best possible outcome, the council needs to look at its business architecture to identify the gaps in order to know where they are currently and where they want to be.
What they are saying
In his speech, The NITDA boss said:
“We are set to assist Nigeria Shippers’ Council in the digital technical transformation of the maritime sector. We are optimistic that the usage of Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will positively transform the activities of the sector.
“The infusion of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the ports will bring about little or no human efforts with great result. As the transformation in the maritime sector is beyond technology alone, it has to cut across the people, the process and then the technology.
“The process flow and headhunt is required in order to look for people with the prerequisite skills to help get to where they want to be.”
Speaking at the visit, the Executive Security of Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello said: “The purpose of the visit was to seek technical assistance to ensure that the maritime sector, especially the ports in Nigeria, are fully digitalised for efficiency so as to key into the pursuit of a Digital Nigeria.”
BREAKING: FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Nigeria needs to spend $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge infrastructural gap – Moody’s Report
Moody’s has revealed that Nigeria needs to spend about $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap experienced in the country.
A recent report released by one of the leading global rating agencies, Moody Investors Services, has revealed that Nigeria needs to spend about $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap experienced in the country.
The report titled: ‘’Moody’s – Significant financing from private sector and multilaterals needed to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.’’ revealed that Infrastructure in Nigeria (Government of Nigeria, B2 negative) is significantly behind its other emerging market peers. Hence, the sum of N3 trillion is needed over the next three decades to address the anomaly.
Why it matters: No country develops without solid infrastructures, which will be needed to transit to the frontiers phase. In lieu of this, the importance of well-developed infrastructural facilities to national development cannot be overemphasized. Little wonder this fact was pronounced in the 2020-2024 Nigeria Strategy Paper, where the AFDB highlights infrastructure development as one of its key priority areas for support.
As regards the reason the country had experienced a perennial infrastructural gap, the report stated that Nigeria faces many budgetary and financing challenges. Weak institutions and governance frameworks, along with a low tax base are hindering infrastructure investment, while financially strained utilities are unable to invest in improvements.
What they are saying
Commenting on the causes and nature of the infrastructural gap in the country, the Vice-President, Senior Analyst at Moody’s Investor Service, Kunal Govinda said,
“Nigeria currently has a significant infrastructure deficit and faces additional pressures from a rapidly growing population. Its low government funding capacity and customer affordability have been weakened further by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.”
What you should know
- The recent moody report is first of its kind on the Nigerian infrastructure market.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish infrastructure companies to address this gap. This indicates that the present government is not oblivious of this fact and making efforts to address the challenges.
- The report noted that the focus of infrastructure development has been within power, railways, roads, ports, and pipelines, and this trend is expected to continue with particular investment needed to address Nigeria’s electricity shortages. To this effect, Nigeria’s power sector could benefit from renewable energy like solar and wind, with financing also possible from green bonds.
Bottom Line
Given the huge financial outlay required to address the lacuna in infrastructural development in the country, it is pertinent to note that government alone cannot fix this gap. There is a need for public-private partnership.
In a nutshell, private sector and multilateral financing is needed to address shortfalls as financial guarantors, multilateral development banks, and local institutional investors will be important in helping finance infrastructure development.
Lagos says 2020 land use charge law is people friendly, introduces self-billing method
The Lagos State Government has introduced the self-billing method for property owners in the state.
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, stated that its current Land Use Charge (LUC) Reforms Law, which is remarkably different from the LUC of 2018, has a human face and was enacted with the welfare of Lagosians in mind.
This is as the state has introduced the self-billing method for property owners in the state.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo while welcoming officials of the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Capital Territory Abuja, who were on a work-study to Lagos.
Olowo revealed that the need to make the Act people-friendly informed the various provisions such as the 40% general relief, a waiver for pensioners, and discount on early payments among others.
The Commissioner, who was represented by Mr. Haruna Ayodiji, Director, Administration, and Human Resources, Ministry of Finance, harped on the need for increased internally generated revenue at all tiers of government, through effective and innovative taxes in order to shore up the dwindling revenue of the government.
According to him, “There is an urgent need to improve the amount of revenue generated internally to provide the government with the much-needed revenue to meet the huge infrastructural deficit. The Land Use Charge Law, which is a property tax, will help in bridging the revenue gap even as it is designed to be people-friendly.’’
Olowo pointed out that the Land Use Charge Law will help in eliminating incidents of multiple taxations while at the same time boosting revenue generation and consolidation through efficient identification of the property, as well as effective collation of data and information on land property in Lagos State.
Also speaking at the meeting, Alhaja Moriliat Ganiyu, Director, Tax and Revenue Department, reiterated that the objective of the LUC was to mitigate against multiple taxations on properties, explaining that the reform was an attempt to improve transparency in the billing process with the introduction of self-billing methods for citizens.
While maintaining that the self-billing will enable property owners to assess their property in order to help to reduce leakages and fraud, she, however, noted that the downside of the 2020 LUC is the “uncooperative and hostile behaviour by the property owners to the enumerators, which hinders perfection in the job.”
Ganiyu frowned at the untoward behaviour of some property owners who deny officials access to their property or provide false and misleading information.
She also noted that the law has enough mechanism to address the complaints and various grievances of property owners. She said that Lagos state has Land Use Charge Assessment Tribunal Appeal for resolution of matters in addition to 10 Call Centres across the state and a dedicated email for LUC complaints.
Mr. Abdulahi Atta, Chairman IRS, who was represented by Mr. Salisu Abubakar of the Department of Tax and Controller Federal Capital Territory IRS, thanked the government for the warm welcome accorded the delegation, adding that the team is in Lagos to understudy the State Land Use Charge Law.
Nairametrics had reported the revocation of the 2018 Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government in August 2020. While announcing the revocation, the state government said it was reverting to the pre-2018 Land Use Charge.
In the new 2020 Land Use Charge, the state government revealed some new provisions in the Act which include, waiving of penalty for LUC for 2017, 2018, and 2019, exemption of pensioners from paying LUC, reduction of annual charge rates, the reintroduction of 15% discount for early payment and so on.
