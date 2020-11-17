Business
TSA Implementation: Nigeria signs MOU with Gambia
Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gambia on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation.
Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gambia on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation; as part of Technical Co-operation to support the transition of The Gambia to TSA.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as seen by Nairametrics.
Nigeria’s honourable minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna led the signing ceremony at Finance Headquarters in Abuja, today.
What you should know: The co-operation seeks to avail the Gambia with vast knowledge, experience & technical expertise that Nigeria has gained in 15 years of implementing TSA in particular & other Public Financial Management reforms. By so doing, The Gambia is properly guided as it implements its own.
What they are saying: Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna lauded the TSA Programme, noting that it has helped Nigeria block leakages and save more of its hard-earned resources.
She said: “#TSA implementation has benefited Nigeria immensely…We can now easily determine our aggregate cash balance which is critical for managing public finances at a time of acute fiscal constraints. We are also saving an average N45 billion monthly in interest payments.”
Confirming the development, a part of the tweet by the ministry read thus: “Nigeria/The Gambia sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation; as part of Technical Co-operation to support transition of The Gambia to TSA. HM @zshamsunaled the signing ceremony at Finance HQ in Abuja, today. #FinMinNigeria #ECOWAS.”
In a nutshell, the successful implementation of the TSA programme in Nigeria might have driven the Gambia into the recent deal.
Business
FG to establish Infrastructure company for critical investments in projects
Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an infrastructure company that will be wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in the country.
This disclosure was made through a tweet post by the Presidency on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
According to the statement, the infrastructure company is expected to raise funds for this responsibility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Pension Funds, as well as local and foreign private sector development financiers.
The Presidency in the tweet post said, “President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This Infrastructure company will raise funding from Central bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.”
The president pointed out that the initiative will bridge the infrastructure deficit and is also implementing innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment.
He further disclosed that the company which was recently approved will become a world-class infrastructure development vehicle wholly focused on making critical infrastructure investments in Nigeria.
This initiative by the Federal Government is coming at a time where there is a huge infrastructure deficit in the country, some of which are ongoing. Some of the sectors where this infrastructure deficit exists include, transportation, aviation, amongst others
President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This InfraCo will raise funding from @cenbank, @nsia_nigeria, pension funds and local & foreign private sector development financiers. pic.twitter.com/KhFSnCqmSx
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 17, 2020
Business
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss annually – Farmcrowdy boss
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss every year due to the poor state of roads across the nation.
Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss every year due to the lack of proper storage facilities and the poor state of roads across the nation.
This was disclosed recently by the Founder and Chief Executive of Farmcrowdy Limited, Onyeka Akumah, during the fourth anniversary of the Agritech firm.
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
Akumah explained that the loss could be attributed to the inability of the farmers to access proper storage facilities and the poor states of Nigerian roads, which bleeds the Nigerian economy and discourages several farmers.
To address these challenges, the firm has extended its service in agriculture beyond financing into using technology to boost the food value chain, as it launched a new E-commerce platform and its trading and aggregation platform for smallholder farmers.
READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million
He said, “We will focus on the use of technology to build tools and resources that farmers will need to boost food security in the country through 6 business focus.
“These businesses were set up to serve all individuals across the entire agriculture value chain, prioritizing stakeholder access to better yields, lower costs, and smarter marketing.”
READ: Farmcrowdy opens the year with new prices for poultry farm units
They are; Farmcrowdy Structured Finance, Farmcrowdy Insurance, Farmcrowdy Marketing, Farmcrowdy Tech and Data, Farmcrowdy Foods, and Farmcrowdy Aggregation.
It also introduced two major platforms; the Foods E-Commerce platform and the Trader platform (Flagship platform under Farmcrowdy Aggregation).
READ: Farmcrowdy awarded $325,000 equity-free grant from GSMA
“Farmcrowdy Foods is set to launch its E-commerce platform where consumers can purchase all their fresh foods and get value for their monies.
“The Farmcrowdy Trader platform is a one-stop-shop created to provide major processors and international buyers the opportunity to purchase commodities directly from farming clusters and aggregators by optimizing the market access to African farmers and improving their income and boosting their yields,” he added.
READ: Tether Treasury mint a whopping 150 million USDT
What it means
The platform is expected to create an atmosphere for greater integration of the value chain through vertical relationships, which improves product flow; thereby, reducing cost, inconveniences, and improving efficiencies through technology.
The trader platform should enable easy farmer’s data profiling, advisory services, procurement, agency banking, insurance, and microcredit for small-holder farmers.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Business
Lagos Government shuts Maryland-Ojota service lane for 6 weeks
Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from the end of Gani Fawehinmi.
Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from the end of Gani Fawehinmi to the end of the second pedestrian in Ojota for 6 weeks starting today, Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
This statement was made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Twitter, as issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.
The @followlasg has announced a partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from the end of Gani Fawehinmi Park to the end of the second pedestrian bridge, Ojota for six weeks, starting from today Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
The statement signed by the Commissioner for pic.twitter.com/OP6oz29uBd
— Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile1) November 17, 2020
According to the statement, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the partial closure is to allow the contractor handling the stretch of the project from Ojota to Maryland to continue with the next phase of the construction, which includes the reconstruction of the Ikorodu road.
Alternate routes for motorists
The Commissioner advised motorists coming from Ikeja axis to use 7UP road through Billings way to link Oregun/Kudirat Abiola Way inbound Ikorodu road by Ojota bus stop.
In a bid to cushion the traffic inward Ojota Bus stop/Maryland from the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, he advised motorists to either proceed to Oworonshoki/Gbagada or descend the loop by Abiola Garden to connect Ikorodu road (inbound Ketu).
(READ MORE: Fuel Price: Motorists should desist from panic buying – IPMAN)
The commissioner advised that the motorists could ascend the loop back to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the loop beside LAMATA Office to access Ikorodu road to Ojota.