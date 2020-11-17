Business
Lagos shuts 16 health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards
16 health facilities have been shutdown by Lagos State Government for non-compliance with regulatory standards.
In a bid to restate its commitment towards improved healthcare delivery, the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, has announced that it has shut 16 health facilities across the State for non-compliance with regulatory standards.
The disclosure was made today by the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu while reviewing the activities of the Agency for the month of September and October 2020.
What you should know
Dr. Idowu explained that 16 out of the 280 health facilities monitored in the months under review were shut for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment.
Health facilities sealed can be reopened after all standards and instructions have been observed and approval granted by the honourable commissioner for health.
In lieu of this, 14 out of the 16 affected health facilities have been reopened in the two months under review after complying with the set standards.
All health facilities in Lagos are also advised to abide by set standards and also complete their online registration or renewal using the HEFAMAA e-portal, collect the Agency’s logo and display it at a conspicuous position in the premises where visible to members of the public.
Dr. Idowu further issued a stern warning to culprits that the State government will no longer tolerate such unprofessional practices, which could compromise the health and the wellbeing of patients and undermine the huge investment of the State Government in qualitative healthcare delivery.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, Dr. Abiola said: “These unethical practices could compromise the health status of patients and undermine the huge investment of the government in qualitative healthcare delivery. Hence, any healthcare facility owner or operator found perpetrating any of these acts will be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed.”
Dr. Idowu further revealed that HEFAMMA recently held a stakeholders’ session to brainstorm on a five-year strategic plan, which according to her, will advance policy formulation of the agency in the next few years.
She said: “Some of the key areas we are focusing on include leveraging technology to provide efficient services, training and retraining of HEFAMAA staff and facility operators, increasing community participation and health education as well as increasing our engagements with stakeholders and the general public.”
“It is our belief that the strategic plan will go a long way in addressing most of the issues raised by stakeholders and the general public as well as provide the Agency with the opportunity to achieve the vision of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in safeguarding the health and the well-being of the citizens,” she added.
Kano state government awards N1. 24 billion contract for reconstruction of Ahmadu Bello Way
Kano State Government has awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Way in Kano metropolis, at the cost of N1.24 billion.
The Kano state government has awarded the contract reconstructing Ahmadu Bello Way in Kano metropolis, at the cost of N1.24 billion, to Triacta Nigeria Ltd.
According to a press release issued by the government, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made this known today during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project.
Governor Ganduje disclosed that the contract involved the expansion of both lanes of the road, construction of culverts, and installations of street lights and pavements, among other things.
He emphasized the importance of the road project, which is part of the strategic plan of the state is to ease transportation problems in Kano city.
He explained that the project was earlier awarded to a contractor who had defaulted, and as a result, the contract was revoked and re-awarded.
The Governor expressed optimism that with the heavy equipment and personnel mobilized to the site by Triacta Nigeria Ltd, the project would not only be completed soon, but would also stand the test of time.
In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Works, Alh. Idris Unguwar Rimi, stated that the government had confidence in the ability of the contractor, owing to landmark projects in the state that had been executed by the company.
What they are saying:
Governor Ganduje, during the foundation laying ceremony of the road project, said:
“This road was named to immortalize the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, so it is important that it must be in good shape, not only to facilitate traffic but also to honour the great man.
“You will recall that some time ago I attended a function at the Saudi Consulate in Kano, whose office complex is along this road, and I made a promise to reconstruct it because of the teeming citizens plying it and because the sprawling neighborhood consists of residential apartments. Today, I am happy this pledge has been fulfilled,” the governor said.
The state Commissioner of Works, Alh. Idris Unguwar Rimi said:
“I am particularly pleased that immediately the company received the contract award letter, it mobilized to site without waiting to collect mobilization fees. This is very commendable.”
TSA Implementation: Nigeria signs MOU with Gambia
Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gambia on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation.
Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gambia on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation; as part of Technical Co-operation to support the transition of The Gambia to TSA.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as seen by Nairametrics.
Nigeria’s honourable minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna led the signing ceremony at Finance Headquarters in Abuja, today.
What you should know: The co-operation seeks to avail the Gambia with vast knowledge, experience & technical expertise that Nigeria has gained in 15 years of implementing TSA in particular & other Public Financial Management reforms. By so doing, The Gambia is properly guided as it implements its own.
What they are saying: Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna lauded the TSA Programme, noting that it has helped Nigeria block leakages and save more of its hard-earned resources.
She said: “#TSA implementation has benefited Nigeria immensely…We can now easily determine our aggregate cash balance which is critical for managing public finances at a time of acute fiscal constraints. We are also saving an average N45 billion monthly in interest payments.”
Confirming the development, a part of the tweet by the ministry read thus: “Nigeria/The Gambia sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Treasury Single Account (TSA) Implementation; as part of Technical Co-operation to support transition of The Gambia to TSA. HM @zshamsunaled the signing ceremony at Finance HQ in Abuja, today. #FinMinNigeria #ECOWAS.”
In a nutshell, the successful implementation of the TSA programme in Nigeria might have driven the Gambia into the recent deal.
FG to establish Infrastructure company for critical investments in projects
Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an infrastructure company that will be wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in the country.
This disclosure was made through a tweet post by the Presidency on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
According to the statement, the infrastructure company is expected to raise funds for this responsibility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Pension Funds, as well as local and foreign private sector development financiers.
The Presidency in the tweet post said, “President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This Infrastructure company will raise funding from Central bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.”
The president pointed out that the initiative will bridge the infrastructure deficit and is also implementing innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment.
He further disclosed that the company which was recently approved will become a world-class infrastructure development vehicle wholly focused on making critical infrastructure investments in Nigeria.
This initiative by the Federal Government is coming at a time where there is a huge infrastructure deficit in the country, some of which are ongoing. Some of the sectors where this infrastructure deficit exists include, transportation, aviation, amongst others
President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This InfraCo will raise funding from @cenbank, @nsia_nigeria, pension funds and local & foreign private sector development financiers. pic.twitter.com/KhFSnCqmSx
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 17, 2020