Lagos shuts 16 health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards

In a bid to restate its commitment towards improved healthcare delivery, the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, has announced that it has shut 16 health facilities across the State for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The disclosure was made today by the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu while reviewing the activities of the Agency for the month of September and October 2020.

Dr. Idowu explained that 16 out of the 280 health facilities monitored in the months under review were shut for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment.

Health facilities sealed can be reopened after all standards and instructions have been observed and approval granted by the honourable commissioner for health.

In lieu of this, 14 out of the 16 affected health facilities have been reopened in the two months under review after complying with the set standards.

All health facilities in Lagos are also advised to abide by set standards and also complete their online registration or renewal using the HEFAMAA e-portal, collect the Agency’s logo and display it at a conspicuous position in the premises where visible to members of the public.

Dr. Idowu further issued a stern warning to culprits that the State government will no longer tolerate such unprofessional practices, which could compromise the health and the wellbeing of patients and undermine the huge investment of the State Government in qualitative healthcare delivery.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Abiola said: “These unethical practices could compromise the health status of patients and undermine the huge investment of the government in qualitative healthcare delivery. Hence, any healthcare facility owner or operator found perpetrating any of these acts will be prosecuted accordingly and the facility sealed.”

Dr. Idowu further revealed that HEFAMMA recently held a stakeholders’ session to brainstorm on a five-year strategic plan, which according to her, will advance policy formulation of the agency in the next few years.

She said: “Some of the key areas we are focusing on include leveraging technology to provide efficient services, training and retraining of HEFAMAA staff and facility operators, increasing community participation and health education as well as increasing our engagements with stakeholders and the general public.”

“It is our belief that the strategic plan will go a long way in addressing most of the issues raised by stakeholders and the general public as well as provide the Agency with the opportunity to achieve the vision of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in safeguarding the health and the well-being of the citizens,” she added.