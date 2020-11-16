UAE offers 10-year residence visas to doctors, engineers, top graduates

The United Arab Emirates said that it will grant doctors and infectious disease experts working in the Gulf nation a 10-year residence visa. The plan will enable the nation capture needed talents to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Sunday, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and leader of Dubai.

The UAE’s long term residency visa was one of the most difficult to get pre-covid-19. However, the Gulf nation launched a 10-year visa scheme to attract skilled talent in 2019.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE disclosed that the UAE wants to embrace the skilled talent needed to drive its future development.

UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

“Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above,” he said.

“UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians, as well as, engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology.

“Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning,” he added.

What you should know

The UAE joins other nations including the UK who have made it easier for ex-pat doctors to settle in during the pandemic, which would also be seen as an attractive offer to Nigerian doctors.

In July, the UK launched the Health and Care Visa Scheme to attract top medical doctors from countries like Nigeria. The programme fastens the time for doctors to move to the UK. 58 Nigerian doctors were also stopped in July from traveling to the UK.

This comes a year after Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Chris Ngige, disclosed that he is not bothered about the decision of some medical doctors, who choose to leave Nigeria to practice outside the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced last month that the Federal Government plans to make the migration of skilled Nigerian Healthcare workers unattractive by investing in Healthcare infrastructure.