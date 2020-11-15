FG inaugurate a 7.5KW solar mini grid in Anambra State

In a bid to bridge the huge infrastructural gap in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated a 7.5KM solar mini-grid at Joint hospital Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is according to a report by the Nigerian Television Authority, as seen by Nairametrics.

Why it matters

The importance of access to reliable power supply for rural dwellers, especially in the area of health care services cannot be overemphasized, as the project is a re-affirmation on the part of the federal government to improve basic health care service to rural dwellers.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, the Senior Special Adviser on Power, Energy, and Water Resources to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Hon. Victor Meju said: “It is important to stress that the benefits of clean, safe, and reliable electricity in this hospital will increase the number of patients visiting this hospital and improve the quality of health service by doctors to patients.

‘’We will now be able to attend to patients at night, store blood and medicinal supplies without fear of them getting damaged.

“In a similar vein, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo who was represented by Engr. Alozie Solomon said: ‘’I strongly believe that the quality of lives will be improved and both the young and the old will have access to better health care service as well as learning experiences in this community and other beneficiary communities.’’

(READ MORE:

What you should know

The project was implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in partnership with a private-sector contractor; Eauxwell Nig Limited, for a duration of eight weeks.