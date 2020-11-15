Business
FG inaugurate a 7.5KW solar mini grid in Anambra State
FG has inaugurated a 7.5KM solar mini-grid at Joint hospital Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.
In a bid to bridge the huge infrastructural gap in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated a 7.5KM solar mini-grid at Joint hospital Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.
This is according to a report by the Nigerian Television Authority, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why it matters
The importance of access to reliable power supply for rural dwellers, especially in the area of health care services cannot be overemphasized, as the project is a re-affirmation on the part of the federal government to improve basic health care service to rural dwellers.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Senior Special Adviser on Power, Energy, and Water Resources to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Hon. Victor Meju said: “It is important to stress that the benefits of clean, safe, and reliable electricity in this hospital will increase the number of patients visiting this hospital and improve the quality of health service by doctors to patients.
‘’We will now be able to attend to patients at night, store blood and medicinal supplies without fear of them getting damaged.
“In a similar vein, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo who was represented by Engr. Alozie Solomon said: ‘’I strongly believe that the quality of lives will be improved and both the young and the old will have access to better health care service as well as learning experiences in this community and other beneficiary communities.’’
What you should know
The project was implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in partnership with a private-sector contractor; Eauxwell Nig Limited, for a duration of eight weeks.
Pantami tasks youth on developing creative and entrepreneurial digital skills
Honourable Minister, Pantami has advised the Nigerian youth to develop their creative and entrepreneurial skills.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has advised the Nigerian youth to develop their creative and entrepreneurial skills, especially as it relates to the ICT sector.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria sources, Pantami made the call at the closing ceremony of the Hackathon Actinspace Competition organised by NIGCOMSAT Limited in Abuja.
What they are saying
Commenting on the imperativeness of the digital skills, the minister who was represented by the Managing Director, Galaxy Blackbone, Prof. Mohammed Abubakar said: “It gives us great opportunity to become major participants in the growing global digital economy, thereby making ICT not just an enabler but a catalyst for economic growth.”
The honorable minister also revealed that the competition was targeted towards enhancing the creativity and entrepreneurial skills of the participants.
In lieu of this, the minister urged the youth to develop specialized skills in order to empower themselves, saying it would enable them to build a workforce and establishing startups for the communication industry.
He advised the six teams and 25 participants to work hard as they have demonstrated capabilities in different projects.
In a similar vein, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale, stated that the competition made the participants be more creative, noting that digital skills are the bedrock of a nation’s digital economy. She concluded by asserting that there was a need to expand and domesticate the satellite ecosystem in Nigeria.
What you should know
Actinspance is an international competition targeted at students of tertiary institutions, IT startups, and entrepreneurs to utilize space technologies to create solutions that improve everyday life.
This year’s edition was won by Team Astromania from Kaduna state and they would represent the country in France next year at a global contest.
Lagos enforces physical planning laws, removes illegal building attachments in Ikoyi
The Lagos State Government has embarked on enforcement of the state’s physical planning laws against illegal and unapproved building developments.
The Lagos State Government, on Friday, November 13, 2020, enforced its zero-tolerance measures against unapproved building construction in the state, with the removal of the vast illegal attachments to a building under construction at 37, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi.
While making the disclosure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said that the developer of the property illegally lined the fence of the building with unapproved attachments and refused to obey repeated warnings of the Ministry -defiantly breaking government seals on the property on several occasions.
Salako explained that other infractions committed by the developer include building without approval, over density, blockage of airspace, and not leaving enough setback, amongst others.
The Commissioner warned that the removal of the illegal attachments was a strong indication that the Lagos State Government would not tolerate illegal building construction in the State.
He said, “I believe this exercise will sound a note of warning, as well as deterrence to anyone who is bent on circumventing the Physical Planning laws of Lagos State.”
He reiterated that it was in the best interest of residents of the State when laws and regulations guiding the environment are adhered to, in order to create a livable and sustainable physical environment.
Also, present during the exercise were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Foluso Dipe; General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Tpl. Funmilayo Osifuye; General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, functionaries of the Special Operations Team in the Governor’s Office, as well as Senior Management Staff of the Ministry.
The Lagos State Government has been embarking on enforcement of the state’s physical planning laws against illegal and unapproved building developments. This exercise has been carried out in areas like Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja, Amuwo Odofin, Ajao Estate Isolo, and some other locations.
FG says it will look at other options if ASUU continues with strike
Ngige has insisted that FG may have to explore other options if ASUU refuses to call off its nationwide strike.
The Federal Government has said that it will explore the provisions in the Labour law and other channels if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insists on continuing with its strike action.
This position from the government was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige while appearing on a discussion programme on Channels Television, where he also pointed out that the Federal Government has been able to meet 6 out of ASSU’s 9 point demands.
Ngige was, however, hopeful that the dispute with ASUU, who has been on strike for over 7 months, will be resolved when the Federal Government team meets with the union leaders again sometime next week.
The minister said, “Even if countries go to war, at the end of the day they come to the negotiation table. I’m inviting them (ASUU) next week. We are doing side meetings on our part and we are collating everything. I’m collating responses from the Accountant General of the Federation’s Office and everybody who has something to do with this matter.’’
On the likelihood of the lecturers returning to classrooms in the next 1 or 2 weeks, Ngige said, “I’m not looking at that (long) period. I’m an optimist on this matter. By next week, we will conclude this matter. There are so many options left. We have the labour laws and I have options left to me in the labour laws. I have other channels.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that ASUU has been on strike since March 24, 2020, following a dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which the union said is riddled with inconsistencies and works against the autonomy of the universities.
ASUU alternatively developed its own homegrown payment platform, University Transparency Account System (UTAS), which the Federal Government had agreed to look at.
“UTAS has yet to be ready but the government will not discourage them. And we have told them there is no need using the same old method of strike to make demands since such had been deployed since 2017,” Ngige said.