Lagos State to empower 2.5 million youths in Arts and Crafts
The Lagos State Government is set to empower over 2.5 million youths in Arts and Crafts in order to make them self-reliant and economically independent.
According to the press release made available, this statement was made by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, during the recent annual creative industry skills acquisition workshop organised by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture.
The Special Adviser noted that the programme will help to expand opportunities in the area of entrepreneurship and enhance productivity.
The Director of Arts and Culture, Mrs. Saidat Otulana noted that the annual workshop has proven to be an avenue to explore the prospects inherent in the creative industry in the State and implored the youths to seize the lifetime opportunity to continually improve on skills acquired by regularly upgrading themselves.
What they are saying
Speaking about the plans of the present administration, Mr. Bonu said, “The present administration is committed to empowering about 2.5 million youths through arts and crafts. This is in addition to the provision of start-up credit facilities for them through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.”
Speaking in support of the government’s initiative, Mrs. Otulana said, “The creative industry has a cultural origin with the potential to generate wealth while creating millions of home-grown jobs, as well as enhancing the nation’s capacity, thereby impacting positively on the economy.”
Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, November 13, 2020, unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The car, which is a product of Stallion Group, was launched at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as the world’s number one, with the cost, put at about N24 million
While speaking during the unveiling of the product, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history, when they were assembling various Volkswagen products.
The governor was full of commendation for Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).
The Governor also promised the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which was started under the administration of former governor of the state, Babatunde Fasola, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first-class road construction project.’’
The Managing Director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish, while explaining the essence of the launch, pointed out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.
According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns are seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve a greener environment.
This appears to be a huge boost for the promoters of more environmentally friendly automobile and subsequently promote a green environment. This will also help to drive the Federal Government’s efforts to shift focus from petrol-based automobile to vehicles with a cheaper source of energy
President Buhari assents to BOFIA 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to the recently enacted Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari has today November 13, 2020, assented to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
This is according to a statement titled, “President Buhari Assents to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020″ and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matters
The BOFIA 2020 indicates an intention of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislature arms of government to enhance the effectiveness of our financial system.
The Act also updates or builds on existing provisions of the previous Act, especially in response to developments and significant evolution in the financial sector over the last two decades. It will increasingly encourage banks and other financial institutions to channel the much-needed credit to the real sector to support economic recovery and promote sustainable growth.
What you should know
The new Act repeals the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 as amended. This historic Act is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the new BOFIA 2020 also introduces a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and address the incidence of high non-performing loans within the financial system, which has been a key deterrent to lending by financial institutions.
Furthermore, it strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability amongst others. The Central Bank of Nigeria will hold structured engagements with stakeholders across various sectors of the economy on critical aspects of the Act in the coming months.
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
FG is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.
Fourth Industrial Revolution:
In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future.
The Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. pic.twitter.com/P07NVjBp4o
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;
- 3Dprinter
- Training facilities
- The digital innovation lab,
- Abuja MIT Reap Office,
- Co-working Space for startups
- Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
Why it matters
This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”