Team Blaze Token (TBT) Could Be The Next Bitcoin

According to Investopedia, crypto currency industry is currently one of the fast-growing industries in the world. This is obviously as a result of the increase in the number of cryptocurrency users worldwide.

Unlike before, many companies and business owners now accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a medium of payment; this is an evidence that cryptocurrency is the future of money as proposed by many business scholars.

In July 2010, 1 Bitcoin was trading at the rate of $0.008 (less than 3 naira) but currently (November 2020) 1 Bitcoin is trading at the rate of $15,400 (over 7,000,000 naira)

It is also worthy of note that in March 2020, 1 Bitcoin traded around $5,000 but it is currently worth over $15,000. The attitude of volatility consistently displayed by Bitcoin and other crypto currencies is one of the major reasons why the cryptocurrency industry has successfully magnetised the interest of numerous investors across the globe.

Those who were not fortunate enough to buy Bitcoin few years ago when it was extremely cheap are not really happy regarding the surge in Bitcoin value but the truth is that it is not late to take advantage of the cryptocurrency industry. Many crypto enthusiasts are currently benefitting heavily from altcoins despite missing Bitcoin when the price was cheaper.

Altcoins are alternative cryptocurrencies launched after the success of Bitcoin. The term “altcoin” refers to any of the thousands of cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. This article is about Team Blaze Token (TBT). Team Blaze Token is one of the altcoins and it won’t be erroneous to see TBT as the next Bitcoin due to its fast-growing demand especially in Africa.

Team Blaze Token is a digital asset (crypto currency) issued on 10th October 2020 to ease the burden of shopping & shipping on both local and international platforms. TBT is designed to be a 100% decentralized shopping asset in the E-commerce industry.

According to Egu Chris, the CEO of TeamBlaze, TBT (Team Blaze Token) could be the next Bitcoin due to the fact that it is designed to be utilized within the ecosystem of one of the biggest industries in the world ( E-commerce industry)

Team Blaze Token (TBT) is backed by a good number of innovative services ranging from TBT crypto payment gateway, TBT wallet & TBT Blockchain.

The aforementioned services are currently in development phase, hopefully, all will be launched in 2021.

TBT is currently trading at a presale price of less than $1 per token. You can get some tokens on tbtcoin.net. Investing in Team Blaze Token (TBT) could be a decision you will live to appreciate. Just like the mother of all crypto currencies, Bitcoin, TBT has the attitude of favourable market volatility due to its ever-increasing demand.

For full details about TBT project, navigate to tbtcoin.net

For enquiries about Team Blaze Token, kindly send a mail to [email protected]