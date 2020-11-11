Business News
#EndSARS protests: Risk management lessons for governments, businesses and individuals
It is quite difficult to quantify the value of the actual losses suffered during the #EndSARS protests especially as lives were involved.
The hijacked #EndSARS protests against police brutality across the nation seems to be over but the dust raised is still in the horizon, as several companies and individuals are still nursing the losses that the protests caused them.
In reactive and panic driven measures to contain the ensuing menace, several governors declared 24 hours curfew to stem the tide of destruction and restrict movement, as well as the activities of the hoodlums. Rather than achieving the intended purpose, the directives fuelled and escalated the protests the more in some states with more casualties and losses.
The protests lasted for three weeks or thereabout but the losses to the government, businesses, and individuals are quite humongous with several lives lost across the country.
Unfortunately not many, government inclusive, saw this coming. It started as a child’s play until it continued to gather momentum daily and reached the inevitable crescendo with the alleged shooting of the protesters at the Lekki tollgate Lagos.
There are strong opinions that the risks resulting to the huge losses would have been adequately mitigated if the federal government had taken the threats to protest seriously from day one and proactively dialogue with the leaders on what can be done to suspend the protests nationwide.
To a large extent, the #EndSARS protests could be tagged as a high impact, low probability event. From the benefits of hindsight, the government and businesses were ill prepared to handle this kind of occurrences, which is enough to bring the economy to zero level with the unprecedented wanton destruction of lives and properties. It’s a hard lesson for us all and we learnt in a hard way indeed.
Many governments, businesses, and individuals did not quite appreciate the relevance of insurance policies that could indemnify them against several unforeseen occurrences of this nature. The apathy towards the insurance industry is made more evident with the appallingly poor insurance culture of most governments, businesses, and individuals and their lukewarmness in properly insuring their assets to mitigate risks should they occur. The truth is a lot of people do not believe in the insurance companies, no matter how big they are and their capacity to pay claims as and when due.
What you should know
However, the huge losses would have been sufficiently mitigated by insuring against such events with any of the reputable insurance companies in Nigeria.
One of the emerging issues that came to the fore is that most of the assets, especially those owned by governments may not have been sufficiently insured and some are feared not to have even been insured in the first place.
For the purpose paying premium to the insurance companies, many prefer cutting corners by under insuring their assets than fully declaring the value of their assets, with boomerang effects should the risks crystallize in future.
Energy
FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi
Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State.
In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Federal Government through its Implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State, today, November 12, 2020.
This was announced in a statement released into the mainstream media by REA via its official Twitter.
The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the Government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This completed project in Eka Awoke community is one of twelve solar mini-grids under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 1 programme. The project will provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable electricity for the community members.
The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.
The 100KWp solar hybrid mini-grid power plant has 330 Panels and a 12KM distribution network.
It is expected to connect 300 residential buildings, 150 commercial buildings, and serve a community of 500 residents.
What they are saying
The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, commenting on the project said:
“I must commend the commitment of Rural Electrification Agency under the leadership of a young and vibrant MD, in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects like this one across the six geopolitical zones.”
The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, commenting on the project said:
“Ebonyi state will continue to remain grateful to the @NigeriaGov as well as the REA. Your programme is in tandem with the state govt’s policy in electrifying Ebonyi state. We are proud of you for this technological innovation.”
Hospitality & Travel
Nigeria to sign more bilateral air services agreement in 2021 – Hadi Sirika
Nigeria to sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021.
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria will sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021, for the benefit of air travellers and the nation at large.
According to the statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Sani Datti, and shared via the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria.
Nigeria to Sign More Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2021… Aviation Minister
Read more 👇#AviationNG@FAAN_Official @NigerianCAA @NAMANIGERIA @aibnigeria @NcatZaria @nimetnigeria pic.twitter.com/cX6ZDHVTxz
— Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) November 12, 2020
Sirika said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.
The Minister expressed appreciation for the cooperation which the ministry continued to enjoy from members of the National Assembly in the provision of funds for its projects and programmes.
The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said the committee expected maximum cooperation from the Minister and Chief Executives of the agencies under the ministry’s supervision in providing all the relevant documents that would help facilitate the scrutiny of the budget process.
According to him, the committee aims to assist the ministry in carrying out its laudable programmes. This, he said, could only be achieved through mutual cooperation.
What you should know
During the budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Sen. Sirika said that the ministry of aviation had proposed N78 Billion for capital expenditure and the emphasis would be on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap as approved by the Mr. President.
He further disclosed that the aviation road map, which would be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP), includes:
- Establishment of national carrier.
- Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.
- Development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure.
- Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company, Search and Rescue.
- Establishment of Aerospace University with support of the International Civil aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Hospitality & Travel
COVID-19: FG orders air passengers to pay for repeat PCR tests
The mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
The Federal Government has asked potential passengers that will be coming into the country to pay extra for Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from a certified private lab listed on the travel portal.
This disclosure was made via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Twitter handle.
According to the information available on the ministry’s twitter handle, the mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
What they are saying:
It tweeted, “MANDATORY PAYMENT FOR REPEAT PCR TEST: Flying to Nigeria? You must pay for your repeat PCR test.
“5,000+ passengers will come into Nigeria when all airports re-open. PCR testing prevents positive cases from coming into Nigeria.”
“Test 1: Mandatory PCR test within 5 days before departure.”
“Test 2: Mandatory repeat PCR test, 7 days after arrival.
“Pay for your repeat test from a certified private lab on the travel portal.”
What you should know: Presently, Antibody testing and PCR testing are the dominant ways that global healthcare systems are testing citizens for COVID-19.
Both prevent positive cases from coming into Nigeria. Further checks at the Nigeria International Travel Portal revealed that;
Passengers are also requested to upload their COVID-19 PCR NEGATIVE results on to the national payment portal and bring along an electronic or hard copy of the result.
Payment for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria. This portal will provide passengers with the options of where and when to carry out the PCR test.
Passengers will be given an appointment date and time to present themselves at the Laboratory for a repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the 7th day after arrival.
A list of accredited private laboratory providers across the country will be available on the portals.
Passengers whose destination is Lagos will pay to the Lagos State Laboratory consortium portal.