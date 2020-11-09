Business
We need more police presence in our communities – South-West Governors
In a 13-point communique, leaders of the South-West have called on the Federal Government to provide more police presence in the region.
South-West Governors and Traditional rulers have demanded more police presence in their communities to address the issues of insecurities. The dialogue was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; and all the 6 Governors of the Southwest states, as well as top Traditional rulers.
According to the press release, this demand was made in a 13-point communique issued at the end of the Lagos State Government hosted-dialogue, where the Governors and Traditional rulers demanded for the repair of destroyed economic assets in the region.
They also demanded for an immediate adjustment of the security architecture of the country in a bid to address the threats and realities of insecurity.
What they are saying
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu while presenting the 13-point communique signed by the Governor and the Ooni of Ife on behalf of the participants, said,
“Before our very eyes, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned to a different thing that became a threat to all of us, who are regarded as elite. What we witnessed in the violence showed that something needs to be done to address the underlying issues and come out with solutions. We must be able to sustain the peace in our region at all cost.”
However, in a bid to sustain the peace of the region, he made the following demands,
“The security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country. There should be more police presence in communities in the Southwest states.”
“A comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritized. Closer coordination and complementarity between the States and the Federal Government. Curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.
On the impact of the social media and unverified news report issued during the peaceful demonstration, he said,
“We recognize the damaging and negative impact of fake and false news, and we worry about its destructive and dangerous potency. We call on Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. The 2015 Cyber Act must also be fully used.”
Bottom Line
The recent vandalization of key public assets in the Southwest led to the peace dialogue in which political leaders, traditional rulers and security heads across the region came together to discuss the way forward.
The dialogue was set up to open a new chapter of peace and prosperity in the Southwest, as the agenda of the meeting was to forge a common front with traditional institutions in addressing the issues that led to the recent nationwide youth demonstration.
The session offered traditional rulers a no-holds-barred opportunity to bare their minds on the marginalization of traditional institutions in the process of governance.
Business
Six Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram in 2019
Half a dozen Nigerians have been convicted in the UAE for funding the notorious terrorist group, Boko Haram.
Six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019, according to Daily Trust.
This was disclosed on Monday in an exclusive report by Daily Trust. The media platform revealed that the Nigerians were responsible for laundering the sum of $782, 000 between 2015 and 2016.
“Two of the convicts, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu were sentenced to life imprisonment; while the remaining four, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf, and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were handed ten-year imprisonment respectively,” Daily Trust revealed.
“According to the judgment, all the accused were charged with funding a terror group (Boko Haram) by facilitating transfers of money from Dubai to Nigeria for alleged terror operations.
“Engaging in such an activity is a crime under Article 29, Clause 3 of UAE’s Federal Law No 7 of 2017 with regards to anti-terrorism law, documents seen by this paper showed.”
Also revealed was that Boko Haram uses undercover agents to facilitate its funding, the agents are based in Nigeria.
“One of them, Alhaji Sa’idu, who is allegedly based in Nigeria and said to be a senior undercover Boko Haram member responsible for facilitating the group’s access to funds from its sponsors” they said.
“Also fingered in some of the transitions is one Alhaji Ashiru, said to be a Nigerian government official and a senior undercover Boko Haram member, who facilitated the transfer of misappropriated public funds to the group.
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Nigeria is aware of the convictions and has written to the UAE to know who was involved.
“Nigerian government has written firstly for copies of the proceedings, which will give us the opportunity to see whether justice was done or not. And on whether they have committed the crime, we requested to know who and who are involved, so that the Nigerian government will know what to do next.
“Nigerian government is working but it doesn’t have the exclusive control, it has to rely on the information provided by UAE. So, it is not in control of the speed of response or action.
“We are working on both the issues that they did not receive a fair hearing and that they were alleged to have supported Boko Haram activities,” Malami said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2016 that Boko Haram started a form of microfinance by providing or promising capital and loans to young entrepreneurs and business owners in northeast Nigeria, as a ploy to get them to join the group.
According to aid agency – Mercy Corps, Boko Haram was exploiting the poverty facing most small business owners from butchers and beauticians to tailors and traders, to get them to accept the loans in exchange for joining Boko Haram.
In a 2015 survey of academic, governmental and journalistic accounts, it was reported that Boko Haram funds its escalating acts of terror through black market dealings, local and international benefactors, and links to al-Qaeda and other well-funded groups in the Middle East, such as ISIS – the most dangerous fundamental group in the world today.
Why it matters
Tracing terrorism funding is a problem globally and also a problem in Nigeria. The reports from the UAE show that terrorist groups work with some government agencies to hide from suspicion. The report also revealed Boko Haram has their money laundered through Bureau de Changes. This could lead to tighter currency transfer regulations from the CBN and demands for more transparency into dealings and the sources of funds.
Business
#EndSARS: Social media regulation would be used to punish critics of government – Amnesty International
AI has condemned social media regulation, stating that it could easily empower those in power to punish critics of government’s policies.
Amnesty International has stated that the proposed social media regulation which has been supported by Ministers since the beginning of the #EndSARS protests would be used as a tool to punish critics of the government.
Amnesty International disclosed this on Monday morning via its official Twitter handle, as it warned that such regulation would be used to silence critics and also punish them.
“Social media regulation could easily empower those in power to punish critics of government’s policies and actions, and anyone who asks difficult questions could find themselves liable to incredibly harsh punishment,” AI tweeted.
Summary of Social Media Regulation;
—Social media users will be punished for freely expressing their opinions.
—Govt. can arbitrarly shut down the internet and limit access to social media.
—Criticizing government will be punishable with penalties, including years in prison.
— Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) November 8, 2020
AI went on to list other negative impacts of social media regulation. It said, in summary, with social media regulation;
- Social media users will be punished for freely expressing their opinions.
- Govt. can arbitrarly shut down the internet and limit access to social media.
- Criticizing government will be punishable with penalties, including years in prison.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
“However, we must regulate social media in a manner that it does not become a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.
‘We will not fold our arms to allow purveyors of fake news and hate speech to use the social media to destabilize the country,” he said.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, stated that social media regulation will have to go through due process in the National Assembly.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
Business
Economic diversification and ethical leadership, key to resolving Nigeria’s economic crisis – NCC
Danbatta has stated the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership is the panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) explained that economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government are the key remedies to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
This statement was made by Professor Danbatta during the presentation of a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the Post-Oil Nigerian Economy: A Public Sector Perspective” at a two-day hybrid (online and onsite) Annual Directors Conference (ADC) organized by the Institute of Directors (IoD).
During his presentation, he said that the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government is the panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.
Danbatta explained that Nigeria’s economic shift to oil revenue following the discovery of oil in the 1970s, led to the relegation of agriculture, which was the source of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.
However, he disclosed that the government has realized that Nigeria cannot be solely dependent on oil earnings anymore, hence the decision of the FG to explore ways of diversifying the economy.
Economic diversification, according to Danbatta, is the process of shifting an economy away from a single income source towards multiple sources from a growing range of sectors and markets.
However, a well-implemented diversification strategy would bring about inclusive growth across all sectors of the economy, and this will increase productivity, create jobs, and provide the basis for sustained economic growth.
The EVC noted that the Federal Government has made several attempts at economic diversification and such attempts have had little impact as the majority of them have folded up, while others are finding it difficult to survive.
He explained that the situation has further been compounded by the recent economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affected the global economy, including Nigeria. He disclosed that Ethical Leadership in this regard will play a huge role in ensuring National Sustainability.
Zeroing on the centrality of ethical leadership in the public sector, Danbatta said in order to achieve national sustainability in the post-oil Nigerian economy, the highest standard of ethical leadership is required of all leaders especially in the public sector.
What they are saying
While speaking at the event, The EVC of NCC said, “Ethical leadership is essential for sustainable development of a Country. Nurturing an ethical leadership culture is essential and this will determine the transformation and overall development of the Country. Nigeria stands at the threshold of history and would definitely need ethical leaders to ensure sustainability in the post-oil era as government takes positive steps to diversify the economy.”