Stock traders await Nigeria’s big banks’ earnings
High volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded on the Nigerian Stock Market.
The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading week cumulatively on a bullish note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17, and N16.207 trillion respectively.
- Forty (40) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week.
- Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price, higher than Six (6) equities in the previous week.
- Ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-four (94) recorded in the previous week.
- Nigerian bourse ended the week bullish W/W. In spite of the strong volatility seen lately in global financial markets, Nigerian investors increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum, pushing the All Share Index to its highest point this year, as it hovered above N16 trillion.
In the coming week, stock traders including institutional investors’ would focus their attention on earning results particularly from Tier 1 banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, to be released on the floor of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange.
On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on expectations at the global equity market for the coming week,
“More limited fiscal stimulus than under the expected ‘blue wave’ election put more pressure on the US Federal Reserve, which cannot vaccinate the global economy from the negative economic fallout from the virus, but can create a bridge to a post-vaccine environment.
“Risk markets are pricing out more elections uncertainty, as downside hedges uniformly topple like dominoes across the board at the Monday open in Asia – as local markets look to trade higher today after the Biden election victory confirmed over the weekend.
“Risk assets performed strongly last week across the board, coming up from a pre-US election low base. Many investors took chips off the table ahead of what was expected to be a long US Presidential election race.”
Bottom-line
At the Nigerian Stock Market, high volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded sector on the Nigerian Stock Market In the near term, stock traders are expected to hunt for alpha-yielding stocks amid very low returns prevailing at Nigeria’s debt market.
Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
Crypto enthusiasts have likened the paronage of Bitcoin today to that of top tech brands like Google, Facebook and Apple a decade ago.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, recently aired his view on why buying flagship crypto, Bitcoin now would look like investing in today’s multi-trillion dollar tech brands 10 years ago.
In an exclusive interview with Block Journal, Saylor spoke on the key reasons his company invested $425 million in Bitcoin as a store of wealth option.
In the interview, Saylor said that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.”
Saylor goes on to liken the use of the cryptocurrency to that of other revolutionary digital service giants.
“And when I say digital monetary network I put it on the shelf next to Google being the first digital search network, YouTube being the first digital video network, Apple being the first digital mobile network, and Facebook is the first digital social network. It’s a pretty powerful thing.”
The CEO further disclosed that Bitcoin’s store-of-value properties beat those of the precious metal because the crypto asset is “harder, smarter, faster, and stronger” than physical gold.
Saylor also urged that considering Bitcoin’s 2020 yearly gains, buying now is getting in early.
“It’s got an upside that feels like buying Apple, Facebook, Google, or Amazon a decade ago. Where it could go from here is pretty interesting,” Saylor said.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, broke the news that Saylor convinced the board of MicroStrategy to allocate nearly all of the company’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment.
The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.
Dangote stocks rally Nigerian stock market to 7th consecutive weekly gain
Top gainers
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. up 30.86% to close at N1.06
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC up 19.72% to close at N0.85
- DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC up 19.57% to close at N16.50
- CAP PLC up 13.02% to close at N23.00
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC up 12.50% to close at N0.36
- CORONATION INSURANCE PLC up 10.00% to close at N0.44
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA up 9.59% to close at N2.97
- REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 9.06% to close at N174.50
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 8.82% to close at N0.37
Top losers
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC down 11.80% to close at N6.50
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 9.09% to close at N2.00
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 8.26% to close at N5.55
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 8.07% to close at N2.05
- BUA CEMENT PLC down 5.49% to close at N43.00
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC down 4.76% to close at N0.20
- JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC down 4.48% to close at N17.05
- UNION BANK NIG.PLC down 4.46% to close at N5.35
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 3.85% to close at N0.25
Outlook
- Significant buying interests in NSE 30 Stocks like Dangote Stocks, GTBank, triggered the All Share Index to record its seventh-consecutive weekly gain.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid expected price swings on the basis that the earning window is closing down, hence stock traders and investors would shift their focus on Tier 1 banks, as their earning results would trigger a significant degree of price volatility.
Why Warren Buffett is making less money now
Third-quarter operating profit dropped by 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share.
The world’s most famous investor, Warren Buffett, holding company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc today posted a lower operating profit as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on some of its holding segments.
Why it’s happening: In a report credited to Reuters, Berkshire Hathaway Inc explained it bought a record $9.3 billion of its underperforming stock in the quarter and $16 billion in 2020 as Buffett remained unable to find huge acquisitions to boost growth.
- Third-quarter operating profit dropped by 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
- The holding company partly owned by Warren Buffet disclosed most of its operating business interests have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though in the Q3, many such businesses witnessed significant increases in earnings and growth from Q2.
Berkshire Hathaway had earlier printed a $26.3 billion Q2 profit but lost $49.75 billion in Q1. It ended September with $145.7 billion of cash and equivalents.
What you should know: Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group according to the Bloomberg billionaire index is now worth $79.1 billion, unsurprisingly missing out of the top five rankings as it weighed on his company’s valuation.
Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc buying a new 20.9 million shares in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world’s largest mining companies.
It had earlier minimized some of its investments in America’s top banks. This includes America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, and other leading financial brands like Wells Fargo & Co and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
