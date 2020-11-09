FG orders compulsory health insurance for corps members

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrollment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was made known via a Twitter tweet by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad.

President @MBuhari directs the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme, the DG NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed the directive, today. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 9, 2020

Why it matters

The recent directive became imperative given the fear of a second wave of the dreaded coronavirus. It is also in line with the Federal government of Nigeria’s goal of prioritizing the health and welfare of all its citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

What they are saying

Corroborating the earlier statement, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim said,

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders for their support. Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of Corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members including footing of medical bills.’’