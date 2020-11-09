Business
FG orders compulsory health insurance for corps members
President Buhari has ordered NYSC members to be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrollment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
This was made known via a Twitter tweet by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad.
President @MBuhari directs the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme, the DG NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed the directive, today.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 9, 2020
Why it matters
The recent directive became imperative given the fear of a second wave of the dreaded coronavirus. It is also in line with the Federal government of Nigeria’s goal of prioritizing the health and welfare of all its citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Ahmad said, “President @MBuhari directs the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme. The DG NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed the directive, today.’’
Corroborating the earlier statement, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim said,
“I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders for their support. Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrolment of Corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members including footing of medical bills.’’
Business
Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate increased by 10% in 2020, hits 43.3%
Minister of Communication and Digital Economy has disclosed that broadband penetration has rapidly increased in recent times.
Nigeria National broadband penetration has increased by 10% in the last one year, from 33.3% to 43.3%.
This was revealed by the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, via a tweet, as seen by Nairametrics.
READ: Amaechi proposes a capital budget of N205 billion for Ministry of Transportation in 2021
For 19 years, only 33% of broadband penetration was achieved in Nigeria. Within a year in office, we increased it by 10%. As at today, the penetration stands at 43.3%. The National Broadband Plan aims to provide broadband for 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years. @DrIsaPantami pic.twitter.com/YIkATWTs61
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 9, 2020
Dr. Pantami stated that for 19 years, only 33% of broadband penetration was achieved in Nigeria. However, within a year in office, he has been able to increase the figure by 10%.
READ: CBN promises to sustain FX restrictions on import of food items that can be produced locally
Why this matter
The recent announcement is in line with the National Broadband goal aimed at providing broadband penetration for about 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years. In lieu of this, the recent development is a welcome news given that the country is only 46.7% shy of the target. All things being equal, if the current tempo is sustained, the goal looks achievable.
READ: NCC sets up committee to review licensing framework of Infrastructure Companies
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Isa said: ‘’For 19 years, only 33% of broadband penetration was achieved in Nigeria. Within a year in office, we increased it by 10%. As at today, the penetration stands at 43.3%. The National Broadband Plan aims to provide broadband for 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years.’’
READ: Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC
What you should know
The new National Broadband Plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria – a minimum 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90% of the population by 2025 – at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data i.e. 2% of median income or 1% of minimum wage.
READ: LSE suspends Lekoil’s shares over $184 million loan source
In order to achieve these ambitious targets, the plan is focused on recommendations in 4 critical pillars, namely Infrastructure, Policy, Demand Drivers, and Funding & Incentives
Explore Data on the Nairametrics News App
Business
CBN promises to sustain FX restrictions on import of food items that can be produced locally
The CBN has reiterated its stance on sustaining FX restrictions on food items that can be produced and consumed locally.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has promised to sustain FX restrictions on the importation of food items that can be produced locally.
He promised to get even get more aggressive and continue with the drive of diversifying the economy, especially as similar policy initiated by the apex bank yielded a positive result.
READ: CBN moves to ring-fence Disco collections
This is according to an official video posted by the apex bank via its official Twitter account.
What they are saying
Commenting on the initiative to cut food importation in Nigeria, Mr. Emefiele said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria will get even more aggressive to see to it that food – any or all food items that can be produced in Nigeria and consumed in Nigeria, but currently being imported into Nigeria, are placed on the FX restriction list. Once, we go through our records, and convince ourselves that these products can be produced in Nigeria, the restriction will be effected’’
READ: Nigeria’s food Inflation rises by 110.5% in five years
What this means
The implication of this initiative when implemented is that you cannot source foreign exchange from the Nigerian FX market to import these items into Nigeria.
READ: CBN bars Payment Service Banks from accepting forex deposits
Why it matters
The initiative is part of the present regime’s policy on diversifying the economy and reducing over-reliance on imports. It can also go a long way to ensure domestic food security by minimizing external risks and help the government to save foreign exchange that would have been used for importation. It will help protect local industries and create more jobs through the process.
Business
We need more police presence in our communities – South-West Governors
In a 13-point communique, leaders of the South-West have called on the Federal Government to provide more police presence in the region.
South-West Governors and Traditional rulers have demanded more police presence in their communities to address the issues of insecurities. The dialogue was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; and all the 6 Governors of the Southwest states, as well as top Traditional rulers.
According to the press release, this demand was made in a 13-point communique issued at the end of the Lagos State Government hosted-dialogue, where the Governors and Traditional rulers demanded for the repair of destroyed economic assets in the region.
They also demanded for an immediate adjustment of the security architecture of the country in a bid to address the threats and realities of insecurity.
What they are saying
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu while presenting the 13-point communique signed by the Governor and the Ooni of Ife on behalf of the participants, said,
“Before our very eyes, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned to a different thing that became a threat to all of us, who are regarded as elite. What we witnessed in the violence showed that something needs to be done to address the underlying issues and come out with solutions. We must be able to sustain the peace in our region at all cost.”
However, in a bid to sustain the peace of the region, he made the following demands,
“The security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country. There should be more police presence in communities in the Southwest states.”
“A comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritized. Closer coordination and complementarity between the States and the Federal Government. Curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.
On the impact of the social media and unverified news report issued during the peaceful demonstration, he said,
“We recognize the damaging and negative impact of fake and false news, and we worry about its destructive and dangerous potency. We call on Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. The 2015 Cyber Act must also be fully used.”
Bottom Line
The recent vandalization of key public assets in the Southwest led to the peace dialogue in which political leaders, traditional rulers and security heads across the region came together to discuss the way forward.
The dialogue was set up to open a new chapter of peace and prosperity in the Southwest, as the agenda of the meeting was to forge a common front with traditional institutions in addressing the issues that led to the recent nationwide youth demonstration.
The session offered traditional rulers a no-holds-barred opportunity to bare their minds on the marginalization of traditional institutions in the process of governance.