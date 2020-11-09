Conoil Plc records 24.34% decline in 2020 Q3 revenues 

Conoil Plc – a company that markets refined petroleum products, lubricants, household and industrial chemicals, reported revenue of N30.65 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N40.50 billion same period in 2019 records 24.34% decline in revenues in 2020 Q3.

Key highlights for 2020 Q3

Revenue declin ed to N 30.65 billion , – 2 4 .3 4 % YoY.

YTD r evenue s from white products declin ed to N 82.68 billion , -23 . 03 % YoY.

YTD r evenue s from lubricants increased to N 5.42 billion , +2. 27 % YoY.

Other operating income increased to N42.93 million , +38.92% YoY.

Administrative expenses declined to N1.32 billion , -36.04% YoY.

Finance cost declin ed to N 191.36 m illion , – 7 1 . 09 % YoY.

Pre-tax profits increas ed to N 1.14 billion , +21 . 49 % YoY.

Earnings Per Share increa sed to 111 kobo , +15 . 63 % YoY.

Bottom Line:

Conoil Plc recorded declined total revenues in the quarter under consideration compared with the same period in 2019. Year to date revenues from white products revenue–generating unit declined, while revenues from lubricants increased.

Conoil Plc’s profits increased in the third quarter despite declined revenues, thanks to declined administrative expenses and finance cost, as well as increased other operating income.

