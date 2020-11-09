live feed
Conoil Plc records 24.34% decline in 2020 Q3 revenues
Conoil Plc reported revenue of N30.65 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N40.50 billion same period in 2019.
Conoil Plc – a company that markets refined petroleum products, lubricants, household and industrial chemicals, reported revenue of N30.65 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N40.50 billion same period in 2019 records 24.34% decline in revenues in 2020 Q3.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenue declined to N30.65 billion, –24.34% YoY.
- YTD revenues from white products declined to N82.68 billion, -23.03% YoY.
- YTD revenues from lubricants increased to N5.42 billion, +2.27% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N42.93 million, +38.92% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N1.32 billion, -36.04% YoY.
- Finance cost declined to N191.36 million, –71.09% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N1.14 billion, +21.49% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 111 kobo, +15.63% YoY.
Bottom Line:
Conoil Plc recorded declined total revenues in the quarter under consideration compared with the same period in 2019. Year to date revenues from white products revenue–generating unit declined, while revenues from lubricants increased.
Conoil Plc’s profits increased in the third quarter despite declined revenues, thanks to declined administrative expenses and finance cost, as well as increased other operating income.
Dangote Cement Plc records 34.20% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
Dangote Cement Plc recorded a major boost in its sale of cement and clinker revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Dangote Cement Plc – a cement manufacturing and distribution company, reported revenues of N284.59 billion in 2020 Q3 compared to N212.06 billion the same period in 2019 – a 34.20% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues increased to N284.59 billion, +34.20% YoY.
- Revenues from the sale of cement and clinker increased to N284.58 billion, +34.22% YoY.
- Revenues from the sale of other products declined to N9 million, -70.97% YoY.
- Finance income – interest increased to N3.34 billion, +143.48% YoY.
- Finance income – others recorded was N4.76 billion +100.00% YoY.
- Finance costs decreased to N13.44 billion, -33.34% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N109.11 billion, +158.60% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N4.8, +129.67% YoY.
Bottom Line
Dangote Cement Plc recorded a major boost in its sale of cement and clinker revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Profits of Dangote Cement Plc also increased in the period under consideration.
The results indicate that the rise in profits was partly aided by a rise in finance income – interests and finance income – others, as well as declined finance costs, compared to the same period last year.
UACN of Nigeria Plc records 10.49% increase in 2020 Q3 revenues
UACN of Nigeria Plc – a diversified company records a 10.49% increase in revenues in 2020 Q3.
United Africa Company of Nigeria Plc (UACN) – a diversified company, has recorded a 10.49% increase in its Q3 2020 revenues. The company recorded revenues of N21.16 billion in Q3 2020 compared to the N19.15 billion recorded in the same period in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenues increased to N21.16 billion, +10.49% YoY.
- Revenues from animal feed and other edibles increased to N13.59 billion, +10.00% YoY.
- Revenues from paints increased to N2.96 billion, +18.02% YoY.
- Revenues from packaged food and beverage increased to N4.61 billion, +7.85% YoY.
- Revenues from quick-service restaurants increased to N436 million, +15.65% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N120 million, -24.53% YoY.
- Net finance income declined to N205 million, -42.09% YoY.
- Operating expenses increased to N3.33 billion, +7.38% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N1.44 billion, -24.69% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 15 Kobo, +105.47% YoY.
Bottom Line
UACN of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost in its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. However, profits of UACN of Nigeria Plc declined in the period under consideration.
The results indicate that the decline was partly aided by declined income – other operating, net finance, and non-recurrent income, as well as rising expenses, compared to the same period last year.
Morison Industries Plc records 34.32% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased.
Morison Industries Plc – medical equipment and consumables supplies company, reported revenues of N98.23 million in 2020 9M compared to N73.13 million in the same period in 2019 – 34.32% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N98.23 million, +34.32% YoY.
- Revenues from Pharmaceuticals declined to N5.11 million, -58.88% YoY.
- Revenues from LMP-consumers increased to N83.69 million, +40.34% YoY.
- Revenues from Others/contracts increased to N9.43 million, +787.11% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N25.97 million, +188.82% YoY.
- Operating expenses increased to N89.59 million, +3.59% YoY.
- Distribution expenses increased to N16.80 million, +5.04% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N46.51 million, -42.10% YoY.
- Loss Per Share decreased to 0.05 Kobo, -37.50% YoY.
Bottom Line
Morison Industries Plc recorded a boost in two of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues increased. Revenues from its LMP – Consumers and Others/Contracts revenue-generating units increased in the period under consideration.
Morison Industries Plc’s losses also decreased, despite rising expenses. This was partly aided by the rise in other operating income.