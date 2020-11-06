ENDSARS
#EndSARS: FIRS grants more tax palliatives
FIRS is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians.
In a bid to provide succor and support to businesses affected by the violent demonstrations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that it is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the ensuing negative impacts.
This was disclosed by the FIRS, through its official Twitter handle.
FIRS is not unaware of negative impacts of recent EndSARS protests on businesses across Nigeria. The Service has given more Tax Palliatives in line with Government's efforts towards assisting businesses in difficult times
— FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) November 6, 2020
What you should know
The tax palliative will come in form of providing an additional window of penalty, and interest waivers for businesses that pay up in full, the principal portion of their outstanding liabilities between now and 31st December, 2020. Such outstanding arrears could have resulted from:
- Self assessments, or
- Government assessments arising from desk audit, field audit or investigation.
This recent announcement is in addition to earlier measures instituted by FIRS such as:
- Extension of monthly WHT and VAT Returns filing to end of month.
- The option of paying in Naira at the prevailing Investors & Exporters (I & E) FOREX window rate on the day of payment. This is for taxpayers who earn their revenue in Naira and are facing challenges in sourcing for FOREX to offset their tax liabilities.
Why it matters
The recent announcement by the FIRS is geared towards resuscitating businesses affected by the arson, looting and vandalism which ensued from the violent protests.
This gesture should help to resuscitate economy.
#EndSARS: IGP seeks cooperation of traditional leaders to curb community violence
The IGP has called on traditional leaders to work with the Police on Community Policing.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has called on traditional leaders to work with the Police on Community Policing, in a bid to secure local communities from violence.
According to Channels TV, the IG disclosed this on Thursday in Owerri during a one-day working visit to investigate the destruction caused by hoodlums during the post protests riots.
What you should know
The Inspector-General, Mohammed Adamu announced this week that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country, following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
In his trip to Owerri, the IG tasked traditional rulers to work with the Police in ensuring a local community police framework.
He added that the Nigerian Police Force will resume recruiting Police officers from ward levels to secure communities.
He reiterated that protesting is the right of every Nigerian. However, riots and lootings will not be tolerated by the Nigerian Police.
#EndSARS: Lagos Police Command asks youth to desist from any protest
The Command warn individuals, groups of students to desist from any form of protest or gathering.
The Lagos State Police Command has warned any individuals or group of students to desist from any planned protest in the state.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government through its verified Twitter account.
According to the statement, the warning is sequel to a tip-off based on intelligence gathering from relevant security agencies that some unpatriotic elements and groups of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of destruction on the State.
It tweeted, “The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums. Premised on this, the Command, therefore, wishes to warn private individuals, groups of students and others who might be contemplating any form of protest or gathering whatsoever, to desist. . . The Police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threat or threats to public peace, which might be triggered by another protest in Lagos State.”
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums.
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 5, 2020
The Police Command, therefore, implored parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking or joining any protest in the State due to the possibility of another hijack by armed hoodlums to wreak havoc in Lagos.
“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law, order and public safety across the length and breadth of the State,” it added.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
The IG disclosed this in Lagos during a visit to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja to check out the burnt police stations in the state.
South-west ministers demand probe of military over involvement in Lekki shooting
The Ministers from South-West Nigeria, who were directed and given a week to relocate to their home states and interface with their State Governors, stakeholders, and the protesting youths, as part of efforts to douse the tension generated by #EndSARS protests, have submitted their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.
Fashola said that Ministers of the South West extraction recommended that the Federal Government should seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of the Lekki carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.
In the submitted report, the Ministers demanded a thorough investigation of the involvement of the Nigerian military in the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
The Ministers, also in their report to FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, recommended that the Federal Government should support the Lagos State Government in replacing damaged facilities in the state.
They also urged Federal Government to consider short and medium-term support to small and medium businesses that were affected by the looting and arson that took place in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding.
Fashola said, “The highlight of the brief was to make recommendations to the Federal Government to support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory.’’
“To also consider supporting the Lagos High Court Judges either with the provision of some office accommodation as a temporary relocation when that requested is made, of course it was hinted during the visit.’’
“To also urged the federal government to consider short to medium term support to small and medium businesses who were affected by the looting and arson which took place in Lagos and other parts of the country, to see if something can be done through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism.’’
“And to also ensure that whatever is approved should also involve the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses were damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residence who may so be supported.’’
“We also urged federal government should undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.’’
“We also recommended the Federal Government to actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of this carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.’’
Fashola pointed out that the ministers met with governors from the zone and the governors’ position was that Lagos being the epicentre, a commercial and strategic city-state in the South West and the country should be their point of call.
While briefing the council about the reports that were presented to them by the Lagos state government on their visit to the state, Fashola disclosed that the summary is that about 15 police stations were lost, commercial undertakings especially the ones in Lekki and many other parts in Surulere were damaged, some schools were also damaged, private properties were also damaged and public buildings like the city hall, the Lagos High Court, Lagos Forensic Laboratory and DNA Center, the Nigeria Ports Authority, the palace of the Oba of Lagos and many others were also damaged.