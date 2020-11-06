Business
Nigeria’s tax potentials remains untapped – Governor El-Rufai
Governor El-Rufai has lamented FG's inability to maximize tax potentials in relation to tax collection and revenue.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has decried the inability of the Federal Government to maximize tax potentials, especially as it relates to tax collection and revenue.
The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Governor in a keynote address he delivered at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), held in Lagos, with the theme: “Taxation and Economic Competitiveness: Imperatives for National Development – a Nigerian Subnational Perspective.”
In the view of Gov. El-Rufai, this untapped tax potential is the bane of a flawed provision of social goods and physical infrastructure, which largely depends on revenue generated through taxes and other sources.
The Governor noted the considerable resistance to the hike in VAT from 5% to 7.5%, and opines that Nigeria’s rates are still much lower than other neighbouring countries.
He also emphasized the need to block tax leakages which drains government revenue, noting that leakages may occur at the stage of revenue generation, by wrong assessment or no assessment of taxpayers. He further lamented that only a minority of taxing citizens pay income tax in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Buttressing his points further, the Governor said, “With national tax revenues (oil and non-oil) still less than 7 percent of GDP, Nigeria is way behind the average of comparator nations of about 20% of GDP. As the world goes green, and crude oil loses its primacy as a leading source of energy, Nigeria must look inwards and compel every adult to pay tax as part of our citizenship obligation.
“In light of the situation that we are, we have very few options other than to develop our capacity to collect to broaden the tax net, assess and collect taxes from individuals and companies to levels of our comparator nations – at least 20% of GDP within the shortest possible timeframe. As political leaders and tax professionals, we must put our collective heads together to ensure this national objective is achieved as soon as possible.”
Commenting on what his regime is presently doing about Tax in Kaduna state, the Governor said, “There has been a steady rise in revenue collection in Kaduna State within the last four years. We have increased our revenues from N23bn in 2016 to N44.9b in 2019, an increase of N21.9bn.
“To appreciate this journey, it is important to recall that revenue collection in 2015 was N13.55bn. Our government had nearly doubled this by 2017, prior to the great leap forward in 2019, all this without hiking tax rates.”
What you should Know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the increase in VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Why it matters
The role of tax in national development cannot be over-emphasized, as it acts as a major source of government revenue. The revenue will be used to provide basic amenities to the people. Empirical studies have also shown that the use of a fiscal tool such as tax is imperative in building national competitiveness, as lower tax rates attracts more foreign investment and boosts national production.
Updated: Petrol Tank Farm still on fire, no cause for alarm, says LASEMA
A petrol tank farm in the Apapa area of Lagos which was earlier reported to be on fire is said to still be experiencing the inferno.
A tank farm around the Apapa area of Lagos allegedly owned by a major petroleum company has been burning for over 20 hours. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) stated that it successfully localized the fire and prevented it from spreading to other sites.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported the outbreak of the inferno, with an eyewitness confiding that the fire might be due to a wielding work going on around the farm.
- As of the time of writing this, there was no official record of loss of lives or injury as a result of the inferno.
- The tank farm that is currently burning has a storing capacity of 7.5 million liters.
- The fire incident was officially reported on Thursday, October 5, 2020, at about 12:20 p.m.
LASEMA has called on the Lagos residents around Ijora Badia, where Oando Tank Farm is located, to remain calm as efforts are being made to put the fire under control.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria- LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that a combined response team, comprising of both public and private stakeholders, had successfully localised the fire and prevented it from spreading to other sites.
He said it was currently burning off in a controlled manner following the activation of the state’s emergency response plan.
What they are saying
Dr. Olufemi said: “All appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents have been taken.
“Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, all relevant stakeholders from the Federal Fire Service, LASG Fire Service, Nigerian Navy Fire Fighters, UBA Fire Service, Forte Oil Fire Service and Officers of the Nigerian Police Force are working assiduously to curtail the fire from escalating to other tanks in the depot.”
Taraba to get free economic zone – NEPZA
NEPZA has announced it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba state.
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba state.
This was disclosed Thursday by the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, during a meeting with Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Abuja.
What you should know
Taraba is home to the 3.05GW Mambilla hydropower plant project being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State, Nigeria.
Expected to commence operations in 2030, Mambilla will be Nigeria’s biggest power plant, producing approximately 4.7 billion KWh of electricity a year.
The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase.
NEPZA said the FG is working to diversify the economy and wants to boost the non-oil sector’s contributions to GDP. They added this would be done with the establishment of Free Economic Zones around the nation.
“Free zones all over the world are used to accelerate development and they serve as catalysts for economic development,” NEPZA said.
“Taraba is the second largest state in Nigeria and we shall work assiduously with the state to create the economic zones.
“I am actually pleased that the state government has created an enabling environment for businesses to strive.
“We will constitute a working group to ensure that this is realized as soon as possible.
“These special economic zones when established will help to ignite activity in the agricultural and mining sectors, and jobs will be created for our youths, while government generates revenue,” he said.
Adesugba said that the Federal Government’s position was to ultimately deepen its collaboration with relevant stakeholders – especially the private sector, in the quest to develop special economic zones across the country.
The Governor of Taraba added that the FEZ would be vital in improving agriculture and tourism in Taraba State.
“We are ready to work with NEPZA in ensuring that a free zone is established in our state so that the opportunities it offers in agriculture, mining, and tourism can be explored.
“We are currently working towards expanding our Airport and that will go a long way in boosting the economic activities of the state.
“Taraba is bigger than some countries in size and has a population of over 3.6 million people. So, creating such a free zone will help mobilize our youths and turn them into productive people,” he said.
House of Reps calls for larger capital projects for the Army in 2021
The House of Reps has called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021.
The House of Reps Committee on the Army has called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021 – to enable the Nigerian Army purchase more weapons to deal with insecurity in the country.
This was disclosed by the Chairman House Committee on Army, Rep Abdulrazaq Namdas, on Thursday, during the Army’s 2021 budget defense at the National Assembly.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Airforce had the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy got 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
The House Committee Chairman said on Thursday that the N27 billion allocated to the Army for capital projects was too small and would strengthen the resolve of its enemies when they hear the amount allocated to the Military.
According to news sources, in yesterday’s Budget Defence, the Nigerian Army proposed a budget of N509 billion, which is higher than its N463 billion 2020 budget.
The Committee’s Chairman argued that the rise of banditry and insurgency means the Nigerian Army has way more to deal with than even last year.
The Army, represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, in the Budget defense added that capital project allocations so far have been used to upgrade infrastructure and training.