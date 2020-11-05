Columnists
VAT collection surges on increased VAT rate
VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Earlier this week, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published data on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection for the first nine months of 2020. According to the data, VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Unsurprisingly, VAT collection for Q3 2020 was higher by 29.8% q/q and 54.4% y/y to N424.7bn from N327.2bn and N275.1bn in Q2 2020 and Q3 2019 respectively. Across sectorial classifications, the biggest contributors to the y/y growth in VAT collections in 9M 2020 were Professional services (up 39.5% y/y) and Other manufacturing (up 19.3% y/y), State Ministries & Parastals (up 44.1% y/y) and Transport and Haulage Services (up 82.3% y/y). We note that the y/y improvement was largely supported by the implementation of the 50% increase in VAT rate from 5% to 7.5% in February 2020.
Further analysis of the data provided insight into the level of recovery in economic activities in Q3 2020. As noted earlier, VAT collections grew 29.8% q/q which was largely driven by increase in the value of transactions eligible for VAT deductions given VAT rate was flat at 7.5% in Q2 and Q3 2020. However, we note the faster increase of 54.4% y/y (i.e. compared with Q3 2019) evidences the additional impact of the higher VAT rate in Q3 2020 (7.5%)
compared to Q3 2019 (5.0%). We think the decent improvement recorded in Q3 2020 comes as a result of the lifting of covid-19 restrictions which curtailed economic activities in many sectors of the economy. Notably, the sectors that drove the q/q recovery such as Manufacturing (up 55.6% q/q), Professional Services (up 17.0% q/q), State Ministries & Parastals (up 65.9% q/q), Commercial & Trading (up 52.2% q/q) were all sectors that were
impacted by the lockdown measures in diverse ways.
However, we note that underlying economic activities remain weak on a y/y basis despite the increase in VAT collections in Q3 2020. Adjusting for the the 50% increase in VAT rate, VAT collections would have increased by a marginal 2.9% y/y in Q3 2020. This evidences that aggregate spending remains and economic activities in general remain weak.
The rise of new industry stocks under COVID-19
The industry’s challenges ahead will be with regulators on perceived grounds of unfair competition and monopolistic practices.
Where Big Oil, Big Pharma, bulge-bracket investment banks and Coca-Cola once dominated US stock markets, their roles have now been usurped by the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Tesla Motors. The stellar performance of US equities in this year of COVID-19 can be traced to these new industries, in which we are generously including Amazon.
This sea-change came to mind when we saw media coverage of the annual sustainability report from Kenya’s Safaricom. The company estimates that it made a KES654bn (US$6.1bn) contribution to Kenya’s GDP in the 12 months to March 2020, equivalent to 6 per cent of GDP. The calculation covers jobs, opportunities for other firms along the value chain, taxes and dividends paid to the government, which has a 35 per cent stake, and its other shareholders.
More than one million Kenyans are directly or indirectly employed by the company in a population of 54 million. Because it employs people across the country such as its huge network of agents, we might argue that the company also contributes to social cohesion and stability. Safaricom is easily the largest company listed on the local stock exchange with market cap of US$11.2bn, and on three days out of four, is the most traded stock.
Our instinct might well be to dismiss the sustainability report as the work of public relations executives. This, however, would be to overlook the sensitivity required of a huge employer making robust profits in a low-income country. The company must tread carefully when it has the government as a large minority shareholder.
Similarly, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) also has to remain cautious, having been fined US$5bn equivalent (subsequently negotiated downwards) for regulatory breaches that appeared to have had national security implications. Being necessarily spread across the country, it is vulnerable to pressure from state and local governments. It is almost certainly the largest single non-oil taxpayer in Nigeria as well as being the largest listed company. MTNN is among the five most traded stocks in Lagos, while the two leaders are banks. Dangote Cement runs up close, having a market cap of US$6.4bn compared with MTNN’s US$7.2bn. This market cap is less than Safaricom’s because mobile penetration by any measure, including digital payments, is far more embedded in Kenya than in Nigeria.
The position of the two mobile operators has predictably strengthened since the emergence of COVID-19, as digital payments in Kenya rose by 28 per cent year on year (y/y) to KES474bn (US$4.4bn) in August. The growth may look less impressive once the ban on fees on the transactions, ordered by the central bank, is lifted. From a low base and in a far larger economy, the increase in Nigeria was 119 per cent y/y to N852bn (US$2.2bn) in May.
Nevertheless, the relentless march forward of mobile players has not been uniform across Africa. We note that in Zimbabwe, payment platforms have been subjected to extensive new controls following a central bank study that found they were widely used for parallel market transactions and thus undermined its exchange-rate reforms. The study unearthed, for example, fictitious accounts that had not been tested by the mandatory Know-Your-Customer process.
Broadly, we see that in Africa, as in the US, information and other technology has been a high-profile winner this year. It was already in the driving seat and has cemented its position. The industry’s challenges ahead will be with regulators on perceived grounds of unfair competition and monopolistic practices.
Intellectual Property: Time for businesses to step up protection
Find out why Intellectual Property is an integral part of any business and why businesses should worry about protecting it.
Many businesses make use of Intellectual Property (IP) that defines their brand or operations. While IP is an intangible creation of the mind, it can be the basis of a business, and the foundation they build their reputation on. Thus, it should be properly protected.
These intangible assets are built up through years of experience and dedication. However, even though they don’t always physically exist, they can be stolen, sold, or held ransom.
The fact that they are not a physical product can make the matter of theft all the more complex. Without an asset or proof of actual theft, pursuing legal action can be difficult. However, if the proper precautions have been put in place, legal recourse is far more straightforward.
In the USA alone, it’s estimated that IP theft costs businesses $300 billion annually. So, the importance of safeguarding your company’s intangible assets cannot be overstated. Whether or not you’re aware of it, your business may have intellectual property that you need to protect.
Forms of intellectual property
- Confidential information: This is one of the most valuable assets of any business. It can be related to a wide range of information and subjects, and be saved, or stored, in any form deemed applicable. Contractually, all information passed within the business may be confidential, and most employees and stakeholders will know this.
- Copyright: This prevents unauthorized replication or duplication of company work, or anything produced, or created within the working environment. This can include anything from multimedia footage to important data and company publications. An expiration date can be applied to certain works and will need to be indicated in the relevant documentation.
- Database rights: Whoever owns the database, has the right to authorize the extraction of content. These rights are similar to copyright, in that, they also carry an expiration date – limited to 15 years.
- Designs: You can register a unique design that has an individual character. Nothing like it, or similar, may exist. The duration of a design registration can range from 5 to 25 years.
- Patent: This gives the creator, the right to prevent people from stealing their idea without permission. An invention qualifies as a patent when it involves an inventive step, is novel, and is capable of industrial application. A patent can either be short term and last 10 years, or be long term, and last 20 years.
- Trademark: A trademark acts as an identifier for a company, in terms of the goods that it produces. It usually lasts 10 years but can be renewed indefinitely, as long as the renewal fees are paid.
- Trade secrets: This refers to processes and procedures that provide a competitive edge to the business. Protection can be enforced as long as it is not a system used by other existing companies and falls within the description.
- Trade dress: This is related to packaging, and the physical aspects of products offered by a business. It can even relate to the design of a business or operational processes and procedures put in place.
To address the idea of IP more simply Brad Templeton once said,
“I think intellectual property is more like land, and copyright violation is more like the trespass. Even though you don’t take anything away from the landowner when you trespass, most people understand and respect the laws that make it illegal. The real crime in copyright violation is not the making of the copies, it’s the expropriation of the creator’s right to control the creation.”
In the same way that trespassing can encompass various extracurriculars, for example, vandalism, so can intellectual property violations. That’s why it’s crucial to identify the specific types. This will assist you in determining the correct course of action, should an infringement occur.
The relationship between business and intellectual property
Once you have obtained the relevant protection and documentation for your intellectual property, you become the official owner of the business and brand. You can include this information when drawing up your business plan, as it forms an integral part of your idea, and can be the core of your organization too.
Whatever you do reflects on the brand, and will create a lasting impression with customers. You need to control the narrative and ensure the image you portray is true to your brand. The smallest mistake can have huge ramifications, so be careful in the outside world.
In addition to this, your employees and other business representatives are liable for upholding your brand image. Plus, they’re responsible for ensuring the intellectual property remains safe from harm.
Employee contracts are the most effective way to ensure that everyone is aware of the company’s stance when it comes to IP, and what may happen, should an individual put it at risk.
Non-disclosure agreements can be put into place to prevent costly data breaches or infringements and can extend to after an employee has left the company too.
It’s always advisable to enlist the services of an attorney that specializes in intellectual property rights to take action against any violations when they occur. By doing so, you can immediately step in to protect the business’s reputation and limit the damages.
Identifying intellectual property is essential for innovation
“Intellectual-property rules are necessary to spur innovation – if every invention could be stolen, or every new drug immediately copied, few people would invest in innovation. But too much protection can strangle competition and can limit what economists call ‘incremental innovation’ – innovations that build, in some way, on others.” – James Surowiecki
This quote perfectly summarizes the importance of identifying and protecting IP. If everything’s the same or hinges on one singular concept, is it unique? What difference is the product offering, and how does this compare with the nearest competitors.
In a sense, intellectual property drives competitive advantage and allows businesses to thrive in an overly saturated market. It may seem like safeguarding IP is an immense effort, but it will pay off in the long run.
Author
Nina Sharpe, Content Champion & Writer of Words
Traders’ Voice – US Election Commentary
The stage is clear for Americans to decide who they want to lead them in the next four years.
Just in case you didn’t know, it’s about to go down… in D’banj’s voice.
US Election Commentary…
Welcome to the maiden edition of our election series as we walk you through elections in developed and emerging market countries under our coverage. What better way to start than to begin with “the US Presidential Election”? Before we begin, we would like to wish you a happy new month. November is popularly known as the month of Thanksgiving. Despite how insane the year has been, there is something to be thankful for; For us, we are grateful to you, our clients, as you continue to journey with us into the future.
One thing President Trump will surely not be thankful for is how 2020 has unfolded so far. Given how impressive the US economy performed in 2019, the election was meant to be a walk in the park for Donald Trump, but now, not as much. From the global pandemic that has killed over 231,000 Americans to the Covid-19 induced economic disruption, coupled with the nationwide Black Lives Matter protest. I guess this is what they mean by “Sucker Punch.”
Looking at the polls, Biden has been in the lead for the past few months. Biden leads by 5-10 points on average across national polling averages, 73-23 for Biden in NPR/Marist, 52-31 for Biden on YouGov, 68-27 for Biden on Fox News, etc. Nevertheless, we cannot always trust the polls because if we did, Hilary would have been the president.
What you should know
Trump has stood by his “America first” rhetoric for most of his campaign, from the renegotiation of trade agreements to lowering taxes, coupled with the support of a dovish FED. On the matter of an additional US stimulus, Trump has proposed $1.9 trillion, $500 billion less than what the Democrats are proposing. We expect him to maintain his dovish stance on economic policies albeit with increasing concerns of a big deficit that could lead to a debt crisis. One thing we have learned from Biden’s campaign is that he is a fan of Green energy. We expect more government spending to skew towards infrastructure and renewable energy which will intensify the shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy. Biden has also expressed his plans to renegotiate America’s trade agreements in hopes to rebuild trade relations battered by Trump. Not to forget, Biden remains hawkish on tax.
Possible outcome…
The Blue wave (i.e. Democrats win the White House and The Senate while retaining control of the House)
The Red wave (i.e. Republican control of the presidency and The Senate and Congress)
Divided Government (i.e. Either party controlling the presidency but not The Senate and Congress)
A blue wave scenario is expected to be favourable for dollar underlying assets including, SSA Eurobonds on the back of an anticipated less confrontational approach on external policy, an easing in trade wars, and a speedy passage of the stimulus bill.
A red wave scenario is expected to send a mixed signal to the market. These stimulus plans may boost markets
and investors may breathe a sigh of relief in favour of Trump’s dovish policies compared to Biden’s proposed
hawkish tax policy.
A divided government may result in a more muted impact. While it would put checks and balances on either
candidate, limiting the worst excesses, it would also mean a fiscal gridlock that would not be good for markets.
On the local front, the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSEASI) surged by 6.39% WoW to close at
30,530.69 points, reaching 16 months high. The NSEASI YTD returns settled at +13.74% YTD (vs.+6.91% YTD in the prior week). The market breadth that tracks investors’ sentiment was relatively strong, closed at 10.33x (vs. 1.52x as the market recorded sixty-two (62) advancers as against six (6) decliners in the week.
NSEASI is now 3rd on the World Equity Index Ranking.
The better-than-anticipated earnings results from listed companies coupled with low yields at the fixed income
space continue to sustain the bullish momentum in the equities market. Nevertheless, we expect to see some
profit-taking activity this week on the back of the strong rally seen last week, creating possible entry points for
investors looking to invest in the equities market