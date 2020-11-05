Connect with us
Senate tells State House to ensure Buhari stops foreign medical trips

The Senate has asked State House officials to stop President Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment.

Published

56 mins ago

on

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, asked State House officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical treatment and put the State House clinic in order and equip it.

They asked that the officials ensure it is functional so that the President would have no need to travel abroad for medical tourism.

READ: Lagos Rail Mass Transit: House of Assembly approves N153 billion for construction

This remark was made by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah, when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr. Tijani Umar, appeared before the committee to defend his 2021 budget estimates.

The State House official at the appearance before the committee, presented a budget of N19.7 billion for 2021, out of which N1.3 billion was proposed for the State House Clinic.

READ: Finance Minister woos investors to explore opportunities in health sector

In his comment, Senator La’ah said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.

In his chat with newsmen after defending his budget, the Permanent Secretary promised to put necessary arrangements in place to meet the medical needs of the President and other top officials once the budget is approved.

READ: Japan grants $9.4 million to Nigeria for the provision of medical equipment

What you should know

President Buhari has drawn a lot of criticisms from Nigerians and various stakeholders over his incessant medical trips abroad and the poor state of the health facilities in the country despite his promise to end medical tourism amongst public officers before his election in 2015. His first term in office was punctuated by several medical trips to the United Kingdom.

Between 2017 and 2018, he traveled abroad at least thrice for medical reasons and in fact, one of the trips lasted for over 100 days. 

READ: Audit Query: Customs CG, AGF disagree over N28billion unremitted fund

The President in 2019, lamented that Nigeria loses too much to medical tourism, urging stakeholders to come up with a solution.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Economy & Politics

INEC earmarks N1 billion for the resumption of voter registration in 2021

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

INEC to introduce election results viewing portal, INEC headquarters gutted by fire

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to Channels, the disclosure was made today by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, accompanied by National Commissioners, Directors & the Technical Team, during the Commission’s 2021 Budget Defense session before the Senate Committee on INEC.

READ: Who stands to benefit from the estimated ₦250bn INEC budget?

The INEC boss, who said that the exercise is expected to gulp a sum of N1billion, affirmed his support for diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.

What you should know

On October 26, 2020, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, said the commission plans to resume the exercise in the first quarter of 2020.

READ: NNPC discloses basis for employment and managerial progression in the oil firm

He said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the voter registration exercise and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilization of a lot of equipment, materials, and personnel.

Why this matter

It is important to note that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election would capture new registrants including those who have reached the national voting age of 18 years, and those that have issues with their PVCs, such as replacement of lost or defaced cards and transfers from former locations.

Continue Reading

Economy & Politics

WTO Leadership: Okonjo-Iwela’s emergence as DG faces another new hurdle

The rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland could disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Okonjo-Iweala as the DG.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

WTO, Nigeria’s former finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala, gets IMF appointment

The bid by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to choose a new Director-General by next week could be delayed by at least one month, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland, which houses the headquarters of the multinational trade organization.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this new development could further disrupt the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and woman to lead the organization in its 25-year history.

It was gathered that while some in-person meetings may become virtual, senior WTO officials are discussing the possibility of postponing their plan to make a formal announcement on Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment at a general council meeting initially scheduled for Nov. 9 at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

It can be recalled that Geneva’s cantonal authorities, on Sunday, announced strict new lockdown measures, following a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the Swiss city. It pointed out that from November 2, 2020, to November 29, 2020, the area will prohibit public and private events of more than 5 people.

The potential delay of next week’s meeting by WTO to take a final decision on the appointment of a new DG is neither the only or greatest hurdle to Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as director-general.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the Trump administration on October 28, said it would not support the emergence of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, who is the consensus candidate, as the new DG of WTO, because the U.S. preferred South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee, for the job, who they insisted is still in the race.

The US government unilaterally opposition to Okonjo-Iweala is despite the fact that the WTO selection committee determined she clearly carried the largest support by members and enjoyed broad support from members at all levels of development and from all geographic regions.

The U.S. move has disrupted the leadership race because all WTO decisions are made by a consensus of its 164 members, which means a single country, in this case, the United States, can oppose a decision for any reason.

Continue Reading

Economy & Politics

Gbajabiamila roots for the review of Federal Character Laws

House of Reps Speaker has called for the review of the federal character structure the country runs.

Published

5 days ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

House of Reps to make Youths globally competitive, Closing of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana must be dealt with decisively - Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State needs N1 trillion for reconstruction - Femi Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has lent his voice to one of the pressing issues in Nigeria, which concerns reviewing the Federal Character Laws as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

The honourable speaker made the revelation during the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) National Strategy Meeting and Retreat in Abuja.

According to him, the need to broaden the scope of the federal character laws in the Nigerian constitution has become imperative.

He is of the opinion that it contrasts with the nation’s realities, as it limits national opportunities to geographical spread alone, without factoring in other criteria like gender, persons living with disabilities, and age classification.

What they are saying

Commenting on the need for the review of the federal character laws in Nigeria, Hon. Gbajabiamila said:

In thinking outside the box, I think we should consider an amendment in the constitution to the definition of federal character because when we talk about Federal Character within the context of appointments, infrastructure and the rest of it in the constitution, Federal Character as it is, is limited to where you are from, like your ethnicity.

“I think it’s time that we expand the definition of Federal Character because the character of a Nation is not just based on your tribe, it’s based on Religion, it’s based on where you are from, it’s based on your sex, it’s based on your age. So when you are talking about Federal Character you look at all those things and they are what make up the Federal Character.”

The Speaker ended by charging the young legislators to provide solutions to some vital questions on burning national issues.

Continue Reading
