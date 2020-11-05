Financial Services
GTBank announces the retirement of Babatunde Soyoye from Board of Directors
The Board of GTB announced the retirement of Mr. Soyoye as the Bank’s Independent Non-Executive Director since 2016.
This disclosure was made by the Board of GTB in a press release that was sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock exchange and signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo.
According to the information contained in the press release, Mr. Soyoye was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in July 2016.
The Board is deeply appreciative of Mr. Soyoye for his value-adding contributions to the success of the Bank and wishes him success in his future endeavors.
What you should know
Recall that Mr. Babatunde T. Soyoye’s appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc was announced on 15 November 2016, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. Andrew Alli, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank.
GTBank obtains approval-in-principle from CBN to operate as financial holding company
GTBank has obtained an approval-in-principle from the CBN to operate as a financial holding company.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc announced that it has obtained an approval-in-principle from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a financial holding company.
This disclosure was made by the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in a press release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The press release partly reads,
“Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank or the Bank) is pleased to announce that it has obtained the approval-in-principle of the Central Bank of Nigeria (the CBN) to commence the formal process of the reorganization of the Bank to a financial holding company (The Restructuring), which will be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement between the Bank and its shareholders pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (the Scheme).”
However, the bank also obtained the “No-objection” of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed Scheme.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB), Segun Agbaje, disclosed that the tier-1 bank is currently considering a holding company structure.
Agbaje during the company’s earnings call as of the time of the report in March, disclosed that a holding company structure will enable the bank to keep up with the latest trends in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Overview of the restructuring
Under the Restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares of the Bank will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The Bank’s existing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for new GDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.
Subject to the approval of the Scheme by the Bank’s shareholders, the relevant regulatory authorities, and the Federal High Court of Nigeria; the holding company will have an organizational structure that is used by a significant number of major financial institutions globally.
What to expect
The financial holding company will be regulated by the CBN as the Other Financial Institution and listed on the Official List of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
Concurrently, the Bank will be delisted from the Official List of the NSE and the LSE and re-registered as a private liability company under the relevant provisions of Nigeria’s corporate legislation.
However, the bank will continue to be subject to the full suite of CBN banking regulations.
No rift among our Board members – JAIZ Bank
Jaiz Bank has publicly denied media reports purporting a deep rift amongst its Board members.
JAIZ Bank has vehemently denied rumours of a rift among its board members over a succession plan – allaying the fears of investors, regulators, customers, and all relevant stakeholders.
This is according to a press statement issued as to that effect, signed by the company’s Secretary, Mrs. Rukayat Dahiru, and seen by Nairametrics.
The Bank affirmed that the matter of succession for the current Managing Director was considered by the board as the expiration of his contract approached. However, the bank was quick to assert that what transpired was just a “legitimate exercise of divergent opinions on a matter in the ordinary course of the Directors duties”
As a testimony to the cordial relationship in the board room, the press release revealed that the Board and Shareholders of the bank just commenced the process of raising additional equity of N3.3 billion through the private placement of 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50kobo at 65kobo per share
What they are saying
A part of the press statement by the bank reads,
“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Vintage Press Limited (The Nation Newspaper), purporting a deep rift in the Board of Jaiz Bank Plc (the Bank).
“Jaiz Bank Plc will like to set the records straight for the attention and benefit of all our Regulators, Bankers, Shareholders, Customers, Investors, Strategic Stakeholders, and the General Public for the record.
“The Bank will like to state that there is no rift in the Board of the Bank other than the legitimate exercise of divergent opinions on a matter in the ordinary course of the Directors duties.’’
MoneyGram received $9.3 million from Ripple in Q3
MoneyGram collected $9.3 million in Q3 from Ripple for market development fees.
Recent financial filings seen by Nairametrics revealed Ripple sent MoneyGram millions of dollars worth of XRP in Q3 2020.
MoneyGram collected $9.3 million in Q3 from the multi-billion dollar valued company for market development fees.
The market development fees are deposited in XRP, which MoneyGram says it immediately turns into cash.
Highlights of Moneygram Q3 2020 results include
- Total revenue was $323.2 million, representing a slight increase on a reported basis or -1% on a constant currency basis
- Money transfer revenue was $297.6 million, up 5%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, driven by the strength of our digital business
- Investment revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter representing a decline of $10.4 million due to lower prevailing interest rates
- Total operating expenses of $286.6 million, improved $19.2 million or 6%
- Transaction and Operations Support expenses decreased $31.5 million or 56% which included: Agile management of expenses through the pandemic as the Company continues to benefit from its Digital Transformation.
- $8.9 million net benefits from Ripple market development fees of $9.3 million, partially offset by related transaction and trading expenses of $0.4 million
- The Company recorded $6.3 million in foreign exchange gains primarily related to currency movements during the pandemic.
What you should know; Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.
- The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for about 15% stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
- This deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics show that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale on its robust growth experienced lately.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 81 now digitally enabled.