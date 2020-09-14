Paid Content
Africa Prudential Plc appoints Mrs. Fumbi Chima as Independent Non – Executive Director
In pursuit of its business diversification strategy, Africa Prudential Plc, West Africa’s leading registrar and digital solutions provider company, wishes to announce the appointment of Mrs. Fumbi Chima as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to its Board of Directors. The appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it commences a digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services.
Fumbi Chima is an accomplished senior executive and Non-Executive Director with extensive experience, leading digital transformations within established, global corporations. Fumbi as a Chief Information Officer & Business Leader, focuses on driving business outcomes through the use of technology and digital solutions, with in-depth experience in global transformational programs and inspiring an organisation to embrace a new future
Prior to joining Adidas as CIO in 2019, Fumbi has been the transformational CIO for several global organizations and was most recently the CIO of Fox Network Group; CIO at Burberry Corporation, CIO of Walmart Stores Inc Asia business operations, and CIO of American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies. She has a proven track record of successfully partnering with business leaders and building world-class teams.
Fumbi has a Bachelor of Arts, Politics and Philosophy, University of Hull, North Humberside, U.K. In addition, she has a post graduate certification in Women Corporate Directorship, Hong Kong University and Executive Leadership Development of Harvard University.
(READ MORE:Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 USD to Slum2School towards fighting effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria)
Highlights of her career include developing and managing the execution of multi-channel digital strategies that doubled revenue and decreased spending by 23%, creating significant margin expansion. Within another strategic initiative, Fumbi led a team that divested low-value functions and reinvested in high-value ones that had an impact of several billion dollars in additional incremental annual revenue.
Fumbi has both for and non-profit board experience and is a sought-after speaker on topics ranging from the CIO’s role in the executive suite and boardroom, to making digital part of an organization’s culture. She has been recognized as a top leader in STEM, Globalization, and IT.
The appointment is effective, September 2, 2020, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“On behalf of the Board and Management of Africa Prudential Plc, I am pleased to welcome Fumbi to the Board. Fumbi’s track record demonstrates and embodies our company core values of execution, excellence and enterprise, and I remain confident that this well-deserved appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc’s position as the regional industry leader across board, and in particular, in automation, innovation, investor relations, business support solutions and customer experience,” said Eniola Fadayomi, Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc.
‘I am honoured to accept this new appointment as an Independent Non – Executive Director at Africa Prudential Plc. The Company has been at the forefront of product innovation, within and outside the investor services’ space in Africa and I am committed to working to take Africa Prudential Plc to greater heights,” stated Fumbi Chima, incoming Independent Non – Executive Director, Africa Prudential Plc.
Paid Content
Agrorite leading the fight against food insecurity using Agtech
Agrorite is a digital agricultural platform that improves the livelihood of smallholder farmers.
The importance of smallholder farmers in society cannot be overstressed. Smallholder farmers put in so much work in order for us to eat quality and nutritious food, but at the end of the day have little or nothing to show. Smallholder farmers account for over 70% of the food produced in Africa, which emphasizes their relevance in fighting food insecurity in Africa.
Agrorite is a premiere digital agricultural platform that improves the livelihood of smallholder farmers by connecting them with Finance, Smart farming solutions, and Premium markets. Our mantra is to provide positive outcomes for farmers in order to tackle the challenge of food insecurity in Africa and our vision is to inspire the production of sustainable food for Africa.
agrorite.com kicked off for the purpose of finding lasting solution to the needs of the average smallholder farmer in Africa stating with Mr. Ule, a rice farmer in Benue state, Nigeria. Ule, as most smallholder farmers sold his harvested produce at ridiculously low prices due to the involvement of middlemen and also experienced about 30-40% postharvest losses due to lack of access to premium market. Another major challenge Ule faced was a lack of finance to scale food production due to the fact that he was not creditworthy. Ule is a hard worker and most times put in 18 hours of work per day, 6 days a week so as to get the required quantity and quality at harvest. It is, however disheartening to know that he has little or nothing to show for his effort. We are creating shared value for sustainable growth for smallholder farmers and key stakeholders such as Financiers, Premium Off takers, Insurance companies, Input suppliers, and telecoms. This has proven to be formidable in improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers. This was the idea behind setting up Agrorite. So far, we have been able to increase smallholder farmer’s revenue by 15% and generate real value for their time and energy.
Lack of access to quality, nutritious agricultural commodities by premium processing companies was another major gap we spotted in the sector, which we are tackling by enabling smallholder farmers to meet up with the growing demands by these processing companies. We have also opened agricultural participation for all through partnerships with Cooperate and Institutional Funders. Individuals are not left behind as they can sponsor farming activities via crowdfunding to earn decent profits.
Not only are we well received in Nigeria, but our service is also acknowledged in the investment and agricultural sector. Consequently, we seat on over 8200 farmers network that spans across Nigeria, cultivated on 5,830 hectares of farmland, and produce well over 86340 metrics tones of crop production for local consumption and export. Commodities such as Peanut, Sesame, Cashew, Shea Butter, etc are some of the commodities we trade on.
Innovation and Technology is an essential component of Agrorite. With our in house developed farm management system (Agrorite Bookie), farmers will now be better equipped to efficiently and smartly manage their farms, get real-time updates on crop performance, and make a projection on the farm inputs required to successfully deliver on the expected output by off-takers.
Our value addition, over the last year, has earned us award recognition from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The UK Government, GIZ, and UAE. We are currently in partnership with AirBus, GoGlobal Africa, and most recently won the African Most Innovative Digital Agricultural Platform 2020 by the African Brands Award.
More so, aligning with our vision in fighting the global food crisis, we have identified the importance of agricultural product processing and storage hence our cause for embarking on setting up a processing plant that will enable ready food production in Nigeria which in turn creates decent job opportunities in the agricultural value chain. We believe Processing adds value to the Agric produce and creates room for commercial agriculture, thereby promoting agricultural activities.
Onboarding farmers and convincing them to do things in a modern and organized manner is usually challenging, hence, our constant training and workshops in measuring their Progress. Likewise, funding – which can help improve volumes of both production and trade. Through a partnership with government and other cooperate bodies we can achieve even more in closing these gaps, that’s why we are open to collaboration.
When partnering with Agrorite be best assured of a decent return on investment. Another interesting thing about Agrorite is our readily available off-takers both locally and internationally to buy off produce at harvest. The security of investment is guaranteed as we provide extensive insurance coverage on all our farms and commodity on transit. It will interest you to know that Investors are not left in the dark; they are carried along the investment or farming circle with regular updates on progress made and we are easily accessible through our 24/7 customer support service.
Our partnership with you will largely improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers as well as beat food insecurity in Nigeria and beyond.
Paid Content
FBNQuest spotlights Private Equity as a viable Alternative Asset Class
…shares views on the economy and financial markets.
FBNQuest Funds Limited, the alternative investments subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is raising awareness on the opportunity of private equity for portfolio enhancement, in addition to the use of traditional investing assets. This was one of the key messages delivered at a virtual interactive session with financial journalists focusing on the alternative investments/private equity business, the financial markets, and the broader economy.
Ijeoma Agboti, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds Limited spoke of the organisation’s focus on developing a broad platform that will provide diversification and return-enhancing products for clients through various alternative asset classes. She stated, “Since we were established in 2003, FBNQuest Funds Limited has deployed in excess of N20 billion in over 70 companies and assets across various portfolios, and we have continued to partner with our portfolio companies to deliver growth, capital and provide value-creation support.”
“We believe in working closely with our clients to deliver solutions that fall within their specific risk tolerance boundaries and meet their overall portfolio objectives.”
On the financial markets and the economy, the FBNQuest research team shared their views on the outlook for the Nigerian economy and public markets. Overall, analysts projected a moderate economic recovery in 2021 for Nigeria as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also pointed to the undervaluation of several banking and telecom companies as attractive investment opportunities for stock market investors.
“Information drives an investor’s ability to read and monitor the market. We think our research capability sets us apart in the Nigerian market and underpins our value approach to investing in private and public companies. We are delighted to share our views and add value to the socio-economic discourse,’’ stated Tunde Abidoye, Head of Equity Research at FBNQuest.
FBNQuest has been recognized for outstanding transactions delivered, receiving the award for Deal of the Year – Africa – Restructuring, the firm also received three Awards from EMEA Finance for the Best African Sukuk for the FGN ₦100bn Sukuk, Best Local Investment Bank (Nigeria) and Best Asset Manager; as well as the FMDQ Gold Award for Most Innovative Registration Member.
About FBNQuest
FBNQuest is the unified brand name for the Merchant Banking and Asset Management businesses of FBN Holdings Plc, one of the strongest and most dependable financial service groups in sub-Saharan Africa.
The businesses include FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management, FBNQuest Securities, FBNQuest Capital, FBNQuest Trustees and FBNQuest Funds.
Whether you are searching for a guide to investing, business financing or advice on the preservation of your wealth, our world-class team will partner with you to understand your needs and deliver a tailored solution.
Paid Content
Tiwa Savage, Gambian Kora Great grace Glo-sponsored African Voices
Globacom-sponsored African Voices Changemakeres will feature two of Africa’s female music sensations.
Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage, is guest this week on African Voices Changemakeres, Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN).
The programme will also feature Gambian Kora great, Sona Jobarteh.
Tiwa began her music career doing backup vocals for artistes as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.
Reputed for her blend of Afrobeat, hip hop and pop, she released her debut studio album Once Upon a Time in 2013. It was supported by seven singles: “Kele Kele Love”, “Love Me (3x)”, “Without My Heart”, “Ife Wa Gbona”, “Folarin”, “Olorun Mi” and “Eminado”. The album was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014.
Tiwa won Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win in that category. She won the Best Female West Africa Award in 2017 and 2018 and the Soundcity MVP Award for African Video of the Year in 2020, among others.
She has an interest in youth empowerment and breast cancer screening projects and has raised funds to build schools in Nigeria.
The second guest on the programme, Jobarteh, is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the cello, guitar and traditional kora which is a 21-stringed harp-like instrument. She is also a composer.
Born in 1983, Jobarteh is the first female professional kora player to come from a family of celebrated griots. She attended the Royal College of Music in the United Kingdom where she studied cello, piano and harpsichord. She also went to the Purcell School of Music, England, to study Composition.
Her debut album was Afro-Acoustic Soul which contained songs about bittersweet love and social themes.
The programme airs on Saturday DSTV channel 401 at 5.30 p.m. and is repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m.,12.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.