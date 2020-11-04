Stock Market
BREAKING: U.S stock futures drop, Trump leads Florida
U.S 30 Futures and U.S 50 Futures were down by over 0.50% at the early hours on Wednesday.
U.S. stock market futures dropped lower in the early hours of Wednesday, as early voting projections indicate that President Donald Trump leads Florida in the latest count seen by Nairametrics.
Investors are hoping to avoid a prolonged process that could strengthen geopolitical concerns.
The U.S 30 Futures and U.S 50 Futures were down by over 0.50% in the early hours of Wednesday.
President Trump is leading, in the Florida voting returns, but his contest in the Sunshine State against Democratic candidate Joe Biden still remains tight.
As at 9:10 p.m. ET, President Trump was leading with 51% of the votes tallied so far, compared to 48% for Biden, the former vice president.
Florida has 29 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a tight presidential race. Trump won Florida by 1.2% in 2016.
Details shortly …
Market Views
World’s Biggest IPO suspended
Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai has been suspended.
Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai, has been suspended, according to a report credited to CNBC news.
What we know
Both exchanges, located in Hong Kong and Shanghai, issued statements to this effect. Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall; it lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
Ant Group’s controller, Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Eric Jing, and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
On Tuesday, the Shanghai Stock Exchange referred to the investigation, while explaining why it suspended the IPO.
Ant stated, “significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment,” according to a CNBC translation of the statement from Mandarin.
“These issues may result in your company not meeting the conditions for listing or meeting the information disclosure requirements.”
What they are saying
A spokesperson for Ant Group apologised for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
“Ant Group sincerely apologizes to you for any inconvenience caused by this development,” the statement read. “We will properly handle the follow-up matters in accordance with applicable regulations of the two stock exchanges. We will overcome the challenges and live up to the trust in the principles of stable innovation; embrace of regulation; service to the real economy; and win-win cooperation.”
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics broke the news about a week ago on the world’s payment juggernaut, Ant Group, hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO) after setting the price for its shares, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
- The Chinese financial powerhouse had earlier disclosed that it would divide its stock issuance equally across Chinese major stock exchanges, which include Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares at each of those exchanges.
- Ant Group’s Shanghai-listed shares were to be quoted at 68.8 yuan each. The issuing of 1.67 billion shares would raise 114.94 billion yuan or $17.23 billion.
- The Hong Kong-listed shares were priced at 80 Hong Kong dollars each, raising 133.65 billion Hong Kong dollars or $17.24 billion.
- The listing was to produce a return of at least $34.5 billion based on possible demand.
Stock Market
Nigerian stocks record gains, investors gain N132.8 billion
WAPIC led 24 gainers as against 18 losers topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stocks started the second trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index went up by 0.83% to close at 30,733.47 points, as against -0.17% depreciation recorded on Monday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +14.50%. Investors gained N132.80 billion at Tuesday trading session.
READ: GTBank, Total, MTN Nigeria, push investors to gain N119 billion
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover however printed negative at 0.77%, as against -53.37% downtick recorded on Monday. ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- SEPLAT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 24 Gainers, as against 18 Losers topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: Why Bitcoin might go for $3 million in 2025
Top Gainers
- CAP up 9.58% to close at N22.3
- OANDO up 7.00% to close at N2.7
- DANGCEM up 5.63% to close at N169
- VITAFOAM up 5.47% to close at N6.75
- DANGSUGAR up 1.65% to close at N15.4
READ: 4 Cryptos you might make money from in November
Top Losers
- CUSTODIAN down 7.44% to close at N5.6
- GUINNESS down 2.65% to close at N16.55
- FLOURMILL down 1.56% to close at N28.4
- GUARANTY down 1.54% to close at N32
- STANBIC down 1.08% to close at N46
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended its Tuesday trading session on gains, amid a bullish trend seen in crude oil prices, and the U.S dollar losing value significantly.
READ: #EndSARS protests dampen market liquidity at Nigerian Stock Market
- Buying pressure was seen in Nigerian blue-chip stocks like Dangote Cement, CAP, and Dangote Sugar, which helped to rally Nigerian Stocks to its upside.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek advice on choosing stocks to buy, on the bias that the historical performance of many stocks can’t be a guarantee for future returns.
Paid Content
These stocks got the most gains in our SSN Portfolio for October
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
The month of October was a fascinating one for Nigeria and the stock market, where the Nigerian youth took the mantle of nationhood in questioning their leaders. The month also posted an impressive upside in the stock market – closed with 13.79% gain, the best since January 2018.
Looking at the SSN portfolio, money has been made for some of our subscribers – those who bought stocks when they were recommended from our portfolio.
Africa Prudential, GTB, Lafarge, MTN, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, United Capital, and Zenith Bank were able to hit the target price.
Unilever – Its revenue was up by 94% to 17.9billion, mostly driven by double-digit growth in its home care division. However, the cut in interest rates has crashed finance income from N1.8 billion this time last year to just above N800m.
Nestle Plc – Its stock gained 21% last week, joining to be in the 10th position of the performing stock. Its gross margin was at 40.7%, although below its 45% average for the quarter, with a reduced operating expense. Nestle also declared a dividend of N25 per share payable November 20th.
GSK Plc – This is the only pharmaceutical company in our portfolio. It closed at 11% up last week after posting an earning per share of 4 kobo per share for the quarter, with revenue of N6 billion and strong working capital of N6.7 billion, which includes a cash balance of 8.6 billion. Even with high revenue growth, operating expenses have remained high. The operating expenses to the percentage of the gross profit was a whopping sum of 95.9%, meaning all revenue is eaten up by expenses.
Disclaimer: Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.