BREAKING: Brent Crude up, Trump leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania
Brent crude traded above $40/Barrel gaining more than 2%.
A positive showing in Trump’s hope for reelection has kept the price of Brent crude above the critical support level above $40/barrel.
What this means; This is coming on the bias oil traders are now anticipating President Trump as the most likely winner of the highly contested the election, on the bias that he leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, keeping the oil bulls enough gas to trigger prices of crude up arbitrarily as under his tenor America became the largest producer of crude oil and further maintained its lead as the leading producer of natural gas.
Data from the Spectator Index showed President Trump leads in most battleground states that would ultimately decide the winner of the U.S presidential election.
Florida: Trump lead (91%) ,Pennsylvania: Trump lead (32%),Georgia: Trump lead (58%) Michigan: Trump lead (35%), North Carolina: Trump lead (91%) Arizona: Biden lead (73%)Minnesota: Biden lead (39%), Wisconsin: Trump lead (42%).
US Presidential Election.
Donald Trump
Votes: 42,073,281
Electoral votes: 108
AR, AL, IN, KS, KY, OK, LA, MO, MS, NE, ND, SC, SD, TN, WV, WY
Joe Biden
Votes: 40,023,890
Electoral votes: 131
CO, CT, DE, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NM, NY, RI, VA, VT
Gold prices drop, Trump wins Texas, Ohio
Gold futures prices were down by over 1% trading at $1886.90/ounce.
The world’s safe-haven asset’s prices dropped below the $1,900/ounce level amid odds putting the President’s re-election high as he won key crucial states like Texas, Ohio
What we know
According to the most recent poll by Actionnetwork , the incumbent President Donald Trump holds 66.7% as against Joe Biden’s 33.3%.
Why it’s happening
President Donald Trump is now the odds-on favorite to win the election for the first time since May 5, according to the betting odds at Betfair.
There are two key races in swing states likely influencing the overall odds, and Trump is favored to win.
Crude oil prices up, OPEC+ push to extend output cut
Crude oil prices rallied higher with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Tuesday trading session in London. Oil traders are taking a broader risk-on sentiment in markets amid the weaker dollar prevailing, coupled with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
What we know
The London-based oil contract, Brent crude price traded close to $40/barrel, as traders await the outcome of the U.S presidential election scheduled to hold today.
Recently, Russia’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, had a meeting with major Russian oil producers on delaying oil production cuts by at least three months. OPEC+ had earlier hinted on its plan to add almost 2 million barrels a day of supply from early next year.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing market conditions triggering crude oil prices north.
All positive for oil prices, although the reason these changes are being contemplated is that, demand is recovering more slowly than initially envisaged, coronavirus cases are spiking again, Libyan production is ramping up much quicker than expected, and in Russia’s self-serving case, to defend the Ruble in order to avoid an even worse economic collapse from COVID-19.
Bottom-line
The real key to at least keep oil prices supported in the near term and pushing prices from the bottom of the barrel is having both Russia and Saudi Arabia singing from the same page in a sign of unified support to defend oil prices.
Gold traders set their bets, U.S election in play
Gold futures traded at around $1,891/ounce as the weaker dollar helped move prices upward.
Gold prices were fast approaching the 1,900/ounce, amid global investors and gold traders setting their bets out on the outcome of the U.S. election and other prevailing macros, like the rising COVID-19 caseloads disrupting financial markets.
What we know
At about 7.05 GMT, Gold futures traded at around $1,891/ounce as the weaker dollar helped move prices upward.
With an important political event coming to play, gold traders and global investors flock to gold, in taking advantage of the myriad uncertainties that can occur, on the basis that the race looks like a tough call by independent political strategists.
What this means
Should the result bring a blue party presidency, the bias is that gold bulls would have enough gas to reach at least $2,000/ounce, on the bias that a substantial COVID-19 stimulus program would weaken the dollar and boost the precious metal value.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a detailed note to Nairametrics spoke on the political macros affecting the precious metal market.
“Gold is down over the last two weeks, which is understandable, as the COVID-19 outbreak is getting progressively worse in Europe and most of the world, leading to renewed lockdowns.
“It seems this is now somewhat priced into European equities, and there does not seem to be much more room for risk reduction ahead of today’s US elections.
“The potential unlocking of another US fiscal stimulus package would be most flattering for gold. With the blue wave impulse kicking in, gold remains in demand, supported by hopes for a stimulus deluge that could trigger the elusive inflationary surge.”
What to expect
It’s key to note that the US election will capture the world’s attention now and most of all, it’s expected that there will be a significant amount of price swings coming to play in some hours’ time.